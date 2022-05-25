Raising an Intense Daughter With ADHD With Andrea Robinson [Video]

By Understood

Single mom Andrea Robinson was confused and overwhelmed by her daughter Tatiana’s “intense” behavior as a child. Tatiana got sent home from playdates, would tell lies, and couldn’t sit still. An extremely candid remark from one of Andrea’s friends changed all that — and it led to Tatiana’s ADHD diagnosis. Hear what happened, and how Tatiana is doing now.

she was like i don’t know something’s

wrong with your daughter do you think

she has adhd and i was like well what is

that

so when i started researching i just saw

things like they have a hard time

getting along with their peers they like

to be around adults more they can’t sit

still they want what they want all of

them were symptoms that tatiana was

showing and i was just like omg

that’s my kid

i could now put a label on it and

understand who she really was

from the understood podcast network this

is adhd aha a podcast where people share

the moment when it finally clicked that

they or someone they know has adhd

my name is laura key i’m the editorial

director here at understood and as

someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment

i’ll be your host

i’m here today with andrea robinson

andrea lives in white plains new york

she’s an hr director and a zumba fitness

instructor and her daughter tatiana has

adhd welcome andrea hi how are you laura

i’m great thank you so much for being

here with me today

so tell me about your daughter

just want to hear

you talk about her

so do you want to hear from the

beginning or do you want to hear current

because we could be here for hours

why don’t you start by telling me what

it was like being tatiana’s mom before

you knew she had adhd

wow well you know she is a very

interesting person she’s very creative

and sort of walks to her own beat so she

was always very different to begin with

and i just used to always wonder like

what was going on but everybody’s unique

in their own way so i kind of just went

with the flow but i really did have a

tough time when she was younger because

she was kind of like

all over the place wasn’t able to focus

on things for long and she was really

impatient like everything had to go her

way you know if not she would throw a

fit or give people a hard time

just something as simple as

you’re going to wear this tomorrow to

school would be like a big fight

i just didn’t understand what was going

on and the hyper active

piece of it drove everybody crazy she

was always so like really cute really

funny just a great personality so i

think sometimes we overlooked all the

other things that people felt was

negative she was precocious and just

kept you on your toes not in a bad way

always but a lot of the times in a bad

way

and you were a single parent you said

correct how did you cope with it

especially in those early years before

you knew what was going on a lot of

crying i cried a lot i would try to drop

her off or her dad’s family a lot and

when i would be on my way home and they

would be calling me i wouldn’t answer

the phone because a couple of times when

i did answer the phone they were like do

you think you can come back we’re just

having a tough time i would just say i

have to go you know just dropping her

off at other people’s homes my aunt my

cousins

i had a lot of support so that was a

good thing everybody doesn’t have that

so i did get rid of her a lot for right

or wrong a lot of crying and i don’t

know some days i was just like really

down because i just didn’t know what to

do i felt like i was being punished but

you become a parent you have to deal

with those things

and so i dealt with them the best that i

could tell me about the

moment that it clicked for you that

she might have adhd so my girlfriend

decided to take my daughter for the

weekend just to give me a break because

i was a bit overwhelmed with everything

that was going on

and she was supposed to bring her back

like late afternoon early evening and

instead they came back in the morning

and i was disappointed because i didn’t

want to deal with her

and my friend just kept saying that you

know what’s going on with her

something’s not right obviously i knew

what was going on but i didn’t know that

there was like a bigger problem

and girlfriend was like does she have

adhd and i was just like well what is

that

and she was like well you should do some

research on it because i think she has

that and that really was my aha moment

because there was like a label to this

there was something i could research i

could better understand what was going

on and once you understand a person

then you can work with them better how

did you feel when

your friend said that to you did you

feel offended did you feel relieved i

mean that’s a strong statement for

someone to say about

a child to say what’s wrong with her

well i think it’s better than some of

the other things that people had said

when she said it i think i was taken

aback but i didn’t know what adhd was

back then so in a way i was like

well that’s interesting i can now do

some research because i’m such a

research type of person and other people

have said some negative things but

nobody actually said something like that

so i took it as a positive even though i

was taken aback

but

i mean if you don’t address those issues

and it just keeps on getting worse and

then you’re even more confused a

positive because

you felt like you were approaching a

label

and some answers yes

then you know how to deal with things if

you know what the issue is and you know

people saying other things negative like

oh she’s gonna end up in jail or oh

she’s never gonna graduate or what’s

wrong with her or she’s annoying or

she’s irritating i mean those are all

negative things but if you say to

somebody you know does your kid have

adhd it’s not like a total negative it’s

sort of addressing the issue asking a

