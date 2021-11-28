Putting Social and Environmental Justice at the Core of Conservation, Climate and Development

This series of blogs, curated by IIED’s Natural Resources research group and the Green Economy Coalition, will examine dominant approaches to resolving the nature and climate crises.

The climate and conservation communities recognise that the adverse effects of climate change and loss of nature will exacerbate existing inequalities and vulnerabilities for many Indigenous Peoples and local communities, stressing the need for a just transition to a sustainable world for all.

This series aims to critically analyse trends in the climate and conservation fields, highlighting conservation models controlled and run by Indigenous Peoples and local communities, and identifying examples of good practice in the era of climate justice.

This post was previously published on iied.org under a Creative Commons License.

