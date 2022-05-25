Raising an Intense Daughter With ADHD With Andrea Robinson [Video]

By Understood
Single mom Andrea Robinson was confused and overwhelmed by her daughter Tatiana’s “intense” behavior as a child. Tatiana got sent home from playdates, would tell lies, and couldn’t sit still. An extremely candid remark from one of Andrea’s friends changed all that — and it led to Tatiana’s ADHD diagnosis. Hear what happened, and how Tatiana is doing now.
she was like i don’t know something’s
wrong with your daughter do you think
she has adhd and i was like well what is
that
so when i started researching i just saw
things like they have a hard time
getting along with their peers they like
to be around adults more they can’t sit
still they want what they want all of
them were symptoms that tatiana was
showing and i was just like omg
that’s my kid
i could now put a label on it and
understand who she really was
from the understood podcast network this
is adhd aha a podcast where people share
the moment when it finally clicked that
they or someone they know has adhd
my name is laura key i’m the editorial
director here at understood and as
someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment
i’ll be your host
i’m here today with andrea robinson
andrea lives in white plains new york
she’s an hr director and a zumba fitness
instructor and her daughter tatiana has
adhd welcome andrea hi how are you laura
i’m great thank you so much for being
here with me today
so tell me about your daughter
just want to hear
you talk about her
so do you want to hear from the
beginning or do you want to hear current
because we could be here for hours
why don’t you start by telling me what
it was like being tatiana’s mom before
you knew she had adhd
wow well you know she is a very
interesting person she’s very creative
and sort of walks to her own beat so she
was always very different to begin with
and i just used to always wonder like
what was going on but everybody’s unique
in their own way so i kind of just went
with the flow but i really did have a
tough time when she was younger because
she was kind of like
all over the place wasn’t able to focus
on things for long and she was really
impatient like everything had to go her
way you know if not she would throw a
fit or give people a hard time
just something as simple as
you’re going to wear this tomorrow to
school would be like a big fight
i just didn’t understand what was going
on and the hyper active
piece of it drove everybody crazy she
was always so like really cute really
funny just a great personality so i
think sometimes we overlooked all the
other things that people felt was
negative she was precocious and just
kept you on your toes not in a bad way
always but a lot of the times in a bad
way
and you were a single parent you said
correct how did you cope with it
especially in those early years before
you knew what was going on a lot of
crying i cried a lot i would try to drop
her off or her dad’s family a lot and
when i would be on my way home and they
would be calling me i wouldn’t answer
the phone because a couple of times when
i did answer the phone they were like do
you think you can come back we’re just
having a tough time i would just say i
have to go you know just dropping her
off at other people’s homes my aunt my
cousins
i had a lot of support so that was a
good thing everybody doesn’t have that
so i did get rid of her a lot for right
or wrong a lot of crying and i don’t
know some days i was just like really
down because i just didn’t know what to
do i felt like i was being punished but
you become a parent you have to deal
with those things
and so i dealt with them the best that i
could tell me about the
moment that it clicked for you that
she might have adhd so my girlfriend
decided to take my daughter for the
weekend just to give me a break because
i was a bit overwhelmed with everything
that was going on
and she was supposed to bring her back
like late afternoon early evening and
instead they came back in the morning
and i was disappointed because i didn’t
want to deal with her
and my friend just kept saying that you
know what’s going on with her
something’s not right obviously i knew
what was going on but i didn’t know that
there was like a bigger problem
and girlfriend was like does she have
adhd and i was just like well what is
that
and she was like well you should do some
research on it because i think she has
that and that really was my aha moment
because there was like a label to this
there was something i could research i
could better understand what was going
on and once you understand a person
then you can work with them better how
did you feel when
your friend said that to you did you
feel offended did you feel relieved i
mean that’s a strong statement for
someone to say about
a child to say what’s wrong with her
well i think it’s better than some of
the other things that people had said
when she said it i think i was taken
aback but i didn’t know what adhd was
back then so in a way i was like
well that’s interesting i can now do
some research because i’m such a
research type of person and other people
have said some negative things but
nobody actually said something like that
so i took it as a positive even though i
was taken aback
but
i mean if you don’t address those issues
and it just keeps on getting worse and
then you’re even more confused a
positive because
you felt like you were approaching a
label
and some answers yes
then you know how to deal with things if
you know what the issue is and you know
people saying other things negative like
oh she’s gonna end up in jail or oh
she’s never gonna graduate or what’s
wrong with her or she’s annoying or
she’s irritating i mean those are all
negative things but if you say to
somebody you know does your kid have
adhd it’s not like a total negative it’s
