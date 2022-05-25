Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Raising an Intense Daughter With ADHD With Andrea Robinson [Video]

Raising an Intense Daughter With ADHD With Andrea Robinson [Video]

Single mom Andrea Robinson was confused and overwhelmed by her daughter Tatiana’s “intense” behavior as a child.

by Leave a Comment

By Understood

Single mom Andrea Robinson was confused and overwhelmed by her daughter Tatiana’s “intense” behavior as a child. Tatiana got sent home from playdates, would tell lies, and couldn’t sit still. An extremely candid remark from one of Andrea’s friends changed all that — and it led to Tatiana’s ADHD diagnosis. Hear what happened, and how Tatiana is doing now.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ad…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “ADHD Aha!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts.

Copyright © 2021 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved. Understood is not affiliated with any pharmaceutical company.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
she was like i don’t know something’s
0:01
wrong with your daughter do you think
0:02
she has adhd and i was like well what is
0:04
that
0:05
so when i started researching i just saw
0:07
things like they have a hard time
0:10
getting along with their peers they like
0:11
to be around adults more they can’t sit
0:14
still they want what they want all of
0:17
them were symptoms that tatiana was
0:19
showing and i was just like omg
0:23
that’s my kid
0:25
i could now put a label on it and
0:27
understand who she really was
0:35
from the understood podcast network this
0:37
is adhd aha a podcast where people share
0:40
the moment when it finally clicked that
0:42
they or someone they know has adhd
0:46
my name is laura key i’m the editorial
0:48
director here at understood and as
0:50
someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment
0:53
i’ll be your host
0:54
[Music]
0:57
i’m here today with andrea robinson
1:00
andrea lives in white plains new york
1:02
she’s an hr director and a zumba fitness
1:04
instructor and her daughter tatiana has
1:06
adhd welcome andrea hi how are you laura
1:10
i’m great thank you so much for being
1:12
here with me today
1:13
so tell me about your daughter
1:16
just want to hear
1:17
you talk about her
1:18
so do you want to hear from the
1:21
beginning or do you want to hear current
1:24
because we could be here for hours
1:26
[Laughter]
1:28
why don’t you start by telling me what
1:30
it was like being tatiana’s mom before
1:34
you knew she had adhd
1:36
wow well you know she is a very
1:40
interesting person she’s very creative
1:42
and sort of walks to her own beat so she
1:45
was always very different to begin with
1:47
and i just used to always wonder like
1:49
what was going on but everybody’s unique
1:51
in their own way so i kind of just went
1:53
with the flow but i really did have a
1:54
tough time when she was younger because
1:56
she was kind of like
1:58
all over the place wasn’t able to focus
2:00
on things for long and she was really
2:02
impatient like everything had to go her
2:04
way you know if not she would throw a
2:06
fit or give people a hard time
2:09
just something as simple as
2:11
you’re going to wear this tomorrow to
2:12
school would be like a big fight
2:14
i just didn’t understand what was going
2:16
on and the hyper active
2:19
piece of it drove everybody crazy she
2:21
was always so like really cute really
2:25
funny just a great personality so i
2:27
think sometimes we overlooked all the
2:30
other things that people felt was
2:31
negative she was precocious and just
2:34
kept you on your toes not in a bad way
2:36
always but a lot of the times in a bad
2:39
way
2:40
and you were a single parent you said
2:41
correct how did you cope with it
2:43
especially in those early years before
2:45
you knew what was going on a lot of
2:46
crying i cried a lot i would try to drop
2:50
her off or her dad’s family a lot and
2:52
when i would be on my way home and they
2:54
would be calling me i wouldn’t answer
2:55
the phone because a couple of times when
2:57
i did answer the phone they were like do
2:58
you think you can come back we’re just
3:00
having a tough time i would just say i
3:02
have to go you know just dropping her
3:04
off at other people’s homes my aunt my
3:07
cousins
3:08
i had a lot of support so that was a
3:10
good thing everybody doesn’t have that
3:11
so i did get rid of her a lot for right
3:13
or wrong a lot of crying and i don’t
3:16
know some days i was just like really
3:17
down because i just didn’t know what to
3:19
do i felt like i was being punished but
