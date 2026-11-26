By Abby Abazorius | MIT News

John Urschel PhD ’21, the Class of 1956 Career Development Assistant Professor in the MIT Department of Mathematics, is no stranger to building muscle: Before earning his PhD at MIT, Urschel strengthened his offensive muscles as a lineman for the Baltimore Ravens. He remains committed to helping his students exercise, but now his focus is on critical thinking skills. In the classroom, Urschel shares with his students his lifelong love for solving puzzles, while honing their abilities to be strong qualitive thinkers — skills he argues will be essential in an artificial intelligence-enabled world.

Urschel recently published two preprints on arXiv, one on the growth factor of random matrices, the other on worst-case behavior in Gaussian elimination, in which he used a combination of human insight and AI tools to solve problems that had stumped mathematicians for decades. That experience provided Urschel with new insights into the future of mathematics and higher education, and the enduring importance of the in-person, residential education offered on college campuses, where students can experience the importance of struggle, problem solving, and human connection. Urschel recently chatted with MIT News about education, AI, and mathematics; excerpts from the conversation follow.

Q: What is it about studying math that you hope to share with your students?

A: When I was very little, I loved solving puzzles, whether that’s Sudoku puzzles or Martin Gardner math puzzles or crossword puzzles. I think there’s something really enjoyable about being faced with some problem that you don’t quite understand, trying to get your bearings, trying to make your way through it, and finally gleaning some sort of understanding from it. That’s a process that I’ve enjoyed for as long as I can remember, and that’s the thing that I’ve really enjoyed most about math.

When it comes to teaching, first, I want to help our students train themselves and hone their ability to solve problems and their ability to be strong quantitative thinkers.

The second part, which is more specific to whichever course I’m teaching, is to help them assimilate the big ideas or tools or techniques or themes that help them become better problem solvers in that specific discipline. If they’re taking a course on a specific subject, the idea is for me to try to convey important fundamentals so that they can use that learned expertise to become better problem solvers out in the world.

Q: You recently used AI to assist in solving two proofs. Can you talk a bit about the experience?

A: These are the first two papers where I’ve ever touched the machine, and it does feel different. It’s not unlike having a collaborator, but it’s a collaborator who has access to unlimited resources, seemingly, and does certain things much, much faster than I ever could.

In the same way that computers can do calculations much faster than any of us can, I think at this point it’s very clear that artificial intelligence systems can do certain types of mathematics much, much more efficiently than any of us can.

Q: What was it like using AI to solve math problems? Was it just as rewarding?

A: For me, personally, I would say that the feeling that I talked about of problem solving, of thinking your way through a problem, I find that that’s most joyful for me when I do that by myself, without AI.

One thing that I think is really important is to have an independent sense of problem-solving ability, a sense of curiosity — this idea of building those mathematics muscles, which I think are important, even in the era of AI.

Especially when you are talking with a machine, asking the machine for things, I think it’s very important to elevate the idea of understanding. If you’re talking to a machine, let’s say, and it gives you a proof of some mathematical fact, I think the true value in that proof comes from a human understanding and assimilating the way in which the machine combines certain mathematical ideas, and then internalizing that and communicating that knowledge to others.

Understanding is the big thing that I stress to my students who use AI systems. And then for the students who do not use AI systems, I focus on building their problem-solving abilities, which is what we’ve done for centuries in mathematics.

I think in the age of modern AI machines, as long as there is a role for humans to think and try to solve problems, which I believe there is, then building these skills remains important.

Q: The recent report from MIT’s Ad Hoc Committee on AI Use in Teaching, Learning and Research Training stressed the importance of experiencing the necessary and productive struggle of learning, along with the collaborative aspect of learning. I’m curious what you think about the role of AI in math education going forward.

A: On one hand, the development of AI technologies should be viewed as a giant win for education, a giant win for leveling playing fields when you have technology that’s easily accessible, that gives you access to vast amounts of knowledge.

Neither of my parents are professors; I remember when I was a kid, I didn’t know what a mathematician was until I got to college. And the way I learned about advanced mathematical concepts in high school, but also when I got to college, was with a laptop, and with Google. I was able to Google some topic I want to learn about, and it was amazing that I could find papers written by some of the world’s leading experts, just freely available online at my fingertips to learn from. That was really important for me and so helpful for my education.

But I think we’re at a point where modern technology is a bit of a double-edged sword. Because on one hand, with AI systems you can learn something faster than ever, and the resources I had when I was a kid would seem like small potatoes compared to the sorts of things you can do to help yourself learn nowadays.

But the issue is that this also can take away your ability to think and learn for yourself. I think it’s hard if you’re a high school student or you’re a college student. You have a lot going on, you’re tired, and thanks to AI, you can just finish your homework with the push of a button. You can write your 10-page essay with the push of a button. Also, you can get the false impression that you more or less understand what’s going on when you really don’t. I think that’s one of the big dangers when you don’t try to learn things for yourself.

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People don’t like the word “struggle.” But when you don’t struggle with a certain material on your own, I think you can get the impression of learning without actually learning. Connecting with the material and really pushing yourself, that’s quite an important skill.

Certainly, there’s work to do from the faculty and instructor side: to make sure that our recitations are maximally useful; to make sure that our office hours are serving students in the best way possible; to encourage the students and try to remind them that they have some responsibility for their education, and that the best way is to come and show up and interact with the material. But we should also recognize our responsibility to the students to deliver them the best learning experience possible and to give them an educational system that challenges them but also is a quality product they want to come and take part in.

Q: Why would you still encourage students to pursue studies in mathematics given the advances AI technologies have made? Do you still see the future of mathematics as exciting?

A: Yes, for a multitude of reasons. The act of learning how to think is going to be more important than ever. This idea of being an expert, of knowing all these things, which are easily available and at your fingertips, is perhaps a little less important when you have a machine that has all these resources. I think something that may become even more important is the ability to think for yourself. Because with the existence of these machines, I think a natural fear is that that skill set is going to lessen in the general population as generations move on and on, and so I think that ability will be at a premium. I think training in mathematics and quantitative sciences more generally is quite important for that.

The second thing is community. I think learning, not by yourself, but with a group of peers, greatly improves the overall experience. It’s an integral part of the experience. I would say those two things are the reason why I think it’s still important to study math, to study quantitative sciences, and also why it’s still important to come and go to class.

The world is changing fairly rapidly. I think we as an institution have a responsibility to prepare students for that. We’re having lots of conversations about this right now because the ability to think, reason, and solve problems are core skills that our students, I think, will need now more than ever. I also think we need to make sure that we’re preparing our students for the world that they’re about to enter into. The exact way that we teach our students, or prepare our students for the world, absolutely cannot look like what it was 10 years ago. Because this world simply looks quite different.

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Reprinted with permission of MIT News

Image: iStock

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