question to see if that is what she has

and i didn’t even know anything about it

so

i said i have no idea

how did you go about getting answers

from there i look everything up so i

looked it up and you know everything i

looked up it was totally her it was so

weird

but i was just like wow this has got to

be it so then i took it a step further

and i went to the school psychologist

and i just said to her you know we’ve

always had issues with tatiana in school

and i’m having lots of issues with her

at home as you know because some days i

would show up to school and i would just

start crying it was just like very

overwhelming

and i said somebody mentioned this adhd

to me what do you think about it and she

said i was thinking she may have the

same thing and i was going to ask you

if you wanted to get her tested and i

was like wow why didn’t you tell me that

before

i think she was just trying to take her

time to see if she could figure things

out because she was seeing the

psychologist then and she was saying

little things about her you know that

she was very manipulative and for

somebody so young you know to be

manipulative you have to make sure that

you know this is not going to go in the

wrong direction and right now it’s cute

because she gets what she wants but

she’s also young but when she gets older

it may not be so cute so we did have her

tested and it was adhd

tell me about manipulative would you

tell little white lies sometimes yes all

the time

so one day i took it to my job and i

worked at a law firm

and

everybody used to say oh i can’t wait

till you bring her back she’s so cute

and you know she could have

conversations with adults better than

she did with her peers she never liked

to be around her peers and that was the

other thing and when she was around them

she was always bossing them around so it

was just really

odd to see

two kids the same age and one being like

the leader and the other the follower

and she was always the leader

and so i always had to monitor those

play dates so to speak

but one day i took her to my job and she

was walking around meeting everybody and

then i think i like probably went to my

desk to do some work and one of my

girlfriends there

took her and was like walking her around

she was talking to everybody and the

first thing i said when i left her with

this young lady was please don’t give

her any candy and so she was like okay

no problem the day ended we go home and

she takes all this money out of her

pocket i go where did you get that from

and she goes

oh the people at your job gave it to me

so i go why would the people at my job

give you money and she goes well you

told them not to give me candy so i

asked them for money instead

sounds like there are a lot of things

going on with that story one being it

sounds like she was dealing with some

impulsivity which is something that’s

common in people with adhd yep and

one thing we hear about a lot at our

organization is

we hear parents talk about kids with

adhd lying and

the fact is that a lot of times kids

with adhd

they will lie but it’s not malicious

lying yes i totally agree with that and

she was never ever a liar but she would

say

anything to get what she wanted and

that’s manipulation yeah i mean and a

lot of times we’ll hear about kids with

adhd telling lies because they know they

did something wrong

they didn’t follow directions they were

impulsive these things that you know

they know they’re not supposed to be

doing but they have trouble controlling

them because of the way their brain is

yeah and so then to get out of it

they tell a lie it was very much like

that did she have trouble sitting still

yes

she was super hyper so when she was in

daycare

they were just very confused by her but

they liked her they just couldn’t figure

her out and so at daycare i would often

get calls and say everybody else is

sleeping we need a break and tatiana

won’t go to sleep and i go i know she

doesn’t sit still and she doesn’t sleep

i don’t know what to tell you but i have

to go back to work now

you have to work

we often associate hyperactivity with

boys

and it’s interesting to hear about

hyperactivity in girls and i appreciate

you’re sharing that because it helps us

bust a myth that only boys are ever

hyperactive which we know is not true

i want to talk more about your daughter

growing up she sounds like an intense

kid

she is i mean she’s not as intense now

she can be but i think she’s learned how

to kind of make it work for her instead

of against her and we can say like one

or two things when she’s getting that

way and she just

calms down quickly if you can’t focus if

somebody brings it to your attention

then you sort of can work with it and

start to focus a little bit more but if

no one says anything you can just keep

going and going

and to be clear like i appreciate

intensity i was a very intense kid

especially because i wasn’t diagnosed i

didn’t know what was going on and i

struggled a lot and i often got called

overly sensitive or so intense or

dramatic growing up before you know i

had any inkling of

what was going on yeah she was a drama

queen too she was a drama queen and

everything was bigger than what it was

if she fell she’d cry right away she

loved attention she loved attention

negative positive it didn’t matter

everything really had to focus around

her it doesn’t seem that bad when you’re

young and you’re looking for attention

but when you get older it’s just not

cute not at all

did her

intensity get in the way of her ability

to make and keep friends yes

so she had some friends that i think

just liked being around her and those

were the ones that

i would say liked somebody else

controlling them telling them what to do

they followed her and they didn’t mind

that so that worked fine now the ones

that were a little bit more like her

they were not going for that so you know

they would fight often i like to have

all the play dates at my house so i can

manage them because if she went to

