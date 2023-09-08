Radical Brilliance: How to Discover Your Unique Purpose in Life – Arjuna Ardagh

What is YOUR Purpose? When you learn and follow the natural cycle of life you are more likely to both feel brilliant AND bring your impactful creations to the world. Arjuna Ardagh has distilled a powerful map that allows you to step into your brilliance!

This week I have a Man Alive podcast episode for you that is a blast from the past. My guest, Arjuna Ardagh, is an author and speaker who wrote a book called: Better Than Sex: The Ecstatic Art of Awakening Coaching. The episode is about this, as well as how to step into your life purpose.

In this conversation we cover:

Arjuna’s map that allows you to discover your unique brilliance AND bring your creations to the world

How to navigate phases of stillness, growth, creativity and action

Listen to this episode to hear Arjuna’s wisdom. He is the author of nine books, including the 2005 #1 national bestseller The Translucent Revolution, featured in “O” magazine, and Conscious Men, co-authored with John Gray.

Connect with Arjuna



RadicalBrilliance.com

Arjuna Ardagh is an Awakening Coach, writer and public speaker. He has trained more than 1700 people to become facilitators of awakening. He is the author of nine books, including the 2005 #1 national bestseller The Translucent Revolution, featured in “O” magazine. His book, Better than Sex, is the complete introduction to Awakening Coaching. Arjuna’s newest book is Conscious Men, co-authored with John Gray. He has been a speaker at conferences worldwide, including a recent talk at the United Nations. He has appeared on TV, radio and in print media in seventeen countries. He lives with his wife, Chameli Ardagh, in California.