3:21
you become a parent you have to deal
3:23
with those things
3:24
and so i dealt with them the best that i
3:26
could tell me about the
3:29
moment that it clicked for you that
3:31
she might have adhd so my girlfriend
3:34
decided to take my daughter for the
3:35
weekend just to give me a break because
3:36
i was a bit overwhelmed with everything
3:38
that was going on
3:40
and she was supposed to bring her back
3:41
like late afternoon early evening and
3:44
instead they came back in the morning
3:45
and i was disappointed because i didn’t
3:48
want to deal with her
3:50
and my friend just kept saying that you
3:52
know what’s going on with her
3:53
something’s not right obviously i knew
3:55
what was going on but i didn’t know that
3:57
there was like a bigger problem
3:59
and girlfriend was like does she have
4:01
adhd and i was just like well what is
4:04
that
4:04
and she was like well you should do some
4:06
research on it because i think she has
4:08
that and that really was my aha moment
4:11
because there was like a label to this
4:14
there was something i could research i
4:16
could better understand what was going
4:17
on and once you understand a person
4:20
then you can work with them better how
4:22
did you feel when
4:24
your friend said that to you did you
4:26
feel offended did you feel relieved i
4:29
mean that’s a strong statement for
4:30
someone to say about
4:32
a child to say what’s wrong with her
4:35
well i think it’s better than some of
4:36
the other things that people had said
4:38
when she said it i think i was taken
4:40
aback but i didn’t know what adhd was
4:42
back then so in a way i was like
4:45
well that’s interesting i can now do
4:47
some research because i’m such a
4:48
research type of person and other people
4:51
have said some negative things but
4:52
nobody actually said something like that
4:55
so i took it as a positive even though i
4:57
was taken aback
4:59
but
5:00
i mean if you don’t address those issues
5:02
and it just keeps on getting worse and
5:03
then you’re even more confused a
5:05
positive because
5:06
you felt like you were approaching a
5:08
label
5:09
and some answers yes
5:11
then you know how to deal with things if
5:13
you know what the issue is and you know
5:15
people saying other things negative like
5:16
oh she’s gonna end up in jail or oh
5:19
she’s never gonna graduate or what’s
5:21
wrong with her or she’s annoying or
5:24
she’s irritating i mean those are all
5:25
negative things but if you say to
5:27
somebody you know does your kid have
5:30
adhd it’s not like a total negative it’s
5:34
sort of addressing the issue asking a
5:36
question to see if that is what she has
5:38
and i didn’t even know anything about it
5:40
so
5:41
i said i have no idea
5:43
how did you go about getting answers
5:45
from there i look everything up so i
5:47
looked it up and you know everything i
5:50
looked up it was totally her it was so
5:53
weird
5:54
but i was just like wow this has got to
5:56
be it so then i took it a step further
5:59
and i went to the school psychologist
6:01
and i just said to her you know we’ve
6:03
always had issues with tatiana in school
6:05
and i’m having lots of issues with her
6:07
at home as you know because some days i
6:08
would show up to school and i would just
6:10
start crying it was just like very
6:12
overwhelming
6:14
and i said somebody mentioned this adhd
6:17
to me what do you think about it and she
6:19
said i was thinking she may have the
6:20
same thing and i was going to ask you
6:22
if you wanted to get her tested and i
6:24
was like wow why didn’t you tell me that
6:26
before
6:28
i think she was just trying to take her
6:29
time to see if she could figure things
6:31
out because she was seeing the
6:32
psychologist then and she was saying
6:34
little things about her you know that
6:35
she was very manipulative and for
6:37
somebody so young you know to be
6:39
manipulative you have to make sure that
6:41
you know this is not going to go in the
6:43
wrong direction and right now it’s cute
6:45
because she gets what she wants but
6:47
she’s also young but when she gets older
6:49
it may not be so cute so we did have her
6:52
tested and it was adhd
6:54
tell me about manipulative would you
6:56
tell little white lies sometimes yes all
6:59
the time
7:00
so one day i took it to my job and i
7:02
worked at a law firm
7:04
and
7:05
everybody used to say oh i can’t wait
7:06
till you bring her back she’s so cute
7:08
and you know she could have
7:09
conversations with adults better than
7:11
she did with her peers she never liked
7:13
to be around her peers and that was the
7:14
other thing and when she was around them
7:16
she was always bossing them around so it
