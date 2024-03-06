Read These 5 Signs to See if Your Relationship Is Doomed

You didn’t see that coming at all.

Sure, the relationship wasn’t perfect, but you’re shocked it’s over. And it went out with a whimper. You thought love conquered all. The only thing conquered was your feeble attempt to keep it together when you saw it was over.

You immediately jump to accusations and finger-pointing. They say your life flashes before your eyes when you’re dying. Your relationship is dying, and now the moments of your lost connection are flashing before your eyes.

But there’s a problem. In all those flashes, you don’t see a common subtle thread. These subtle moments were signs your relationship was slowly dying, and you missed them.

Here are 5 to keep an eye out for.

…

It Was the Logical Next Step

You’ve been living together for four years. Everything is so comfortable. People keep asking you when you will get married and start a family. Things are okay enough, and the comfort is overwhelming, so why not get married?

It’s not as hot and heavy anymore, but you know things fade. You have to work to keep that going. You know some things are missing, but you both seem okay with each other. You decide to pop the question. She says yes, and off into the sunset, you both ride to fulfill your marital and familial needs.

You never reach that sunset.

If you go into marriage expecting what you’ve been missing to show up magically, you will be left brokenhearted. Love is complicated. It’s never logical. It’s a warning sign if you view taking the next step of marriage as a rational move. Things will likely be over more quickly than you think.

Growing and Going Together

It happens to the best of us. You charge into a relationship, thinking that is the destination. You get comfortable, so you start to take it easy. You got the relationship. Why keep working?

You had to do certain things to become relationship-worthy. Growth was the name of the game. You think your partner will love you through thick or thin, so you can take it easy. You’d love them the same, too, or so you tell yourself. But you’re both lying.

Your relationship should inspire you to keep growing. Your partner should be your built-in support system. This goes both ways because it won’t end well if you grow and the other doesn’t. Who you are today is not who you’ll be next year. If one partner isn’t doing their part to grow themselves, they might not love that grown version of you because they aren’t on a similar level.

It’s Not Cute Anymore

When the drugs of the honeymoon phase kick in, everything your partner does is fantastic. They have little quirks or things they do that you find so cute and endearing. This could be a cute catchphrase, inside jokes, teasing, or anything else.

Then, quirky things become annoying. The teasing becomes a little sharp. You get they are a bit OCD, but is the world ending when every coffee cup has to face the same way at all times? And the baby talk. Why do they keep talking to you like a baby?

This sign is subtle because you don’t think it’s a big deal when it starts to grate on you. But it slowly grinds you down to where every formerly cute action is like putting tinfoil in your mouth. Staying together means you’ll have to face this forever, which this relationship won’t last for. Resentment will sink the whole thing.

Together but Alone

A sign of a healthy relationship is that each partner lets the other do their own thing. That might be a hobby, alone time, or doing something with their friends. It has nothing to do with getting away from your partner. It’s about keeping your identity outside of your relationship. You need that so you don’t lose yourself.

Spending more time doing those things without your partner is when it becomes a problem. Take friends, for example. If your partner is off hanging out with their friends and never invites you, it’s a sign that they don’t want to spend time with you.

If you got into the relationship as a homebody, but your partner is a social butterfly, that might be a reason to re-think things. A healthy relationship doesn’t involve a lot of separation. If you aren’t spending time together, what’s the point? You shouldn’t have to beg to be included just because you want to spend time.

At Least We Don’t Argue

Nobody LIKES to have arguments. Arguments and disagreements aren’t fun. I’m not referring to loud arguments with yelling, slamming doors, or breaking things. I’m talking about the more minor daily disagreements. I’m talking about the ones that are just a minor misunderstanding or miscommunication.

Once these stop occurring, it could be a sign someone doesn’t care enough anymore. It’s one thing to see eye to eye on most items. It’s another not caring enough to communicate your issue. Once you slowly stop caring about anything, it grows until you don’t care whether or not the relationship continues.

This is especially true if you go quickly from one end of the spectrum to the other. If everything is peaceful now, and it wasn’t before, it’s a sign. Okay, that’s a double warning. First, the relationship is ending. Second, you never should have gotten into the relationship to begin with.

Caught in a Time Loop

For many people, life is waking up, working, coming home to time with your partner or family, and going to bed. The time with family, in this case, is spent in front of a TV or doom scrolling social media while in the same room. I’m not going to lie. I’m guilty of it sometimes.

Do something that keeps you on your toes and keeps some excitement in your relationship. Regular date nights, weekly adventures, walking together in the evenings when the weather is nice, or anything you must be present for counts. The size of the activity doesn’t matter. You can turn a trip to the grocery store into an adventure without putting much effort into it. My wife and I do it all the time.

It shouldn’t feel like a drag to do these things. It should be enjoyable because you enjoy spending time with your partner. If it feels like a drag, that’s another story. If it is, that’s another story I’m getting into now.

It’s a Drag

Relationships are work, they say. I’ve never liked this saying because, while it’s true, it has such a negative connotation. Everything is easy in the honeymoon phase. Everything is new and exciting. Some people get addicted to this feeling. That’s why they go from relationship to relationship.

The work begins when those honeymoon phase drugs start to wear off. Things won’t stay fresh and romantic without work. Most of us know this. How do you view this work? If you see it as a drag and the thought exhausts you, you might have a problem.

Your partner will know if you don’t care enough about a relationship to put in the minimum effort. They’ll tell you how they feel, and you’ll disregard it. You’ll think they are asking for too much. You don’t care anymore, and you’re checked out. This forces your partner to do the same. You’re left blindsided when you discover they’ve moved on to someone else.

…

Relationships are living, breathing things. You can’t neglect them and expect everything to end well. They must be nurtured. The most subtle things can cause a crack in the foundation. Cracks grow into more significant problems with time.

Know the warning signs to look for, and always listen to your gut. If you have a feeling something is off, you’re probably right. It doesn’t mean the whole thing is doomed. It means you need to course correct. Hopefully, you haven’t gotten far enough off-course to correct things.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Anthony Tran on Unsplash