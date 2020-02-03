Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / ‘Pushed Love Away Because I Didn’t Think I Deserved It…’

‘Pushed Love Away Because I Didn’t Think I Deserved It…’

Imagine for a second that you’re 90 years old...

by

You’re replaying the movie of your life, reliving everything that you’ve experienced.

(Are your memories full of intense love? Endless laughter? Heart-racing adventure? Real achievement?)

And now, think about this past week.

How many times in the past week did you feel like you were moving towards that vision?

For far too many people, the answer to that question will be that there wasn’t a single day when they were moving towards their dreams…

If only because it seemed too scary to take action in the present, so they put it off for tomorrow.

But tomorrow never comes…

Today, I’m sharing the powerful story of a woman who spent far too long pushing love away because she didn’t think she deserved it.

Then, after spending 5 years healing from the loss of her divorce, suddenly turned her life around in just 6 days…

This video is proof that change can come quickly if you’re willing to stand up and meet the opportunity.

Because I know that I don’t want to be 90 years old and saying, “Well, I might not have gone after what I wanted, but at least I was safe.”

And I bet you don’t want that to be the sum of your life either.

I believe in you.

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

