‘Pushed Love Away Because I Didn’t Think I Deserved It…’

You’re replaying the movie of your life, reliving everything that you’ve experienced.

(Are your memories full of intense love? Endless laughter? Heart-racing adventure? Real achievement?)

And now, think about this past week.

How many times in the past week did you feel like you were moving towards that vision?

For far too many people, the answer to that question will be that there wasn’t a single day when they were moving towards their dreams…

If only because it seemed too scary to take action in the present, so they put it off for tomorrow.

But tomorrow never comes…

Today, I’m sharing the powerful story of a woman who spent far too long pushing love away because she didn’t think she deserved it.

Then, after spending 5 years healing from the loss of her divorce, suddenly turned her life around in just 6 days…

This video is proof that change can come quickly if you’re willing to stand up and meet the opportunity.

Because I know that I don’t want to be 90 years old and saying, “Well, I might not have gone after what I wanted, but at least I was safe.”

And I bet you don’t want that to be the sum of your life either.

I believe in you.

—

—