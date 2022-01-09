Questions I Ask Myself To Become a Better Person

I used to torment myself with the most destructive self-talk.

It’s time to stop being the person you don’t like. You are not good enough.

You are just procrastinating; stop it.

Why are you eating so much junk food? Stop it.

Why am I so unmotivated and listless at work? You suck!!!

I used to talk to myself like this all, which was not helpful.

Most people spend their time and energy trying to become rich, famous, or influential no matter what level they are in the game of life. But what if I just wanted to become a better person, improve my character, and make the most of them my life?

Do you want to become a better person? Are you looking for ways to improve yourself? If so, keep reading.

You don’t need to buy the latest self-help fad or join an expensive support group to become a better person — all it takes is a little effort on your part and a whole lot of practice.

I’m not a religious person, but I believe that everyone can become better.

I’ve written down some questions that I have used for years when helping someone identify and move towards their goals.

Why Do I Want To Become A Better Person?

This question allows me to compare two different ways of life.

All I have to do is identify which one is better.

The first option offers to improve my current lifestyle. After all, this question answers how I am already living.

A good life is an examined life. It’s essential to take the time to evaluate my actions and their consequences.

This self-examination builds awareness and helps me improve my relationships and grow as a person, which positively affects those around me.

I can become a better person by adding value to others, being nice to people, and trying not to be mean a good start.

Asking them what they need is next-level.

I make mistakes all the time.

Some days I am not the best version of myself, and it is okay.

How fast I take responsibility is the number one indicator that I am a good person and that I try my best next time and learn from what happened.

Can I Accept that I am not perfect?

The second step to becoming a better person is to accept that I am not perfect!

I will never be perfect. Never.

The day I accepted this fact, I transitioned in the mindset of continual improvement instead of self-loathing and procrastination.

It may seem too simple to believe that I am not perfect 😉 but it’s true.

When I was 16 years old, I told myself, ‘I will never make a mistake due to my self-imposed harsh rule.

I wasted so many years unable to learn from my mistakes until they were so big that I could not ignore them.

When I started writing on Medium, I told myself a story that my articles had to be perfect, and I had to gain followers quickly.

The thing is that I am not perfect, and I am human, which means I am flawed, and so is my writing.

In a society of image and perception, it is easy to get caught up in how others see me— more specifically, they perceive me as being perfect.

If I am not mindful, this can lead me to take on tasks beyond my capabilities to create the illusion of perfection for others.

It’s impossible always to be perfect. No one can live up to this expectation, but most of us try nonetheless, and some of us, including myself, burn out.

It is impossible to ensure that no one sees my imperfections or weaknesses; even trying leads to shame.

Today I accept that I am not perfect. No matter how much I accomplish in life, there is always something more to work on and improve.

Am I being honest with myself and others?

We all have moments when we tell a little white lie or fake ignorance to avoid conflict, but honesty is always the best policy.

I have lied so much in my life, and it has always turned out bad.

Whether I am honest with myself or others, it’s never a bad thing to be completely transparent and open.

Honesty is critical in any relationship, whether it’s a friendship, romantic relationship, or business relationship.

Am I being honest with myself?

Do I put on a front for others?

What does honesty mean to me?

How honest am I being with myself about my business?

How honest am I being with my community?

How honest am I being with myself about how much time I have in a day?

Is there room for improvement when it comes to my honesty? Are just some of the questions I ask myself daily.

Can I Love myself, with all my flaws and all?

For me, it was hard to love myself because I didn’t know how to.

I was convinced that I was not good enough, but the truth is that everyone is good enough, and they deserve to be loved.

That includes you and me.

An there is no better time to start than today.

Can I Love myself, with all my flaws and all? It is one of the most basic and essential questions that one can ask.

The idea of “self-love” is not just a New Age word, as it means much more than loving only yourself, and it is about knowing your worth and how you can help others. As we enter the new year, it is essential to know that you are unique and deserve all the love in this world!

Everyone has a story; can I be kind and listen to others’ stories too?

Have you ever wondered why some people are great leaders, and others are not? Being a good listener is a crucial component of being a great leader.

Many people think of listening as a passive activity, but it is active. It requires you to engage in the conversation actively and be receptive to what the speaker is saying.

Every time I engage in a conversation, I ask myself:

How can you possibly listen if you are not fully involved in the discussion?

Listening is my first step toward understanding what people want and need — when I listen, I create space for others to grow.

Doing this put me in the driver’s seat of the best relationships, products, services, and solutions for a better world. After all, I can’t lead if I don’t know where to go — or how to get there with everyone else.

Can I show up and be present in my own life?

There is a lot to be said about being present. It’s not just about being in the moment; it’s about staying in the moment and enjoying what is around me.

To be present is the most significant gift of all.

Everyone has their way of being present.

Some meditate, some read, and others go out and do things like hiking or a bike ride.

Regardless of how I choose to be present, I must learn to be more present and practice every day until I die.

Being present in my own life is about taking the time to enjoy what I have. It’s about being aware of where I am and who is there with me.

Being fully present is about embracing the good times and dealing with stressful situations as they arise.

No matter what I think or feel, I only get this shot at living a good life

In every situation in my life, I show up, and I am present.

I am not just physically in the room when I am fully present, and I am showing up mentally and emotionally. I don’t worry about texting or taking pictures at a wedding or funeral, and I pay attention to what is happening right now.

Am I Treating others with respect at all times?

I didn’t know how to give respect or even accept it for most of my life

So I took a step back and asked myself: what does respect mean?

And how can I generate more of it?

Respect is the act of allowing others to be who they are and encouraging them to reach their goals.

Respect is knowing when to stand up for myself and my principles and the ability to forgive others for their mistakes.

It’s not just good manners and courteous behavior, and it’s about being honest and keeping promises. Respecting others is all about making them.

Today I am respectful to everyone I meet, regardless of their status.

Conclusion

The journey to becoming a better person is not an easy one.

It’s full of mistakes and failures, but it is also gratifying and brings many rewards.

Even if you follow the tips we provided in this article, you may fail, but I promise you that you will make you feel better as you become a better person.

Remember that life is a marathon —not a sprint.

I hope that this was useful and I wish you the best.

—