somebody else’s house the phone would

just be ringing all day long tatiana’s

doing this tatiana’s doing that what’s

wrong with tatiana and i just couldn’t

deal with it she just clashed with a lot

of people that had strong personalities

and i do too i have a strong personality

so we clashed all the time and i

remember one of her friends saying one

day she came home and she goes i think i

need some help and i go what do you mean

and she goes one of my friends was like

you know tatiana i really want to like

you but you make it very hard

and i understood that i totally

understood that but she didn’t

understand that what did you say to her

when you heard about this i just said

whatever help you need i will get it for

you and she was like maybe i should see

a therapist and so i had to go to a

therapist

wow

i think as women we’re often expected to

go with the flow to you know carefully

listen to everyone’s experiences and to

be that perfect friend that was never

her

yeah i understand a lot of girls with

adhd struggle with making and keeping

friends the social pressures on girls

are tough but she didn’t care

if she lost a friend she didn’t care if

she called a friend when she was younger

and said oh let’s go to a movie and the

friend was like oh no and she would just

say fine i’ll go with my mom and she

would be fine did she get along better

with adults

way better with adults and that was the

other piece i didn’t understand because

a lot of my friends used to be like you

need to let her go in the room with the

kids instead of keeping her in the room

with the adults and i’m like i’m not

keeping her she chooses to be here and

she’d go in the room with the kids and

come right back to the room with the

adults i don’t know if it’s that she

wasn’t getting all the attention she

wanted

and when she would be around the adults

everybody gave her attention because she

was super cute precocious and the things

that would come out of her mouth people

would say she really only three or four

that’s like crazy sounds like she was a

really sharp kid yeah i mean look many

kids that i know that have adhd are

super smart

so

it’s like how do you work with that then

you know to get them to go in that

positive direction and not a negative

direction because you can be super smart

and end up doing bad things so i think

the big task was trying to channel all

of that in a positive way and not in a

negative way so it was a lot of work how

did you start to channel that in a

positive direction did that start to

happen once she got tested yeah i do

recall one huge thing the doctor said

because i used to always complain to the

doctor because we were always at the

doctor’s office something was always

wrong she was falling or this or that so

we were always in the doctor’s office

and then she had asthma-related

allergies so she was always sick so one

day the doctor said to me i think i went

there and i just broke down in tears and

he was just like what’s going on and

there was always something different

every day so i just said to him you know

in a nutshell this is what’s going on

and he said the best thing that you can

do for yourself is when you come home

from work

take her outside whether it be a park or

something

and just run her as much as you can sort

of like a puppy and i was just like but

when i come home from work i’m exhausted

i don’t have time to go outside and play

with her and he said i’m just telling

you if you want to do yourself a favor

take her outside if you can every single

day

and you’ll see a better tatiana and he

was

so right because she’d be so exhausted

when she got home basically all i had to

do was like feed her give her a bath and

she would go to sleep in seconds and

prior to that was not the case and she

had a lot of energy we had a lot of

energy and i have a lot of energy too i

do i have a lot of energy too and people

say that now that’s why i’m a zumba

instructor i like to get all that stuff

out you know when you have an issues

things aren’t going right and to

exercise for me

it’s just like a lifesaver and for her

also she started running track when she

was very little and that also helped

with the adhd she was running track i

think when she was five or six i put her

on a team and that was a godsend wow yes

what was her event so at first i think

she was just running the kids were just

running but she ran track for four years

in high school and she was a sprinter

so she was doing tennis and track

and it was definitely helping with the

adhd for sure get all that extra energy

out

watching tatiana’s behavior when she was

growing up what were you

most worried about i think so many right

because i think it starts number one

with nervous that people just wouldn’t

like her or you know maybe initially

they would like her but then after a

while nobody wanted to be around her i

recall one time her grandfather who

adores her him and his wife said

maybe don’t bring her here as much until

she gets a little older i think people

just had a hard time dealing with hyper

activeness the impulsiveness all the

attention she needed you know couldn’t

sit still you know if they sent her

outside she’d be back in two seconds it

was just

she was all over the place and i think

people just couldn’t deal with that and

i was afraid people wouldn’t like her or

wouldn’t want her around you know like

sometimes i would be going someplace and

they’d be like oh are you bringing

tatiana maybe you should leave her home

with your mom or something like that

that doesn’t make me feel good but i

understood why they were saying it

because i was going through it myself

and then the other thing was i thought

what if she doesn’t graduate because she

couldn’t even sit still in school and so

i was afraid she wasn’t gonna be

successful and is she successful she’s

very successful

she’s actually moving next month to a

job in denver and i’m just so proud of

her because it’s a bigger job than what

she’s doing now and i think it took her

a little bit longer than the other

people that started with her in that

program but at least she got there which

of her adhd symptoms persists today even

if they’re more managed what do you

still see she doesn’t really focus

well like she’ll miss little things in

her stories and i’m like but how could

you not have known that you have it on

the paper and then when you transcribed

it then you left it out so it’s little

things like that and that was how it was

in school

it’s just those small things that can

affect you in a big way but it doesn’t

seem that way initially she’s a reporter

no yeah she’s a reporter so it’s mostly

that kind of stuff

how does she cope with that she’s hard

on herself which

i totally get that because i’m the same

way and i don’t have adhd but she knows

like she has to like really pay

attention to that kind of stuff for her

profession her career and

just try to reread things and maybe go

back and look at things or do a little

bit more research before she does the

final product

she’s also

let’s just say

somebody’s talking about something that

she’s really not interested in she kind

of tunes them out which is sort of rude

and you could tell i’m like uh are you

paying attention she’s like oh what did

you say so she’s not even listening but

that’s how she is if it’s not something

that she’s interested in or like at work

let’s say that you’re

in a staff meeting

if it’s getting boring

her mind is already gone someplace else

so that’s a little bit hard for her

she’s aware of it right but sometimes

she just doesn’t know she’s doing it

well the awareness of it is a first step

to managing yeah of course

so she doesn’t get upset when people say

things i think she gets more upset with

herself but it’s still a struggle for

her even now because you are who you are

right and if she’s not interested in

something you know i can be not

interested in something and still look

at you and listen to you and i’m just

like oh this is so boring in my head but

she can’t do that when you discovered

that tatiana had adhd did you share that

with your family i think i told

everybody

it’s nothing to be ashamed of i know

there are people that are ashamed of

when they’re labeled and i know people

that have adhd that won’t tell anybody

and i don’t think she tells people that

she has it i don’t think she does

i told almost everybody because i was

like this is what’s wrong it’s not

something is really wrong with her

it’s something that we can work on if we

didn’t know what it was how do you even

work on it

so i was happy to be able to tell people

and when they were like oh that’s why

she does this oh that’s why she ah that

all makes sense i think people

appreciated knowing good on you i mean a

lot of parents really worry about the

stigma of adhd and understandably so

there are a lot of myths out there there

are a lot of misconceptions but your

openness to it and and pushing for your

daughter to get the supports that she

needed

that’s huge yeah it’s a life changer and

i’m pretty open anyway like with most

things and i think that’s why her and i

are so so close because i basically told

her tell her everything even when she

was young and she tells me everything

and she still does now as an adult and

people are often like wow you guys have

such a good relationship all her friends

would say that like how do you have that

kind of relationship with your mom but i

think it starts with being very open and

honest and allowing them to come to you

and tell you things where you’re not

21:35

going to reprimand them you talk about

21:37

it you know it sounds like there was a

21:38

very open community that she was raised

21:41

in yeah and look everybody loved her we

21:44

just didn’t understand her i don’t think

21:46

there was one person that she met that

21:47

didn’t like her they just didn’t

21:49

understand her what would you say to

21:51

people who claim that adhd isn’t real

21:54

wow that’s a really good question

21:57

i don’t know how you could say it’s not

21:59

real i mean i have a kid that has it i

22:02

have friends that have it i just don’t

22:04

know how you would say that it’s not

22:06

real i live with it

22:08

every day

22:10

my daughter clearly has it and once we

22:12

knew what it was everybody basically was

22:14

like it all makes sense andrea thank you

22:17

so much for being here with me today

22:19

it’s really been a pleasure

22:21

tatiana sounds amazing and beautifully

22:24

complex and i love that about so many

22:26

people with adhd and you just sound like

22:29

you’re such a great mom

22:30

thank you she’s very unique and i love

22:32

it to death i wouldn’t have it any other

22:34

way

22:41

you’ve been listening to adhd aha from

22:44

the understood podcast network you can

22:46

listen and subscribe to adhd aha on

22:48

apple spotify or anywhere you get your

22:51

podcasts and if you like what you heard

22:53

today tell someone about the show we

22:55

rely on listeners like you to reach and

22:57

support more people

22:59

and if you want to share your own aha

23:00

moment email us at

23:03

adhdaha understood.org

23:06

i’d love to hear from you you can go to

23:08

u.org

23:09

adhd aha to find details on each episode

23:13

and related resources that’s the letter

23:15

u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd

23:20

aha understood as a non-profit and

23:23

social impact organization

23:25

we have no affiliation with

23:26

pharmaceutical companies

23:28

learn more at understood.org

23:32

mission

23:33

adhd aha is produced by jessamine mali

23:36

say hi jessamine hi everyone justin d

23:38

wright created our music seth melnick

23:41

and brianna berry are our production

23:43

directors scott kosher is our creative

23:45

director

23:46

and i’m your host laura key editorial

23:49

director at understood thanks so much

23:51

for listening

23:56

[Music]

24:15

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock