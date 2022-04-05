Rachel Scheer: Your Life Can Change in an Instant [Podcast]

By Evan Johnson

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Rachel Scheer shares her incredible story overcoming unavoidable and unforeseen obstacles with her mindset.

Championship leadership is an individualized approach. Success is not a one size fits all. Everyone has a different idea of what success is.

To get healthy you have to do the work, even though it isn’t easy.

You need to self-evaluate and figure out how your thought patterns are effecting your life.

You need to be the most important person you keep a promise to.

Why do you have limiting beliefs?

To replace self-doubt, you need to build confidence. To build confidence you need to keep the promises you make to yourself.

Health is wealth. It is the foundation of everything.

Important Quotes:

“Live up to your truth and live up to your fullest potential.”

“Everyone just wants a quick fix.”

“You’re not your achievements.”

“It’s more mental than anything.”

“No one has a perfect life.”

“My purpose is not for myself.”

More On Rachel Scheer:

Rachel Scheer is a functional medicine nutritionist with her own private practice in Dallas, TX. Rachel helps people with a wide range of nutritional needs enhance their athletic performance, improve their physical and mental health, and make positive lifelong health changes. Rachel is also a fitness model and public speaker. Her goal is to inspire and motivate others to take control of their physical and mental health so they can achieve the life they desire.

Resources:

Follow Rachel on Instagram

Check out Rachel’s website at RachelScheer.com

This post was previously published on Natebailey.org.