sort of addressing the issue asking a
question to see if that is what she has
and i didn’t even know anything about it
so
i said i have no idea
how did you go about getting answers
from there i look everything up so i
looked it up and you know everything i
looked up it was totally her it was so
weird
but i was just like wow this has got to
be it so then i took it a step further
and i went to the school psychologist
and i just said to her you know we’ve
always had issues with tatiana in school
and i’m having lots of issues with her
at home as you know because some days i
would show up to school and i would just
start crying it was just like very
overwhelming
and i said somebody mentioned this adhd
to me what do you think about it and she
said i was thinking she may have the
same thing and i was going to ask you
if you wanted to get her tested and i
was like wow why didn’t you tell me that
before
i think she was just trying to take her
time to see if she could figure things
out because she was seeing the
psychologist then and she was saying
little things about her you know that
she was very manipulative and for
somebody so young you know to be
manipulative you have to make sure that
you know this is not going to go in the
wrong direction and right now it’s cute
because she gets what she wants but
she’s also young but when she gets older
it may not be so cute so we did have her
tested and it was adhd
tell me about manipulative would you
tell little white lies sometimes yes all
the time
so one day i took it to my job and i
worked at a law firm
and
everybody used to say oh i can’t wait
till you bring her back she’s so cute
and you know she could have
conversations with adults better than
she did with her peers she never liked
to be around her peers and that was the
other thing and when she was around them
she was always bossing them around so it
was just really
odd to see
two kids the same age and one being like
the leader and the other the follower
and she was always the leader
and so i always had to monitor those
play dates so to speak
but one day i took her to my job and she
was walking around meeting everybody and
then i think i like probably went to my
desk to do some work and one of my
girlfriends there
took her and was like walking her around
she was talking to everybody and the
first thing i said when i left her with
this young lady was please don’t give
her any candy and so she was like okay
no problem the day ended we go home and
she takes all this money out of her
pocket i go where did you get that from
and she goes
oh the people at your job gave it to me
so i go why would the people at my job
give you money and she goes well you
told them not to give me candy so i
asked them for money instead
sounds like there are a lot of things
going on with that story one being it
sounds like she was dealing with some
impulsivity which is something that’s
common in people with adhd yep and
one thing we hear about a lot at our
organization is
we hear parents talk about kids with
adhd lying and
the fact is that a lot of times kids
with adhd
they will lie but it’s not malicious
lying yes i totally agree with that and
she was never ever a liar but she would
say
anything to get what she wanted and
that’s manipulation yeah i mean and a
lot of times we’ll hear about kids with
adhd telling lies because they know they
did something wrong
they didn’t follow directions they were
impulsive these things that you know
they know they’re not supposed to be
doing but they have trouble controlling
them because of the way their brain is
yeah and so then to get out of it
they tell a lie it was very much like
that did she have trouble sitting still
yes
she was super hyper so when she was in
daycare
they were just very confused by her but
they liked her they just couldn’t figure
her out and so at daycare i would often
get calls and say everybody else is
sleeping we need a break and tatiana
won’t go to sleep and i go i know she
doesn’t sit still and she doesn’t sleep
i don’t know what to tell you but i have
to go back to work now
you have to work
we often associate hyperactivity with
boys
and it’s interesting to hear about
hyperactivity in girls and i appreciate
you’re sharing that because it helps us
bust a myth that only boys are ever
hyperactive which we know is not true
i want to talk more about your daughter
growing up she sounds like an intense
kid
she is i mean she’s not as intense now
she can be but i think she’s learned how
to kind of make it work for her instead
of against her and we can say like one
or two things when she’s getting that
way and she just
calms down quickly if you can’t focus if
somebody brings it to your attention
then you sort of can work with it and
start to focus a little bit more but if
no one says anything you can just keep
going and going
and to be clear like i appreciate
intensity i was a very intense kid
especially because i wasn’t diagnosed i
didn’t know what was going on and i
struggled a lot and i often got called
overly sensitive or so intense or
dramatic growing up before you know i
had any inkling of
what was going on yeah she was a drama
queen too she was a drama queen and
everything was bigger than what it was
if she fell she’d cry right away she
loved attention she loved attention
negative positive it didn’t matter
everything really had to focus around
her it doesn’t seem that bad when you’re
young and you’re looking for attention
but when you get older it’s just not
cute not at all
did her
intensity get in the way of her ability
to make and keep friends yes
so she had some friends that i think
just liked being around her and those
were the ones that
i would say liked somebody else
controlling them telling them what to do
they followed her and they didn’t mind
that so that worked fine now the ones
that were a little bit more like her
they were not going for that so you know
they would fight often i like to have
all the play dates at my house so i can
