Racism in America: A Letter From a White Person

Dear White People,

Racism has been a prevalent issue in America since its birth, and its deep roots flood history books (information mostly written by white people). As a child, I thought racism was just that — history. Sadly, it’s far from that. Even the history that has been read, taught, and used as a curriculum in school has been written from a one-sided perspective. A white person’s perception of racism and the events that took place and continue to take place is far from the reality of those who actually endure racism.

As a white person, I’m embarrassed to admit that I’m guilty of the following:

Thinking “All Lives Matter” is as necessary as Black Lives Matter

Not researching the current racism issues still facing America

Not checking in with my black friends

Not asking black friends about their fear

Being afraid to voice support on social media because I don’t want to be deemed a “social justice warrior”

Assumed the Civil Rights Movement was the downfall of racism across the U.S.

Assumed that if a black man became President deep routed racism was dead

Said the N-word as a joke or recited it in lyrics

Being ignorant

If you’re white, you’re guilty of doing these things — you should be embarrassed. Although I am an anti-racist, these notions are harming the black community — the acknowledgment of it is when the change actually beings. It’s possible to not be a racist but to partake in unintentional racist behavior.

“One day our descendants will think it incredible that we paid so much attention to things like the amount of melanin in our skin or the shape of our eyes or our gender instead of the unique identities of each of us as complex human beings.” Franklin Thomas

To those that want to scrutinize others for their participation in these movements, please refrain from casting judgment. Opening up on this matter is uncomfortable — only because it’s hard to know where to start, what to say, and what to do to show support in ways that are truly effective. This is something I’ve struggled with personally, and I know I’m not alone in this. We should all be accepting of each other’s efforts in this time of hopeful change, it’s scary to speak up — let’s not force those willing to finally step out of the shadows to return back to their social injustice isolation.

It’s not about being an anti-racism expert; it’s about figuring out your part in this and then doing something about it. If you’re on day #1 of being awoken to racism in America, don’t put the onus on people of color to educate you. If you’re on day #785 of being proactive in this fight, give guidance and grace to those looking to start showing up for the black community. Just try to be better…to everyone.

“Never, never be afraid to do what’s right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society’s punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way.” — MLK.

All lives do matter — but not all lives are loved, respected, understood, or seen as equal to others. Black people matter. Their lives matter more because for so long this Country didn’t think they mattered at all.

As a white person, I’ve never endured the following:

Been pulled over by a cop for no reason

Had to scream “I can’t breathe” under the control of a police officer

Had someone clutch their purse when I walk by

Watched fear in someone’s eyes erupt when I enter a room

Received derogatory remarks for simply standing in a park

Been seen as inferior

Been blamed for a crime, I didn’t commit simply for my skin color

Forced to fight for rights that should be mine

Lost my life because others couldn’t see me under my skin

Had to justify why I deserve a seat at the table of society

White people — we are not equal to black people. Black people have more courage. Black people have more resilience. Black people have grown stronger after wading through this racist chaos for so long. We should all be equal, but we sadly won’t be until acceptance overshadows inferiority. So, until then — our lives do not matter. Theirs do, so let’s fight.

* * *

Dear Black People, To those whom I have not understood, I’m sorry. To those who are fighting so that their children can one day not live in fear, I’m sorry. To those that live in a world that offers judgment first before understanding, I’m sorry. To those who are looked at with haste due to the pigment on their skin, I’m sorry. To those who have to continue to fight for the right to be seen as equal, I’m sorry. You are seen, and I hope your screams for injustice are finally heard — it’s time that you are able to claim your long overdue power that white people have withheld from you.

* * *

Helpful ways to learn, support, and fight:

