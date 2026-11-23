(Feature Impact) Add a spark to this year’s holiday gatherings by turning attention to stunning side dishes that feature a twist on tradition. These filling, flavorful recipes do more than complement the main course; they might even become the focus of the feast.

Made with gluten-free bread, this Apple, Sage and Celery Stuffing is moist and boasts all the classic taste of a traditional stuffing with an added sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for a crispy topping. For best results, use a tart Granny Smith apple or a baking apple such as Cortland, Fuji or Crispin, and for an extra-special holiday touch, consider swapping the pancetta for maple bacon.

Sure to become a holiday favorite, Traditional Cornbread and Celery Dressing offers the comforting flavor the season is known for with smoky bacon providing a delightful bite of decadence.

These soon-to-be holiday staples feature crisp Dandy Celery, which is packed with flavor and low in calories as a smart choice for snacking or cooking meals throughout the year. The fresh-cut celery sticks are pre-washed and ready to eat for convenience. All natural and free of preservatives, it’s available in both organic and conventionally grown varieties to fit your holiday festivities from the snack table to the sides that keep guests coming back for more.

Put a twist on your gatherings this season with more holiday recipe ideas by visiting DudaFresh.com.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

1/2 cup diced pancetta

2 tablespoons butter

4 Dandy Celery Sticks, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 apple, peeled, cored and chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

3 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 cups cubed day-old, gluten-free bread

3/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 400 F. Heat large skillet over medium heat; cook pancetta about 5 minutes, or until golden brown and lightly crisped. Stir in butter until melted. Cook celery, onion, apple, garlic, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper, stirring frequently, 8-10 minutes, or until vegetables soften. Let cool slightly. Stir celery mixture with bread; toss with broth until moistened. Transfer to buttered 9-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley. Cover with foil; bake 20 minutes. Remove foil; bake 10-15 minutes, or until set in center and golden brown on top. Let stand 5 minutes.

Servings: 8-10

Butter, for greasing pan

4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 large yellow onion, chopped

4 ribs Dandy Celery, diced (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons minced fresh sage

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups day-old cornbread, cubed into 1-inch pieces or sliced bite-sized strips

2 1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 large eggs, whisked

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease 9-by-13-inch baking dish with butter. In medium skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until fat is rendered and bacon is crisp, about 5 minutes. Add onion and celery; cook until vegetables begin to soften, about 4 minutes. Add sage, thyme, salt, pepper and garlic; cook 30 seconds or until fragrant. In large bowl, add cubed cornbread pieces. Add onion and celery mixture to crumbled cornbread. Stir in chicken broth and eggs. Gently toss to combine until evenly moistened. Spoon into prepared baking dish and cover with foil. Bake 35-40 minutes until toasted on top and center is moist but not overly damp. Serve warm.





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Previously Published on editors.familyfeatures.com

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Photo credit: Duda Farm Fresh Foods