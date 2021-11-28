Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Putting Social and Environmental Justice at the Core of Conservation, Climate and Development

Putting Social and Environmental Justice at the Core of Conservation, Climate and Development

Identifying examples of good practice in the era of climate justice.

by Leave a Comment

 

This series of blogs, curated by IIED’s Natural Resources research group and the Green Economy Coalition, will examine dominant approaches to resolving the nature and climate crises.

The climate and conservation communities recognise that the adverse effects of climate change and loss of nature will exacerbate existing inequalities and vulnerabilities for many Indigenous Peoples and local communities, stressing the need for a just transition to a sustainable world for all.

This series aims to critically analyse trends in the climate and conservation fields, highlighting conservation models controlled and run by Indigenous Peoples and local communities, and identifying examples of good practice in the era of climate justice.

This post was previously published on iied.org under a Creative Commons License.

About International Institute for Environment and Development

Our mission is to build a fairer, more sustainable world, using evidence, action and influence, working in partnership with others.

The International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) is an independent research organisation that aims to deliver positive change on a global scale.

Our strategy
We deliver original, rigorous research that helps to drive progress, support sustainable development and protect the environment. We identify local solutions that can work at scale and introduce these to global forums.

We are strategic collaborators, innovators, knowledge brokers and agents of change. Our strategy outlines how we aim to grow in scope, reach and reputation.

Read our institutional strategy 2019 – 2024

