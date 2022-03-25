When I say that racism is as American as apple pie or your Ford F-150, I mean that it’s as American as Mickey Mouse riding a Harley.

Eating a Big Mac.

I’m sure many people won’t like hearing that. But indignation is not a rebuttal.

In poker terms, it’s a tell.

The louder you object, not explaining why the claim is wrong, but with platitudes about how offensive the comment is, the more you confirm it.

Were the suggestion as preposterous as you might think, you could laugh it off the way you might if I were to accuse you of being a serial killer. You know where you were on all the nights those women went missing, after all, and can prove it.

There’s no need to get defensive when you have an alibi.

Right, America?

No, I’m not saying racism is only an American thing. It has existed elsewhere and still does.

I’m merely saying that nothing about it makes it a deviation from the American norm. It is the American norm and has been for a long time.

Indeed, anti-racism, either from individuals or within the institutional spaces that make up our society, has been the deviation.

It has been the rarity, the outlier, the unicorn that few have seen.

This isn’t Critical Race Theory. Actually, it is, but it also goes by another name — truth.

There from the beginning — racism as national fertilizer

From the moment colonizers came to this continent, they began the process of racialized oppression — the displacement of Indigenous peoples and enslavement of Africans. No, it wasn’t all they did, but they did it nonetheless.

And not by accident.

When colonial elites created the concept of the white race — a notion that had never existed as such in Europe — they did so for one reason: to split emerging alliances between European indentured servants and African enslaved folks.

They worried such groups might join together to overthrow the aristocracy. So, if they could get poor European peasants to view themselves as being on the same team as the elite because of the color of their skin, the likelihood of rebellion would be lessened.

Race, in other words, became a weapon from the beginning — at least from the late-1600s on.

Oh sure, it didn’t go by that name yet. Racism wasn’t a word until the 20th century. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t present earlier.

Gravity wasn’t a word in Ancient Greece either, but Socrates remained firmly on the ground as he walked the streets of Athens.

When the nation was formed amid revolution, racism — white supremacy, if we’re calling it by its brand name — was there. It was the glue that kept the founders in that room in Philadelphia.

Without a particular iteration of it — African enslavement and the protection of the slave system — there would have been no new nation. The Southern planter class demanded as much. And the others, including those who opposed enslavement, went along.

Now, you can insist this was a necessary, if unfortunate, compromise, without which the nation might never have been formed, and you could then say that such an outcome would have been catastrophic.

But even if I agreed with you — and I do on the first point (I said so already), though I’m not entirely resolved as to the second — it wouldn’t change the compromise’s meaning.

In fact, the necessity of making peace with slavery to create the U.S. is precisely why the title and first sentence of this piece are true.

When the argument you rely on as your rebuttal proves the thing you find objectionable, that’s an unforced error in tennis, an own goal in soccer, or a turn in competitive debate.

But whatever we call it, let’s agree it’s hilarious.

The framers said what they said — and they knew what they meant

By the time Congress got to work after the Constitution had been ratified, they had no doubt what kind of nation we were to be.

They could have picked anything as their first order of business: taxation, trade, shoring up the military in case the Brits decided to have another run.

They chose none of these.

First, they wanted to spell out the borders of citizenship — who was in and who was out.

So they did, with the Naturalization Act of 1790, which said that only free white persons could be citizens of the new nation.

Not Black folks, whether enslaved or free. Not Indigenous persons. Only and all from Europe.

Even the most despised European ethnics who came as immigrants would qualify for citizenship over those who had been here from the beginning or whose labor had made the new nation possible.

It was this that allowed the Supreme Court to issue its 1857 decision in Dred Scott v Sandford, which held that Blacks had “no rights the white man was bound to respect.” The Court rooted its ruling firmly in the soil of original intent, of textualism — the same jurisprudence favored by modern conservatives.

They said — and in this, they were entirely correct — that the framers had never intended Black folks to be citizens.

And because they felt as bound by the framer’s intentions and words as the Court’s majority does today, they had no choice but to extinguish the hopes of Black freedom.

However morally ghastly, the decision was legally unassailable from an originalist perspective. Were it not for the mass slaughter of the Civil War and the framing of new Amendments after, it would have remained so.

Racism was so American that it took the deaths of 600,000-plus people even to begin to say, “enough.”

But even after those Amendments, lawmakers and the Courts ratified white supremacy in new forms.

Segregation violated the spirit of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, but not in the eyes of the Justices who issued the decision in Plessy v. Ferguson.

There, the Court held that separate could be equal. In fact, if you felt they weren’t equal, it was because of your prejudices — you must view Black schools and businesses and parts of town as inferior. Shame on you, they said, with a knowing smirk.

That thinking would persist, as would a return of Black folks to virtual chattel status throughout the South, as documented by Douglas Blackmon in his book Slavery by Another Name and the documentary adaptation of that work.

None of this began to really change until the last sixty years. And even then, only because committed freedom fighters challenged the American default position. It was a challenge so contrary to the national norm that these freedom fighters were called un-American for their efforts.

And however ugly the epithet, viewed a certain way — the way the framers would have seen things — it wasn’t wrong.

The civil rights movement was quintessentially American if we take a more capacious view of the lofty words in the Declaration of Independence. But if we read them as their writers intended, we know such prose was never meant to apply to those who marched in Birmingham and Selma.

It wasn’t written for the one who died on that balcony in Memphis, but rather for the one who shot him.

American ideology — the glue that keeps racial injustice in place

Even with the victories of the Civil Rights Movement, profound racial inequity has remained in place in every category of well-being.

Because white supremacy is like a transformer. You can fuck with it in one form, and it will rebuild itself in an entirely different shape and stomp your ass all the same.

How?

Easy. Because the most foundational elements of American ideology, of Americanism, keep it in place.

Think about it. What is the one thing we were all taught in this country?

First, that we are a land of opportunity where “anyone can make it if they work hard” — the notion of rugged individualism — and second, and related to this, that the system functions as a meritocracy.

If you succeed, it’s because of your effort and skill. If you don’t, it’s your fault.

Although individualism and meritocracy are not inherently racist notions, once laid atop a society like ours, with the history sketched above, they cannot help but facilitate racism.

After all, if we insist that anyone can make it, and then we look around and see millions disproportionately not making it — and there is a distinct color cast to that disproportion — what is one likely to conclude?

At that point, it becomes natural to assume that there is something wrong with those persons on the bottom.

Not just as individuals, which would be bad enough, but as members of the groups found disproportionately there. Their culture, character, and perhaps even their biology must be flawed.

These notions of individualism and merit — which, if America were a Bible, would constitute Genesis 1:1 and 1:2 — make it less likely that we’ll critically assess the way structures and systems perpetuate injustice and inequity, let alone seek to change them.

No, in the U.S., all we see are individuals making good choices or not, maximizing their opportunity or not, succeeding or failing on their own.

The fact that we always said this about America — even during segregation, during the days of the whip and the rope — should reveal its absurdity. We swore anyone could make it, even when the law literally said they could not.

But no matter the history, no matter the facts, the mythos persists.

Because we are more committed to the lie than the truth, more committed to the America the framers wanted than the one we deserve.

. . .

To challenge the nation’s Garden of Eden story is scary.

It’s like going to church and standing up after the sermon only to tell the preacher how much you enjoyed his pretty words, but since there is no God, what’s the point?

It won’t be easy.

But unless we stand up, challenge that origin story and tell the truth, we will never achieve our nation in the moral sense.

We have already achieved it in the formal sense.

And that is not enough.

—

This post was previously published on Tim Wise’s blog.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock