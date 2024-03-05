Reaching the Breaking Point: Why Are So Many People on the Verge of a Mental Breakdown?

Sometimes, I’ve mostly written an article in my head before typing the first word. This is an instance where I have no idea where this story is going, and I hope it makes sense at the end.

What triggered this article was watching the dashcam video of the death of Leonard Allen Cure on a Georgia Interstate highway. I’d researched and written an article about Cure before the video was released. I knew the circumstances surrounding him serving 16 years in a Florida prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

There was no physical evidence against him, and he had a solid alibi proving he was too far away to have committed the crime, an armed robbery at a Walgreens. He had multiple appeals and reviews of his sentence. The Innocence Project took up his cause and finally got him released. The State of Florida provided restitution three years later for $817,000. Leonard was in the process of buying a home and planning to go to college for music production. When he was pulled over for speeding and told he was going to jail, he snapped, attacking the officer and ending up dead on the side of the road.

The officer had a role to play as well. He could have attempted to de-escalate the situation at several points, including the beginning of the confrontation, where he yelled at Cure to get out of the car. Cure was behaving strangely, waving his arms erratically at some points. At one point in the confrontation, Cure had his hand on the officer’s throat, calling him a “bitch.” It was as if, in that one moment, Cure was getting revenge for all the times the system failed in the past. He snapped, and the end result was his death.

I think of mass shooters and the events that lead them to the point where they do what they do. Far too many have a similar pattern; they become indoctrinated to a set of beliefs, often on social media, leading them to believe they’ve been persecuted. Eventually, they strike back because they have the will and means to do so.

Across the world, historical conflicts are constantly fed with hate; Israel and Palestinians are in the news today, but there are also India and Pakistan, the Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland, and Blacks and whites in America and elsewhere. Hate crimes are actually a thing; groups and individuals profit from spreading hatred without concern for the inevitable result.

It seems so many people are at the breaking point, and it has become entertainment to watch the spectacle. The Romans had their gladiators in the arena, and we have media dedicated to the proposition that someone is out to get you. Women are seeing constitutional rights removed after going over half this nation’s existence without the right to vote. Politicians are receiving millions, in at least one case billions, when supposedly acting in the interests of the people. Millions of people took to the streets protesting the murder of George Floyd, only to have their efforts portrayed as riots and ultimately saw no change.

White people constantly get a message that they are victims of reverse discrimination. Someone is trying to take something they’ve earned, and any effort to mandate equality violates their rights. Some want a return to what they saw as better times. They see the “Again” in MAGA as white supremacy and more control. Black people are fighting the same battles for voting rights while watching their history rewritten or erased and knowing mass incarceration still exists. The LGBTQ community is persecuted; besides facing physical violence, they are being kicked out of Christian schools and, along with Black authors, having their books banned.

Without looking hard, everyone can find a reason to lose it and a support group telling them they’re justified in doing so. Combine that with a nation having more guns than people; it’s a wonder the madness level isn’t more extreme.

The solution requires us to do things differently than we are if we want to see change. Any realistic approach means fewer guns and restrictions on those who can obtain them. That means background checks, mental health restrictions, and limits on what people can own. Does anyone really need an assault weapon?

I’m not generally in favor of censorship, but I am in favor of using market forces to punish those who promote hate and violence. That may mean boycotting networks and advertisers until they change or are forced out.

We should eliminate qualified immunity for police officers and improve community oversight. I’m not saying defund the police, but I do think a reallocation of resources with more going to address mental health issues is warranted. I believe a demilitarization of the police is needed. I don’t expect to ever see a tank roll up into a rich neighborhood.

Many of our issues are exacerbated by politicians caring far more about remaining in office than doing what’s best for the nation. We have gerrymandering and redistricting, which shape a House of Representatives whose structure was designed to protect slavery. We continue to ensure that white people are overrepresented; 236 years after the Constitution was signed.

Relationships are often strained due to finances. Poverty is rampant, and many of our children are undernourished. The level of income inequity is ridiculous, and our laws and policies were set up to ensure things stay the same. I’m amazed at the ability of rich people to convince poor people that they have their interests at heart. They typically distract them by directing them towards others they need to be mad at. In my state of Florida, the governor targets Black people, immigrants, the LGBTQ, and anyone who speaks out against him.

Partly because of statements by politicians, often containing misinformation, random Jewish people and Palestinians in America are being killed because they exist. People are snapping, but this isn’t occurring in a vacuum. We need to change the environment if we hope to affect the result.