manage them because if she went to
somebody else’s house the phone would
just be ringing all day long tatiana’s
doing this tatiana’s doing that what’s
wrong with tatiana and i just couldn’t
deal with it she just clashed with a lot
of people that had strong personalities
and i do too i have a strong personality
so we clashed all the time and i
remember one of her friends saying one
day she came home and she goes i think i
need some help and i go what do you mean
and she goes one of my friends was like
you know tatiana i really want to like
you but you make it very hard
and i understood that i totally
understood that but she didn’t
understand that what did you say to her
when you heard about this i just said
whatever help you need i will get it for
you and she was like maybe i should see
a therapist and so i had to go to a
therapist
wow
i think as women we’re often expected to
go with the flow to you know carefully
listen to everyone’s experiences and to
be that perfect friend that was never
her
yeah i understand a lot of girls with
adhd struggle with making and keeping
friends the social pressures on girls
are tough but she didn’t care
if she lost a friend she didn’t care if
she called a friend when she was younger
and said oh let’s go to a movie and the
friend was like oh no and she would just
say fine i’ll go with my mom and she
would be fine did she get along better
with adults
way better with adults and that was the
other piece i didn’t understand because
a lot of my friends used to be like you
need to let her go in the room with the
kids instead of keeping her in the room
with the adults and i’m like i’m not
keeping her she chooses to be here and
she’d go in the room with the kids and
come right back to the room with the
adults i don’t know if it’s that she
wasn’t getting all the attention she
wanted
and when she would be around the adults
everybody gave her attention because she
was super cute precocious and the things
that would come out of her mouth people
would say she really only three or four
that’s like crazy sounds like she was a
really sharp kid yeah i mean look many
kids that i know that have adhd are
super smart
so
it’s like how do you work with that then
you know to get them to go in that
positive direction and not a negative
direction because you can be super smart
and end up doing bad things so i think
the big task was trying to channel all
of that in a positive way and not in a
negative way so it was a lot of work how
did you start to channel that in a
positive direction did that start to
happen once she got tested yeah i do
recall one huge thing the doctor said
because i used to always complain to the
doctor because we were always at the
doctor’s office something was always
wrong she was falling or this or that so
we were always in the doctor’s office
and then she had asthma-related
allergies so she was always sick so one
day the doctor said to me i think i went
there and i just broke down in tears and
he was just like what’s going on and
there was always something different
every day so i just said to him you know
in a nutshell this is what’s going on
and he said the best thing that you can
do for yourself is when you come home
from work
take her outside whether it be a park or
something
and just run her as much as you can sort
of like a puppy and i was just like but
when i come home from work i’m exhausted
i don’t have time to go outside and play
with her and he said i’m just telling
you if you want to do yourself a favor
take her outside if you can every single
day
and you’ll see a better tatiana and he
was
so right because she’d be so exhausted
when she got home basically all i had to
do was like feed her give her a bath and
she would go to sleep in seconds and
prior to that was not the case and she
had a lot of energy we had a lot of
energy and i have a lot of energy too i
do i have a lot of energy too and people
say that now that’s why i’m a zumba
instructor i like to get all that stuff
out you know when you have an issues
things aren’t going right and to
exercise for me
it’s just like a lifesaver and for her
also she started running track when she
was very little and that also helped
with the adhd she was running track i
think when she was five or six i put her
on a team and that was a godsend wow yes
what was her event so at first i think
she was just running the kids were just
running but she ran track for four years
in high school and she was a sprinter
so she was doing tennis and track
and it was definitely helping with the
adhd for sure get all that extra energy
out
watching tatiana’s behavior when she was
growing up what were you
most worried about i think so many right
because i think it starts number one
with nervous that people just wouldn’t
like her or you know maybe initially
they would like her but then after a
while nobody wanted to be around her i
recall one time her grandfather who
adores her him and his wife said
maybe don’t bring her here as much until
she gets a little older i think people
just had a hard time dealing with hyper
activeness the impulsiveness all the
attention she needed you know couldn’t
sit still you know if they sent her
outside she’d be back in two seconds it
was just
she was all over the place and i think
people just couldn’t deal with that and
i was afraid people wouldn’t like her or
wouldn’t want her around you know like
sometimes i would be going someplace and
they’d be like oh are you bringing
tatiana maybe you should leave her home
with your mom or something like that
that doesn’t make me feel good but i
understood why they were saying it
because i was going through it myself
and then the other thing was i thought
what if she doesn’t graduate because she
couldn’t even sit still in school and so
i was afraid she wasn’t gonna be
successful and is she successful she’s
very successful
she’s actually moving next month to a
job in denver and i’m just so proud of
