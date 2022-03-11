Proposed Alabama Law Would Force This Father to Arrest the Doctors Who Saved His Daughter’s Life [Video]

David Fuller had a lot of questions when his daughter came out as trans, but there was one thing he didn’t have to question — ensuring his daughter got the support she needed to thrive.
Alabama lawmakers are trying to make gender-affirming care a felony. We can’t allow that.
0:00
i’m a single widowed dad with a
0:02
transgender daughter all of a sudden in
0:03
alabama
0:04
and i am just lost
0:06
[Music]
0:09
i’m just a middle-aged white guy who
0:11
loves to watch a football game
0:13
with a steak and cheese sub and a beer
0:15
on a saturday afternoon
0:17
i love my family i love my kids
0:19
we love to travel love to travel that’s
0:22
probably our thing that we do the most
0:25
he’s my dad i love him
0:28
we just enjoy each other’s company
0:30
that’s just how family and good
0:33
relationships work
0:36
when just first came out that was
0:37
something i had no
0:40
idea was coming i had no
0:42
knowledge of what being transgender
0:43
meant absolutely none
0:45
i’ve been a police officer for like you
0:47
know 20 something years been a detective
0:49
for a long time
0:51
that was really helpful when
0:53
this all happened because i knew how to
0:55
investigate
0:56
i started looking stuff up on the
0:58
computer i started digging up
0:59
information
1:00
yeah one of the first things i found out
1:02
was that a lot of the transgender kids
1:05
when they come out
1:07
end up
1:09
self-harming themselves or even trying
1:11
to kill themselves i felt really
1:13
powerless
1:15
i went through
1:16
a week of just
1:19
like my insides would just come apart
1:21
completely just terrified you know i’d
1:23
lost her mom and
1:25
i was afraid now i was going to lose her
1:27
my wife passed away february 25th 2014.
1:30
kids were still in middle school at the
1:32
time
1:33
i started digging deeper the more
1:35
research i did the more i found out
1:36
suicide rates for transgender kids drops
1:39
dramatically if they just have the
1:40
support of their families i was able to
1:42
collect myself and go okay
1:44
i’ve got a dog in this fight now there’s
1:46
something i personally can do beyond
1:48
saying yeah i love you having a
1:49
supportive parent means everything they
1:52
always know what he’s doing and i’m sure
1:53
he was freaking out
1:55
out more than i was most days but
1:58
just be being there being supportive
2:01
asking okay what what’s next
2:04
i’ve made sure that i’ve been directly
2:06
with her every every step of the way on
2:08
this i’ve been physically with her
2:10
whether it’s a doctor a therapist a
2:12
you know a majesty acceptance center a
2:13
get together anything at all i was with
2:16
her so she knew she was never alone
2:18
that first year was tough but
2:20
the doctors at uab really really changed
2:24
everything felt like oh here’s people
2:25
that understand us that have dealt with
2:27
other people like us that
2:29
know how to help us that are friendly
2:31
that are loving that truly made us feel
2:34
like they care about us from the first
2:35
day to have that help was really just
2:37
what god said
2:40
lawmakers want to criminalize the care
2:42
that my daughter needs
2:43
[Music]
2:45
they’re trying to legislate to make
2:47
these people felons for treating kids
2:50
like my daughter
2:52
i would actually have to arrest the
2:53
people
2:54
that
2:55
saved my daughter’s life
2:58
these bills gonna keep coming back up
2:59
it’s a minority you know
3:01
group of people in this state but
3:04
they’re our kids and we love them that’s
3:06
the joke
3:07
when they file these
3:09
these bills they follow under these
3:10
ludicrous names like you know the
3:12
protecting our kids act and garbage like
3:14
that when they don’t even know the kids
3:16
they don’t care about the kids do you
3:18
not see these people or human beings do
3:20
not see that i’m a human being you’re
3:22
just pretending like we’re going to go
3:24
away just on a snap of a finger one law
3:27
one law can’t make me go away i’m a
3:30
person the only way you make me go away
3:32
is that if i die and i think you want
3:35
that but
3:38
let us take care of our kids the way we
3:40
know how
3:41
yes this is a unique situation to be in
3:44
a transgender family i know five six
3:46
years ago
3:48
i had no idea what that would have meant
3:50
i do now so trust me
3:53
trust the people i put trust in in my
3:56
health care group
3:57
trust the therapist trust the people
3:59
that are in the middle of it
4:01
stop trying to pass these silly bills
4:09
[Music]
4:25
you
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