7:18
was just really
7:19
odd to see
7:21
two kids the same age and one being like
7:24
the leader and the other the follower
7:25
and she was always the leader
7:27
and so i always had to monitor those
7:29
play dates so to speak
7:31
but one day i took her to my job and she
7:34
was walking around meeting everybody and
7:36
then i think i like probably went to my
7:38
desk to do some work and one of my
7:39
girlfriends there
7:41
took her and was like walking her around
7:43
she was talking to everybody and the
7:44
first thing i said when i left her with
7:46
this young lady was please don’t give
7:48
her any candy and so she was like okay
7:50
no problem the day ended we go home and
7:54
she takes all this money out of her
7:56
pocket i go where did you get that from
7:58
and she goes
7:59
oh the people at your job gave it to me
8:01
so i go why would the people at my job
8:03
give you money and she goes well you
8:05
told them not to give me candy so i
8:07
asked them for money instead
8:10
sounds like there are a lot of things
8:11
going on with that story one being it
8:13
sounds like she was dealing with some
8:15
impulsivity which is something that’s
8:17
common in people with adhd yep and
8:21
one thing we hear about a lot at our
8:23
organization is
8:25
we hear parents talk about kids with
8:27
adhd lying and
8:30
the fact is that a lot of times kids
8:32
with adhd
8:33
they will lie but it’s not malicious
8:35
lying yes i totally agree with that and
8:37
she was never ever a liar but she would
8:40
say
8:41
anything to get what she wanted and
8:43
that’s manipulation yeah i mean and a
8:45
lot of times we’ll hear about kids with
8:47
adhd telling lies because they know they
8:50
did something wrong
8:51
they didn’t follow directions they were
8:53
impulsive these things that you know
8:56
they know they’re not supposed to be
8:57
doing but they have trouble controlling
8:59
them because of the way their brain is
9:01
yeah and so then to get out of it
9:03
they tell a lie it was very much like
9:05
that did she have trouble sitting still
9:07
yes
9:08
she was super hyper so when she was in
9:11
daycare
9:13
they were just very confused by her but
9:15
they liked her they just couldn’t figure
9:17
her out and so at daycare i would often
9:20
get calls and say everybody else is
9:22
sleeping we need a break and tatiana
9:24
won’t go to sleep and i go i know she
9:27
doesn’t sit still and she doesn’t sleep
9:28
i don’t know what to tell you but i have
9:29
to go back to work now
9:32
you have to work
9:33
we often associate hyperactivity with
9:36
boys
9:37
and it’s interesting to hear about
9:39
hyperactivity in girls and i appreciate
9:42
you’re sharing that because it helps us
9:43
bust a myth that only boys are ever
9:46
hyperactive which we know is not true
9:49
[Music]
9:57
i want to talk more about your daughter
10:00
growing up she sounds like an intense
10:02
kid
10:02
she is i mean she’s not as intense now
10:05
she can be but i think she’s learned how
10:07
to kind of make it work for her instead
10:09
of against her and we can say like one
10:12
or two things when she’s getting that
10:14
way and she just
10:15
calms down quickly if you can’t focus if
10:18
somebody brings it to your attention
10:20
then you sort of can work with it and
10:21
start to focus a little bit more but if
10:23
no one says anything you can just keep
10:24
going and going
10:26
and to be clear like i appreciate
10:28
intensity i was a very intense kid
10:30
especially because i wasn’t diagnosed i
10:32
didn’t know what was going on and i
10:34
struggled a lot and i often got called
10:36
overly sensitive or so intense or
10:40
dramatic growing up before you know i
10:42
had any inkling of
10:43
what was going on yeah she was a drama
10:46
queen too she was a drama queen and
10:48
everything was bigger than what it was
10:51
if she fell she’d cry right away she
10:53
loved attention she loved attention
10:56
negative positive it didn’t matter
10:59
everything really had to focus around
11:01
her it doesn’t seem that bad when you’re
11:04
young and you’re looking for attention
11:05
but when you get older it’s just not
11:07
cute not at all
11:09
did her
11:10
intensity get in the way of her ability
11:13
to make and keep friends yes
11:15
so she had some friends that i think
11:19
just liked being around her and those
11:22
were the ones that
11:24
i would say liked somebody else
11:26
controlling them telling them what to do
11:28
they followed her and they didn’t mind
11:30
that so that worked fine now the ones
11:32
that were a little bit more like her
11:35
they were not going for that so you know
11:37
they would fight often i like to have
11:39
all the play dates at my house so i can
11:41
manage them because if she went to
11:43
somebody else’s house the phone would
11:45
just be ringing all day long tatiana’s
11:46
doing this tatiana’s doing that what’s
11:48
wrong with tatiana and i just couldn’t
11:49
deal with it she just clashed with a lot
11:51
of people that had strong personalities
11:54
and i do too i have a strong personality
11:56
so we clashed all the time and i
11:58
remember one of her friends saying one
11:59
day she came home and she goes i think i
12:02
need some help and i go what do you mean
12:04
and she goes one of my friends was like
12:06
you know tatiana i really want to like
12:08
you but you make it very hard
12:10
and i understood that i totally
12:13
understood that but she didn’t
12:14
understand that what did you say to her
12:16
when you heard about this i just said
12:18
whatever help you need i will get it for
12:20
you and she was like maybe i should see
12:22
a therapist and so i had to go to a
12:24
therapist
12:25
wow
12:26
i think as women we’re often expected to
12:28
go with the flow to you know carefully
12:31
listen to everyone’s experiences and to
12:33
be that perfect friend that was never
12:34
her
12:35
yeah i understand a lot of girls with
12:38
adhd struggle with making and keeping
12:40
friends the social pressures on girls
12:42
are tough but she didn’t care
12:45
if she lost a friend she didn’t care if
12:46
she called a friend when she was younger
12:48
and said oh let’s go to a movie and the
12:50
friend was like oh no and she would just
12:52
say fine i’ll go with my mom and she
12:53
would be fine did she get along better
12:55
with adults
12:57
way better with adults and that was the
12:58
other piece i didn’t understand because
13:00
a lot of my friends used to be like you
13:01
need to let her go in the room with the
13:03
kids instead of keeping her in the room
13:05
with the adults and i’m like i’m not
13:06
keeping her she chooses to be here and
13:08
she’d go in the room with the kids and
13:10
come right back to the room with the
13:11
adults i don’t know if it’s that she
13:13
wasn’t getting all the attention she
13:15
wanted
13:16
and when she would be around the adults
13:18
everybody gave her attention because she
13:20
was super cute precocious and the things
13:22
that would come out of her mouth people
13:24
would say she really only three or four
13:26
that’s like crazy sounds like she was a
13:28
really sharp kid yeah i mean look many
13:31
kids that i know that have adhd are
13:33
super smart
13:34
so
13:35
it’s like how do you work with that then
13:37
you know to get them to go in that
13:39
positive direction and not a negative
13:40
direction because you can be super smart
13:42
and end up doing bad things so i think
13:45
the big task was trying to channel all
13:48
of that in a positive way and not in a
13:50
negative way so it was a lot of work how
13:53
did you start to channel that in a
13:55
positive direction did that start to
13:56
happen once she got tested yeah i do
13:59
recall one huge thing the doctor said
14:03
because i used to always complain to the
14:04
doctor because we were always at the
14:06
doctor’s office something was always
14:07
wrong she was falling or this or that so
14:09
we were always in the doctor’s office
14:11
and then she had asthma-related
14:12
allergies so she was always sick so one
14:14
day the doctor said to me i think i went
14:16
there and i just broke down in tears and
14:18
he was just like what’s going on and
14:20
there was always something different
14:21
every day so i just said to him you know
14:24
in a nutshell this is what’s going on
14:26
and he said the best thing that you can
14:27
do for yourself is when you come home
14:29
from work
14:31
take her outside whether it be a park or
14:33
something
14:34
and just run her as much as you can sort
14:37
of like a puppy and i was just like but
14:39
when i come home from work i’m exhausted
14:41
i don’t have time to go outside and play
14:42
with her and he said i’m just telling
14:45
you if you want to do yourself a favor
14:48
take her outside if you can every single
14:51
day
14:52
and you’ll see a better tatiana and he
14:54
was
14:55
so right because she’d be so exhausted
14:57
when she got home basically all i had to
14:59
do was like feed her give her a bath and
15:01
she would go to sleep in seconds and
15:03
prior to that was not the case and she
15:05
had a lot of energy we had a lot of
15:07
energy and i have a lot of energy too i
15:09
do i have a lot of energy too and people
15:11
say that now that’s why i’m a zumba
15:12
instructor i like to get all that stuff
15:14
out you know when you have an issues
15:16
things aren’t going right and to
15:17
exercise for me
15:19
it’s just like a lifesaver and for her
15:21
also she started running track when she
15:23
was very little and that also helped
15:25
with the adhd she was running track i
15:28
think when she was five or six i put her
15:30
on a team and that was a godsend wow yes
15:34
what was her event so at first i think
15:36
she was just running the kids were just
15:38
running but she ran track for four years
15:40
in high school and she was a sprinter
15:43
so she was doing tennis and track
15:46
and it was definitely helping with the
15:47
adhd for sure get all that extra energy
15:50
out
15:53
[Music]
16:05
are you or someone you know raising a
16:07
child with adhd check out wonder a free
16:10
and safe community app from understood
16:12
for parents and caregivers just like you
16:15
wonder offers advice from experts in the
16:17
field of learning and thinking
16:18
differences
16:19
personalized content to guide you on
16:21
your journey resources and tools for
16:24
everyday support
16:25
and a judgment free environment built
16:27
for you to feel understood parenting a
16:30
child with adhd can be tough don’t go
16:32
through it alone
16:33
search wonder that’s wonder with a u in
16:36
the app store
16:38
come find your group on wonder check out
16:40
what they’re saying and join the
16:41
conversation
16:43
[Music]
16:54
watching tatiana’s behavior when she was
16:56
growing up what were you
16:58
most worried about i think so many right
17:01
because i think it starts number one
17:03
with nervous that people just wouldn’t
17:05
like her or you know maybe initially
17:07
they would like her but then after a
17:08
while nobody wanted to be around her i
17:11
recall one time her grandfather who
17:13
adores her him and his wife said
17:16
maybe don’t bring her here as much until
17:19
she gets a little older i think people
17:21
just had a hard time dealing with hyper
17:24
activeness the impulsiveness all the
17:27
attention she needed you know couldn’t
17:29
sit still you know if they sent her
17:31
outside she’d be back in two seconds it
17:33
was just
17:34
she was all over the place and i think
17:36
people just couldn’t deal with that and
17:38
i was afraid people wouldn’t like her or
17:40
wouldn’t want her around you know like
17:42
sometimes i would be going someplace and
17:43
they’d be like oh are you bringing
17:44
tatiana maybe you should leave her home
17:46
with your mom or something like that
17:48
that doesn’t make me feel good but i
17:50
understood why they were saying it
17:51
because i was going through it myself
17:53
and then the other thing was i thought
17:55
what if she doesn’t graduate because she
17:58
couldn’t even sit still in school and so
18:00
i was afraid she wasn’t gonna be
18:01
successful and is she successful she’s
18:04
very successful
18:05
she’s actually moving next month to a
18:08
job in denver and i’m just so proud of
18:10
her because it’s a bigger job than what
18:12
she’s doing now and i think it took her
18:15
a little bit longer than the other
18:17
people that started with her in that
18:18
program but at least she got there which
18:21
of her adhd symptoms persists today even
18:24
if they’re more managed what do you
18:26
still see she doesn’t really focus
18:29
well like she’ll miss little things in
18:32
her stories and i’m like but how could
18:34
you not have known that you have it on
18:36
the paper and then when you transcribed
18:37
it then you left it out so it’s little
18:39
things like that and that was how it was
18:41
in school
18:42
it’s just those small things that can
18:44
affect you in a big way but it doesn’t
18:47
seem that way initially she’s a reporter
18:49
no yeah she’s a reporter so it’s mostly
18:52
that kind of stuff
18:53
how does she cope with that she’s hard
18:55
on herself which
18:57
i totally get that because i’m the same
18:59
way and i don’t have adhd but she knows
19:01
like she has to like really pay
19:03
attention to that kind of stuff for her
19:05
profession her career and
19:08
just try to reread things and maybe go
19:10
back and look at things or do a little
19:12
bit more research before she does the
19:14
final product
19:16
she’s also
19:17
let’s just say
19:18
somebody’s talking about something that
19:20
she’s really not interested in she kind
19:22
of tunes them out which is sort of rude
19:25
and you could tell i’m like uh are you
19:27
paying attention she’s like oh what did
19:28
you say so she’s not even listening but
19:30
that’s how she is if it’s not something
19:32
that she’s interested in or like at work
19:35
let’s say that you’re
19:36
in a staff meeting
19:38
if it’s getting boring
19:40
her mind is already gone someplace else
19:43
so that’s a little bit hard for her
19:45
she’s aware of it right but sometimes
19:47
she just doesn’t know she’s doing it
19:49
well the awareness of it is a first step
19:51
to managing yeah of course
19:53
so she doesn’t get upset when people say
19:55
things i think she gets more upset with
19:56
herself but it’s still a struggle for
19:58
her even now because you are who you are
20:01
right and if she’s not interested in
20:03
something you know i can be not
20:05
interested in something and still look
20:06
at you and listen to you and i’m just
20:09
like oh this is so boring in my head but
20:11
she can’t do that when you discovered
20:13
that tatiana had adhd did you share that
20:16
with your family i think i told
20:19
everybody
20:20
it’s nothing to be ashamed of i know
20:22
there are people that are ashamed of
20:24
when they’re labeled and i know people
20:26
that have adhd that won’t tell anybody
20:29
and i don’t think she tells people that
20:31
she has it i don’t think she does
20:33
i told almost everybody because i was
20:35
like this is what’s wrong it’s not
20:37
something is really wrong with her
20:39
it’s something that we can work on if we
20:41
didn’t know what it was how do you even
20:43
work on it
20:44
so i was happy to be able to tell people
20:47
and when they were like oh that’s why
20:48
she does this oh that’s why she ah that
20:50
all makes sense i think people
20:51
appreciated knowing good on you i mean a
20:54
lot of parents really worry about the
20:55
stigma of adhd and understandably so
20:58
there are a lot of myths out there there
20:59
are a lot of misconceptions but your
21:01
openness to it and and pushing for your
21:04
daughter to get the supports that she
21:06
needed
21:07
that’s huge yeah it’s a life changer and
21:09
i’m pretty open anyway like with most
21:11
things and i think that’s why her and i
21:13
are so so close because i basically told
21:15
her tell her everything even when she
21:17
was young and she tells me everything
21:19
and she still does now as an adult and
21:21
people are often like wow you guys have
21:23
such a good relationship all her friends
21:25
would say that like how do you have that
21:27
kind of relationship with your mom but i
21:29
think it starts with being very open and
21:31
honest and allowing them to come to you
21:33
and tell you things where you’re not
21:35
going to reprimand them you talk about
21:37
it you know it sounds like there was a
21:38
very open community that she was raised
21:41
in yeah and look everybody loved her we
21:44
just didn’t understand her i don’t think
21:46
there was one person that she met that
21:47
didn’t like her they just didn’t
21:49
understand her what would you say to
21:51
people who claim that adhd isn’t real
21:54
wow that’s a really good question
21:57
i don’t know how you could say it’s not
21:59
real i mean i have a kid that has it i
22:02
have friends that have it i just don’t
22:04
know how you would say that it’s not
22:06
real i live with it
22:08
every day
22:10
my daughter clearly has it and once we
22:12
knew what it was everybody basically was
22:14
like it all makes sense andrea thank you
22:17
so much for being here with me today
22:19
it’s really been a pleasure
22:21
tatiana sounds amazing and beautifully
22:24
complex and i love that about so many
22:26
people with adhd and you just sound like
22:29
you’re such a great mom
22:30
thank you she’s very unique and i love
22:32
it to death i wouldn’t have it any other
22:34
way
22:41
you’ve been listening to adhd aha from
22:44
the understood podcast network you can
22:46
listen and subscribe to adhd aha on
22:48
apple spotify or anywhere you get your
22:51
podcasts and if you like what you heard
22:53
today tell someone about the show we
22:55
rely on listeners like you to reach and
22:57
support more people
22:59
and if you want to share your own aha
23:00
moment email us at
23:03
adhdaha understood.org
23:06
i’d love to hear from you you can go to
23:08
u.org
23:09
adhd aha to find details on each episode
23:13
and related resources that’s the letter
23:15
u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd
23:20
aha understood as a non-profit and
23:23
social impact organization
23:25
we have no affiliation with
23:26
pharmaceutical companies
23:28
learn more at understood.org
23:32
mission
23:33
adhd aha is produced by jessamine mali
23:36
say hi jessamine hi everyone justin d
23:38
wright created our music seth melnick
23:41
and brianna berry are our production
23:43
directors scott kosher is our creative
23:45
director
23:46
and i’m your host laura key editorial
23:49
director at understood thanks so much
23:51
for listening
23:56
[Music]
24:15
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x