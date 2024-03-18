Queer in Every Career: LGBTQ+ Career & Resource Fair to Help Ohio Jobseekers Find a Rainbow of Support

By OHIO LGBTQ+ EVENTS, Buckeye Flame

Plexus LGBT & Allied Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, is proud to announce the upcoming LGBTQ+ Career & Resource Fair, scheduled for March 30.

This event aims to create a supportive and affirming space for LGBTQ+ jobseekers, connecting them with area employers and providing access to health and workforce development resources.

“Our work is to ensure Northeast Ohio is a welcoming place for the queer community. The LGBTQ+ Career & Resource Fair is a testament to our commitment to fostering inclusivity in the workforce and providing valuable resources for our community,” said Amanda Cole, Executive Director at Plexus LGBT & Allied Chamber of Commerce.

The LGBTQ+ Career & Resource Fair is a unique opportunity for employers to engage with diverse candidates while fostering an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ job seekers to expand their professional network and enhance their career skills. The event will be held at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, offering a safe and welcoming space for all attendees.

The intersection between financial stability and health is a critical balance, and job loss can exacerbate mental and physical burdens, leading to public health crises for individuals already facing disparities in healthcare access. Recognizing this challenge, Plexus LGBT & Allied Chamber of Commerce and the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland are committed to addressing these issues through the LGBTQ+ Career & Resource Fair.

The event will feature:

Networking Opportunities: LGBTQ+ jobseekers will have the chance to connect with a diverse range of employers who prioritize diversity and inclusion in their workplaces.

Health and Workforce Development Resources: Attendees can access information and resources related to healthcare, mental health and workforce development, ensuring a holistic approach to career advancement.

Career Training Sessions: Participants will have the opportunity to attend sessions focused on essential skills such as interviewing techniques, building confidence, public speaking and resume development. These sessions aim to address underlying barriers to accessing the labor market.

By organizing this career fair, Plexus LGBT & Allied Chamber of Commerce and the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland aim to create a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community, empowering individuals to approach the job market with confidence and providing them with the tools they need to thrive in their careers. 🔥

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

IGNITE ACTION

The LGBTQ+ Career & Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 10an-1pm the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland (6705 Detroit Avenue). Registration is FREE and can be completed here.

—

The Buckeye Flame is an online platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ Ohioans to support community and civic empowerment through the creation of engaging content that chronicles their triumphs, struggles, and lived experiences.

—

Previously Published on thebuckeyeflame

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock