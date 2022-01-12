Quitting Smoking: Which Types of Behavioural Support Work Best To Help People Stop?

By ANNIKA THEODOULOU AND JAMIE HARTMANN BOYCE

Smoking is a leading cause of death and illness but fortunately much of the damage can be reversed by quitting. Most people who smoke want to quit, but quitting smoking is very hard to achieve without support.1

Support to quit smoking can be provided through medication, behavioural therapies or a combination of the two. The highest chance of success comes from combining a stop smoking medication, like nicotine replacement therapy or varenicline,2, 3 with behavioural support.

What are behavioural interventions for quitting smoking?

Behavioural interventions to help people quit smoking can work by prompting an attempt to quit and/or by helping people to maintain abstinence from smoking once the attempt has been made. These interventions can vary greatly in their content, delivery, intensity, and availability, and can be offered in various combinations or as stand-alone treatments.

For example, interventions can vary based on:

Their focus – for example some interventions focus on why people should quit smoking, others focus on giving advice on how to quit smoking

– for example some interventions focus on why people should quit smoking, others focus on giving advice on how to quit smoking The behaviours they involve – for example, counselling, hypnotherapy, or exercise

– for example, counselling, hypnotherapy, or exercise How they are delivered – for example, in person, over the phone, online, or in print materials

– for example, in person, over the phone, online, or in print materials Who provides the intervention – for example a nurse, physician, or counsellor

– for example a nurse, physician, or counsellor The intensity of the intervention – how often, and for how long, a person receives the support

Given the number of different types of behavioural support available, you, like us, may now also be wondering which types of behavioural therapy work best.

What we did

We searched Cochrane Reviews of behavioural support to stop smoking and found 312 relevant studies including 250,503 adults who smoked cigarettes. The studies reported on 437 different combinations of ways to stop smoking!

So, which types are most effective to help people quit smoking?

Our analysis showed that behavioural interventions for smoking cessation can increase quit rates compared to no behavioural support, but effectiveness varied on the type of support provided.

We found high-certainty evidence that providing counselling or guaranteed monetary rewards for quitting smoking increased people’s chances of quitting for 6 months or longer compared with minimal intervention.

We found moderate-certainty evidence that the following intervention characteristics were probably beneficial compared to no support:

Interventions delivered by text message

Individual tailoring of interventions

Motivational components included in intervention content

A focus on how to quit

Delivery in a group setting

Evidence on other intervention characteristics such as on who delivers the intervention was low- to very low-certainty, so we are still uncertain about the effects of some intervention characteristics.

Are behavioural interventions for quitting smoking harmful?

There was no evidence to suggest an increase in harms in people who received behavioural support to help quit smoking.

This post was previously published on evidentlycochrane.net and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 4.0.

