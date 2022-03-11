Proposed Alabama Law Would Force This Father to Arrest the Doctors Who Saved His Daughter’s Life [Video]

David Fuller had a lot of questions when his daughter came out as trans, but there was one thing he didn’t have to question — ensuring his daughter got the support she needed to thrive.

Alabama lawmakers are trying to make gender-affirming care a felony. We can’t allow that.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

i’m a single widowed dad with a

0:02

transgender daughter all of a sudden in

0:03

alabama

0:04

and i am just lost

0:06

[Music]

0:09

i’m just a middle-aged white guy who

0:11

loves to watch a football game

0:13

with a steak and cheese sub and a beer

0:15

on a saturday afternoon

0:17

i love my family i love my kids

0:19

we love to travel love to travel that’s

0:22

probably our thing that we do the most

0:25

he’s my dad i love him

0:28

we just enjoy each other’s company

0:30

that’s just how family and good

0:33

relationships work

0:36

when just first came out that was

0:37

something i had no

0:40

idea was coming i had no

0:42

knowledge of what being transgender

0:43

meant absolutely none

0:45

i’ve been a police officer for like you

0:47

know 20 something years been a detective

0:49

for a long time

0:51

that was really helpful when

0:53

this all happened because i knew how to

0:55

investigate

0:56

i started looking stuff up on the

0:58

computer i started digging up

0:59

information

1:00

yeah one of the first things i found out

1:02

was that a lot of the transgender kids

1:05

when they come out

1:07

end up

1:09

self-harming themselves or even trying

1:11

to kill themselves i felt really

1:13

powerless

1:15

i went through

1:16

a week of just

1:19

like my insides would just come apart

1:21

completely just terrified you know i’d

1:23

lost her mom and

1:25

i was afraid now i was going to lose her

1:27

my wife passed away february 25th 2014.

1:30

kids were still in middle school at the

1:32

time

1:33

i started digging deeper the more

1:35

research i did the more i found out

1:36

suicide rates for transgender kids drops

1:39

dramatically if they just have the

1:40

support of their families i was able to

1:42

collect myself and go okay

1:44

i’ve got a dog in this fight now there’s

1:46

something i personally can do beyond

1:48

saying yeah i love you having a

1:49

supportive parent means everything they

1:52

always know what he’s doing and i’m sure

1:53

he was freaking out

1:55

out more than i was most days but

1:58

just be being there being supportive

2:01

asking okay what what’s next

2:04

i’ve made sure that i’ve been directly

2:06

with her every every step of the way on

2:08

this i’ve been physically with her

2:10

whether it’s a doctor a therapist a

2:12

you know a majesty acceptance center a

2:13

get together anything at all i was with

2:16

her so she knew she was never alone

2:18

that first year was tough but

2:20

the doctors at uab really really changed

2:24

everything felt like oh here’s people

2:25

that understand us that have dealt with

2:27

other people like us that

2:29

know how to help us that are friendly

2:31

that are loving that truly made us feel

2:34

like they care about us from the first

2:35

day to have that help was really just

2:37

what god said

2:40

lawmakers want to criminalize the care

2:42

that my daughter needs

2:43

[Music]

2:45

they’re trying to legislate to make

2:47

these people felons for treating kids

2:50

like my daughter

2:52

i would actually have to arrest the

2:53

people

2:54

that

2:55

saved my daughter’s life

2:58

these bills gonna keep coming back up

2:59

it’s a minority you know

3:01

group of people in this state but

3:04

they’re our kids and we love them that’s

3:06

the joke

3:07

when they file these

3:09

these bills they follow under these

3:10

ludicrous names like you know the

3:12

protecting our kids act and garbage like

3:14

that when they don’t even know the kids

3:16

they don’t care about the kids do you

3:18

not see these people or human beings do

3:20

not see that i’m a human being you’re

3:22

just pretending like we’re going to go

3:24

away just on a snap of a finger one law

3:27

one law can’t make me go away i’m a

3:30

person the only way you make me go away

3:32

is that if i die and i think you want

3:35

that but

3:38

let us take care of our kids the way we

3:40

know how

3:41

yes this is a unique situation to be in

3:44

a transgender family i know five six

3:46

years ago

3:48

i had no idea what that would have meant

3:50

i do now so trust me

3:53

trust the people i put trust in in my

3:56

health care group

3:57

trust the therapist trust the people

3:59

that are in the middle of it

4:01

stop trying to pass these silly bills

4:09

[Music]

4:25

you