her because it’s a bigger job than what
she’s doing now and i think it took her
a little bit longer than the other
people that started with her in that
program but at least she got there which
of her adhd symptoms persists today even
if they’re more managed what do you
still see she doesn’t really focus
well like she’ll miss little things in
her stories and i’m like but how could
you not have known that you have it on
the paper and then when you transcribed
it then you left it out so it’s little
things like that and that was how it was
in school
it’s just those small things that can
affect you in a big way but it doesn’t
seem that way initially she’s a reporter
no yeah she’s a reporter so it’s mostly
that kind of stuff
how does she cope with that she’s hard
on herself which
i totally get that because i’m the same
way and i don’t have adhd but she knows
like she has to like really pay
attention to that kind of stuff for her
profession her career and
just try to reread things and maybe go
back and look at things or do a little
bit more research before she does the
final product
she’s also
let’s just say
somebody’s talking about something that
she’s really not interested in she kind
of tunes them out which is sort of rude
and you could tell i’m like uh are you
paying attention she’s like oh what did
you say so she’s not even listening but
that’s how she is if it’s not something
that she’s interested in or like at work
let’s say that you’re
in a staff meeting
if it’s getting boring
her mind is already gone someplace else
so that’s a little bit hard for her
she’s aware of it right but sometimes
she just doesn’t know she’s doing it
well the awareness of it is a first step
to managing yeah of course
so she doesn’t get upset when people say
things i think she gets more upset with
herself but it’s still a struggle for
her even now because you are who you are
right and if she’s not interested in
something you know i can be not
interested in something and still look
at you and listen to you and i’m just
like oh this is so boring in my head but
she can’t do that when you discovered
that tatiana had adhd did you share that
with your family i think i told
everybody
it’s nothing to be ashamed of i know
there are people that are ashamed of
when they’re labeled and i know people
that have adhd that won’t tell anybody
and i don’t think she tells people that
she has it i don’t think she does
i told almost everybody because i was
like this is what’s wrong it’s not
something is really wrong with her
it’s something that we can work on if we
didn’t know what it was how do you even
work on it
so i was happy to be able to tell people
and when they were like oh that’s why
she does this oh that’s why she ah that
all makes sense i think people
appreciated knowing good on you i mean a
lot of parents really worry about the
stigma of adhd and understandably so
there are a lot of myths out there there
are a lot of misconceptions but your
openness to it and and pushing for your
daughter to get the supports that she
needed
that’s huge yeah it’s a life changer and
i’m pretty open anyway like with most
things and i think that’s why her and i
are so so close because i basically told
her tell her everything even when she
was young and she tells me everything
and she still does now as an adult and
people are often like wow you guys have
such a good relationship all her friends
would say that like how do you have that
kind of relationship with your mom but i
think it starts with being very open and
honest and allowing them to come to you
and tell you things where you’re not
going to reprimand them you talk about
it you know it sounds like there was a
very open community that she was raised
in yeah and look everybody loved her we
21:44
just didn’t understand her i don’t think
21:46
there was one person that she met that
21:47
didn’t like her they just didn’t
21:49
understand her what would you say to
21:51
people who claim that adhd isn’t real
21:54
wow that’s a really good question
21:57
i don’t know how you could say it’s not
21:59
real i mean i have a kid that has it i
22:02
have friends that have it i just don’t
22:04
know how you would say that it’s not
22:06
real i live with it
22:08
every day
22:10
my daughter clearly has it and once we
22:12
knew what it was everybody basically was
22:14
like it all makes sense andrea thank you
22:17
so much for being here with me today
22:19
it’s really been a pleasure
22:21
tatiana sounds amazing and beautifully
22:24
complex and i love that about so many
22:26
people with adhd and you just sound like
22:29
you’re such a great mom
22:30
thank you she’s very unique and i love
22:32
it to death i wouldn’t have it any other
22:34
way
22:41
you’ve been listening to adhd aha from
22:44
the understood podcast network you can
22:46
listen and subscribe to adhd aha on
22:48
apple spotify or anywhere you get your
22:51
podcasts and if you like what you heard
22:53
today tell someone about the show we
22:55
rely on listeners like you to reach and
22:57
support more people
22:59
and if you want to share your own aha
23:00
moment email us at
23:03
adhdaha understood.org
23:06
i’d love to hear from you you can go to
23:08
u.org
23:09
adhd aha to find details on each episode
23:13
and related resources that’s the letter
23:15
u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd
23:20
aha understood as a non-profit and
23:23
social impact organization
23:25
we have no affiliation with
23:26
pharmaceutical companies
23:28
learn more at understood.org
23:32
mission
23:33
adhd aha is produced by jessamine mali
23:36
say hi jessamine hi everyone justin d
23:38
wright created our music seth melnick
23:41
and brianna berry are our production
23:43
directors scott kosher is our creative
23:45
director
23:46
and i’m your host laura key editorial
23:49
director at understood thanks so much
23:51
for listening
23:56
[Music]
24:15
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock