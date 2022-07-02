Real Estate Agent…the Perfect Job for Her Dyslexia and ADHD With Gracen Gantt [Video]

By Understood

Gracen Gantt sold her first house as a real estate agent in college. But it was almost by accident. Because of her learning differences and ADHD, she couldn’t meet college math and foreign language requirements, so she switched her major to retail management.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ho…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “How’d You Get THAT Job?!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts. Copyright © 2021 Understood for All, Inc. All rights

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01

[Music]

0:05

from the understood podcast network this

0:07

is how did you get that job a podcast

0:10

that explores the unique and often

0:11

unexpected career paths of people with

0:14

learning and thinking differences my

0:16

name is eleni mathil and i’m a user

0:18

researcher here at understood that means

0:20

i spend a lot of time thinking about how

0:22

we find jobs we love that reflect how we

0:24

learn and who we are

0:26

i’ll be your host

0:29

[Music]

0:30

today we’re talking to grayson gantt a

0:32

real estate agent and inspiring actor

0:34

who has dyslexia adhd and challenges

0:37

with math

0:42

so you’re from the south uh and now you

0:44

live in los angeles just give us a

0:47

little bit of an overview of your career

0:49

journey what you’re hoping to achieve

0:51

and where you’ve landed now

0:54

i am originally from greenwood south

0:56

carolina it is an extremely small town

0:59

it is 40 minutes from an interstate so

1:02

definitely way off of the grid

1:05

and i currently live in los angeles i

1:08

absolutely love it and so i moved out

1:11

here for the acting portion but i

1:13

definitely still do the real estate to

1:15

keep myself financially afloat i went to

1:18

the university of south carolina

1:20

and i graduated with a real estate

1:23

license and my first internship in real

1:25

estate done so i had a little bit of

1:28

experience already and then

1:30

i had already sold my first property

1:32

before i even graduated college so it

1:35

was definitely like

1:36

insane to see

1:38

my career taking off so quickly

1:41

and so

1:43

yeah now i am

1:45

out here real estate acting and just

1:48

living my best life so grayson you

1:50

mentioned that you sold your first house

1:52

when you were in college i want to hear

1:54

more about that

1:56

so i actually sold my first house to my

1:59

great aunt i love her to death and i

2:01

thank her so much for giving me the

2:03

opportunity to make my first sale

2:05

it was

2:06

really funny because the first day

2:09

of my senior year of college i went in

2:12

and the professor was oh what’s everyone

2:14

done this summer and yada yada and it

2:16

was a professor that i already knew

2:18

and i was like oh you know i have three

2:20

houses under contract and i’ve done this

2:22

and that and he’s like what

2:25

what and i said yeah i got my real

2:28

estate license over the summer i did an

2:29

internship i’ve done this and that and

2:31

while i was also maintaining a full

2:34

schedule of just regular college classes

2:36

so he’s just like

2:37

what in the world and

2:39

it was really cool to like have

2:41

professors ask me about real estate it’s

2:45

a lot of getting people in your pipeline

2:48

like it’s not necessarily you know

2:49

you’re gonna make a sale or anything

2:51

that day but having these people know

2:54

what you’re doing and to be interested

2:56

and want your business cards it’s a big

2:58

part of the business so to have

3:00

professors ask me for a business card

3:03

was very

3:04

weird and cool at the same time and also

3:07

to be able to explain to one of my

3:09

retailing professors why i thought that

3:12

real estate belonged under retail and to

3:14

have her agree with me was a very cool

3:17

moment also that is really cool it’s

3:19

like who’s teaching who i love that

3:22

so it sounds like you were doing a lot

3:25

you were studying a degree and getting

3:27

your license simultaneously so do you

3:30

want to talk a little bit about firstly

3:32

what influenced you to decide to study

3:34

retail management and what inspired you

3:37

to also be getting your real estate

3:39

certificate at the same time

3:42

it was

3:43

kind of a self-discovery process one

3:45

door closes for more open type situation

3:48

i initially

3:50

wanted to be a sports agent i love

3:53

football so the nfl was what i thought

3:56

my calling was

3:57

i initially picked my school

4:00

because it had an insanely good sport

4:02

and entertainment management program

4:04

however

4:05

the math requirements for the program

4:08

were

4:09

a lot more than what i had already

4:13

and so that was a stretch and also the

4:15

foreign language requirements were a lot

4:17

more

4:18

so the requirements for the degree i

4:21

wanted were just

4:22

not realistic for me

4:25

and it was just going to be a very very

4:28

very big challenge

4:30

really initially i changed my major to

4:33

retailing just to get in the same school

4:36

as the program that i wanted to be in

4:39

so initially i had no interest

4:41

whatsoever and then it just kind of hit

4:43

me okay everything in business is about

4:46

sales basically

4:48

this is a business degree this might

4:50

make more sense so i was actually

4:52

studying retail management which if you

4:54

think about it real estate

4:56

kind of still is retail because it’s

4:59

retail it’s just the items are big

5:01

purchases instead of t-shirts and things

5:04

like that

5:05

so i know you have learning differences

5:07

including dyslexia and adhd do you want

5:10

to talk a little bit about your learning

5:11

differences

5:13

so i was not formally diagnosed with

5:15

dyslexia until i was in college so i

5:17

went all through traditional schooling

5:20

without any accommodations and i always

5:24

struggled but i just

5:26

never really thought that it was

5:28

anything more than i just needed to try

5:30

harder

5:31

testing was always really hard for me

5:34

and it’s something about multiple choice

5:36

i have no clue what it is but i am one

5:38

of those people that can justify

5:40

anything and i can tell you why all of

5:43

the answers are correct

5:45

so that was actually something one of my

5:47

professors picked up on in college

5:50

he said you know i notice you in class

5:53

you’re a very active listener you raise

5:55

your hand all the time you know this

5:57

material

5:58

why in the world did you make a 50 on

6:00

the exam

6:01

and so he picked up on

6:04

there was something just not connecting

6:07

he took the time

6:08

to

6:09

pull me aside and talk to me through it

6:12

and he suggested you know that i get

6:14

tested or that i seek out accommodations

6:16

because he said something just isn’t

6:18

right here your testing isn’t showing

6:20

what you’re capable of i know this

6:22

material but when it came to multiple

6:25

choice and having to know it and make

6:27

those decisions

6:29

absolutely not obviously i was not good

6:31

at testing and i also knew that anything

6:34

that involved

6:35

extremely high levels of math were

6:37

probably not going to be

6:40

the easiest for me

6:42

so i learned my strengths and my

6:45

weaknesses very early in college so i

6:47

was able to

6:49

cater

6:51

what i was

6:53

more focused on towards what i was good

6:55

at

6:56

so you found out you had dyslexia in

6:57

college but did you also struggle with

7:00

learning as a kid

7:02

i

7:03

for the longest time could not read and

7:05

could not read at a level that i was

7:08

supposed to

7:09

i remember being in the first grade

7:12

second grade my mom would basically have

7:15

to sit me down

7:17

and sit on me to get me to try to read a

7:20

book and i would cry i like would do

7:24

anything to get out of it because it was

7:27

so difficult and i never understood why

7:30

it was so easy for everyone else there

7:32

was just a disconnect there so i did the

7:35

hooked on phonics literally everything

7:38

that was like a supplement back then i

7:40

was trying but it was still just

7:44

brutal like tears all the time i just

7:47

did not get it

7:49

and so

7:51

finally as i kept reading more

7:54

and kept on it and

7:57

would do things that

8:00

helped me like games and things i still

8:03

to this day on my phone have games that

8:06

will help me keep brushing up on my

8:08

spelling

8:09

and i just think there’s little tricks

8:11

like that and just keeping with stuff

8:13

and if the progress isn’t exactly with

8:16

your classmates that’s okay because i

8:18

really think that we need to normalize

8:21

everyone has a different level

8:23

and as long as you’re moving forward and

8:25

not backward

8:27

that’s great and i don’t think that

8:29

anyone should get discouraged and that

8:32

was something that it took a really long

8:34

time for me to understand

8:36

that

8:37

i didn’t have to compare myself to my

8:39

classmates that they were on their own

8:41

journey and i was on mine and you

8:43

mentioned you were on a little bit of a

8:45

journey of discovering what your

8:46

strengths were and then trying to figure

8:48

out what to do based on those strengths

8:50

can you talk a little bit about how you

8:53

know real estate and pursuing acting

8:55

really works for your brain and your

8:57

differences and why you think that might

9:00

be a good fit for you

9:02

so i grew up my family in the business

9:05

world i’ve always loved business and so

9:08

i definitely wanted to pursue something

9:11

in that realm

9:12

so

9:13

for me real estate would allow me to do

9:15

the business aspect but it also allowed

9:18

me to be extremely social it allowed me

9:21

to talk to people all day long and also

9:24

as far as adhd i thought it was a great

9:26

fit because you were never in the same

9:28

office all day your surroundings were

9:31

always changing and no day was the same

9:34

i really don’t like routines where every

9:36

day is the same

9:38

and so

9:40

i

9:41

was interested every day because every

9:43

day was different that was really

9:46

important to me

9:47

to realize that maybe a traditional

9:49

office job wasn’t the best for me for

9:51

those reasons it was very easy for me to

9:54

get sidetracked to get bored it just it

9:57

didn’t stimulate me like real estate

10:00

does and you mentioned you like variety

10:03

not really interesting for you to like

10:04

sit at a desk all day and that’s partly

10:07

because of your adhd

10:09

how did you figure out that

10:12

you needed a job with a little bit more

10:14

movement or that perhaps sitting at a

10:16

desk would be a challenge i have always

10:19

wanted to have a job actually i would

10:21

make up businesses when i was younger

10:23

and try to hand them off on all my

10:25

family members i always wanted to be

10:27

working i wanted to have my own money i

10:29

wanted to just do my own thing so i

10:32

actually was a consultant

10:35

for an off-campus student housing when i

10:37

was 17. that was like my first adult job

10:40

while i was off at college that job was

10:42

a lot of sitting at a desk because there

10:45

wasn’t much to really do and so every

10:47

day was very repetitive

10:50

and there wasn’t much variety in that

10:52

that didn’t interest me that much so i

10:55

kind of figured out through process of

10:57

elimination i had that job i also worked

10:59

at a clothing store which was a big

11:01

mistake because that was one of my

11:02

favorite clothing stores and i promise

11:04

you i spent way more money than i ever

11:06

made just because i loved it

11:09

there would be different customers every

11:11

shift and getting to talk to people and

11:13

walking around the floor it was a little

11:14

bit repetitive but at the same time it

11:16

showed me

11:17

variety and i was like okay i like this

11:20

let’s go more towards this and so it

11:22

really was process of elimination for me

11:25

yeah definitely and you know that’s

11:27

partly because you have two jobs but

11:29

also just thinking about real estate

11:32

itself and how that brings variety for

11:34

you

11:35

so i’d love to hear more about what a

11:37

typical day looks like you know are you

11:39

primarily

11:40

doing like rentals or selling or like a

11:43

bit of both

11:44

so when i first started out it was a lot

11:46

of leasing

11:47

and then that turned into an internship

11:50

that

11:51

quickly evolved into

11:53

purchasing working with customers and

11:56

sellers so i did that for a while when i

11:59

wasn’t pursuing acting at all but now

12:02

that i am pursuing acting and need my

12:05

days freed up a little bit more i do

12:07

more of what they call referral work so

12:10

someone will come to me

12:12

and i will be able to send them to

12:14

someone in their area or they’ll be able

12:16

to go through me to be able to purchase

12:19

sell lease whatever they may need

12:22

and it’s just been a great

12:24

thing for me to be able to do with a lot

12:26

of flexibility because i’m not actively

12:28

out there showing and things like that

12:31

but that change has also been

12:34

kind of recent so up until not too long

12:37

ago i was every day driving around and

12:41

having signs in the back of my car all

12:43

the time and it was always on the go and

12:46

i loved that but i definitely feel like

12:50

as far as me moving forward and having

12:53

time and being able to pursue

12:56

my dreams that the referral route is

12:58

definitely better for me

13:00

you also talked a little bit about being

13:03

more of a verbal communicator than a

13:04

written communicator so i would love to

13:07

hear like how you discovered that the

13:09

verbal communication is more so your

13:10

strength and then what you do day to day

13:13

when written communication challenges

13:15

come up and you know what you do to like

13:17

cope with that and manage that

13:19

day-to-day

13:21

spelling has always been my downfall

13:24

and i guess part of it is like me being

13:26

self-conscious and not wanting to mess

13:28

up too much when it comes to writing and

13:32

that type of thing so i’ve always loved

13:34

to talk i love communicating with people

13:37

i love being social and so

13:40

whenever it comes to writing and things

13:43

like that it just was a challenge but i

13:46

know that i have to do it to a degree so

13:49

one of the things that i force upon

13:51

myself is keeping

13:53

a

13:54

calendar that’s written so that way i’m

13:58

making sure like i’m still getting that

14:00

written stuff in and i also keep a

14:04

checklist and a to-do list at all times

14:06

because that way i’m able to make sure

14:09

you know i have a moment i’m like oh

14:11

yeah i need to do this today you know

14:13

you talked a little bit about

14:15

some of

14:16

your strengths and some of the

14:18

challenges you have that might relate to

14:20

adhd or dyslexia

14:22

before you started working and in this

14:24

job in particular did you have any idea

14:28

how it might impact your work or when it

14:30

would come up

14:32

one thing this is actually a very

14:34

embarrassing story

14:35

i was out showing houses and you know

14:38

dyslexia

14:40

you get numbers confused sometimes and

14:43

so i’m always extremely careful of

14:46

looking at something four times or more

14:48

to make sure that i’m putting it in my

14:50

gps correctly

14:52

and there was a very big difference in

14:54

the numbers i put in and where we were

14:57

supposed to be and ended up on the

14:59

absolute wrong side of town and at

15:01

someone’s house that did not have a for

15:03

sale sign in the yard so i was like this

15:05

is weird maybe it’s just unlisted

15:08

yeah that house definitely wasn’t for

15:09

sale and then i realized it

15:12

way after the fact and i was like oh

15:16

that’s so funny

15:18

so that’s definitely one of the ways

15:21

that

15:22

i knew would be a challenge that

15:24

randomly would come up that would be a

15:26

challenge but i had to be extreme and

15:29

i’m still careful to this day when

15:31

putting stuff in my gps i would much

15:33

rather copy and paste on my phone than i

15:36

would someone tell me over the phone

15:38

like okay we’re going to 3 300.

15:41

i would much rather you text it to me

15:43

and let me copy and paste it that way i

15:46

know we’re on the same page because if

15:48

you

15:49

trust me to put it in there’s no telling

15:52

that’s hilarious

15:53

okay so we chatted about some of your

15:55

challenges with math in school

15:57

i imagine those challenges impacted you

15:59

in real estate too right the size of a

16:01

room or something like that

16:03

so as far as measuring rooms and square

16:06

footage and that kind of thing

16:08

there is a tool you can purchase it

16:10

looks like a cat toy if i’m being honest

16:13

and it will measure the room for you it

16:15

will say like from this point you’re

16:17

eight feet from the wall and whatnot so

16:20

you could use that tool very easily and

16:24

that was something that was a game

16:25

changer for me

16:26

and also

16:28

looking at floor plans that to me was on

16:31

the harder side

16:32

did you worry about getting those kind

16:34

of measurement and math questions wrong

16:36

in your real estate exam

16:38

so one way that obviously you can get

16:41

some things wrong on the test you don’t

16:44

have to get a hundred and that was kind

16:46

of a mentality that i had to realize

16:48

growing up also is you’re not gonna get

16:50

a hundred on everything and it’s okay to

16:53

get some stuff wrong

16:54

but

16:55

you have to also know your strengths and

16:57

weaknesses and like where is worth

17:00

putting the effort kind of thing so for

17:03

me i knew i was really good at papers

17:05

and presentations so for those i knew i

17:08

had to do good because i knew i could do

17:10

good so when the

17:12

measuring questions came up on the test

17:15

i really wasn’t too phased by it because

17:17

i knew there were only a few of them

17:20

and as long as i did good on the

17:21

definitions and the fair housing and

17:24

that type of thing that i could miss

17:26

those and it would be okay and that in

17:29

real life i could just use the little

17:30

laser pointer thingy and all would be

17:32

well and no one would know

17:35

totally so

17:36

i’m kind of majorly telling on myself

17:38

right now but it’s fine

17:41

yeah i mean i think it’s really useful

17:43

like the tools out there exist for a

17:45

reason right so exactly yeah you might

17:48

as well

17:49

utilize them when you can

17:52

and i know that for both of your jobs

17:54

you’re not necessarily like on a salary

17:57

do you think that working for commission

18:00

does it work well for you and the way

18:02

that your brain works

18:03

yes so that’s how real estate works you

18:06

work for commission and then acting jobs

18:08

you know whenever you work you get paid

18:10

and i have to be very careful because

18:13

it’s not a traditional job i don’t know

18:15

that i’m going to get a paycheck every

18:16

week i know so many horror stories of

18:18

people getting paid and they’re like oh

18:19

this is great you know i’m making big

18:21

money then they go out and blow all of

18:23

it and then they’re in a pickle so

18:25

you have to be very careful working for

18:28

commission for me is a really great

18:30

system because it is rewarding and i

18:33

know if i do a good job i’m going to be

18:35

rewarded at the end which is great and

18:38

that is a very good motivator for me of

18:40

knowing okay this is what i have to do

18:43

and it’s very clear to see

18:45

what you have to do in order

18:48

to earn said paycheck whereas

18:50

another job you aren’t exactly told oh

18:53

you’re doing a good job here’s your

18:55

paycheck you don’t get those same

18:58

feelings and i guess what you were

19:00

saying it goes back to that i think i

19:03

see the end in sight and i know what i

19:05

have to do to get there can you relate

19:07

that to your adhd in any way

19:11

probably i haven’t really ever thought

19:14

about that but i can definitely see

19:16

where that can be a thing that can go

19:19

together because i think that

19:22

seeing an end in sight and

19:25

knowing that’s coming

19:28

and

19:30

knowing that it varies also

19:32

is really good because obviously you

19:34

sell a more expensive house you’re gonna

19:35

make more money so

19:37

knowing those kinds of things and like

19:39

with every day being a different

19:41

variable

19:42

it’s

19:44

very good for someone’s brain who is

19:46

highly stimulated

19:49

so one thing people with adhd that i’ve

19:51

interviewed say

19:53

is that often there needs to be more of

19:54

an immediate or obvious reward for them

19:57

to do something

19:58

um so for some people maybe money is a

20:01

motivator for other people it might be

20:04

forming relationships or being

20:05

accountable to people so that’s why i

20:07

was interested to hear if you moved in

20:10

the direction of a commission-based job

20:12

because that is what motivated you to

20:15

perform you know rather than an ongoing

20:17

salary where it isn’t as clear what

20:19

you’re getting compensated for

20:21

exactly

20:23

so another thing that we talk about with

20:24

people with adhd they often like thrive

20:27

in chaos or uncertainty and you know

20:30

like really that’s me

20:32

yeah like really being able to like

20:34

think on the spot and like work in the

20:36

moment i would love to hear

20:38

how does that show up in real estate do

20:39

you have any horror stories or any like

20:42

interesting things that have happened

20:44

where you’ve had to think on your feet a

20:45

little bit more

20:46

how do you think that potentially

20:48

relates to your adhd or dyslexia in any

20:51

way

20:52

definitely with the whole instant

20:54

gratification and all that with your

20:56

brain i definitely think that kind of

20:58

goes with the chaos and that goes with

21:01

you wanting to be a problem solver and

21:03

wanting to fix everything

21:05

in the split of a second and so

21:08

i would say with real estate stuff that

21:12

when you’re out showing houses and

21:13

things of that nature

21:15

that

21:17

you have to be on the fly because your

21:19

office isn’t

21:20

at your disposal sometimes so you might

21:24

be on the opposite side of town and you

21:25

have to do this and that

21:27

and

21:28

you have to be very resourceful so i

21:30

have used my phone as a hot spot sitting

21:33

in my car hooked up to my laptop trying

21:36

to get a contract sent in or a ups store

21:39

sending an email to the printer and just

21:43

being very resourceful in that way

21:45

as far as client situations i have

21:48

gotten a call this unfortunately was a

21:50

family member of mine

21:52

she had fallen and she ended up breaking

21:54

her hip while looking at a house

21:57

obviously i was like oh my gosh like i’m

21:59

on the way let me help but you just have

22:01

to know anything’s gonna happen and so

22:05

that is one thing i will say that keeps

22:07

me interested every day is because you

22:09

do know anything can happen

22:11

walking into every day and just

22:13

expecting the unexpected

22:16

definitely makes you want to do it every

22:18

day because you just want to know what’s

22:20

going to happen next totally

22:22

yeah it’s really interesting because we

22:24

spoke to a teacher that has a similar

22:27

description for what their day is like

22:29

and why that works for their brains so

22:31

it’s just interesting to hear how two

22:33

jobs that you wouldn’t necessarily

22:35

associate are similar can have these

22:36

parallels if that parallel here is not

22:39

knowing what you’re walking into and

22:41

that being like really interesting and

22:42

stimulating for the adhd brain to not

22:44

know what’s going to come up and how

22:46

you’re going to respond to it

22:48

and it’s actually funny that you brought

22:50

up teaching because in college that’s

22:52

something that i did also i was a tutor

22:55

so i really loved working with kids with

22:58

learning differences because i kind of

23:00

wanted to give them hope and help them

23:02

realize that they weren’t alone that

23:04

there were people who had the same

23:05

struggles that they did that were

23:07

successful and that the sky was the

23:10

limit for them and it was just figuring

23:11

out

23:13

where their strengths and weaknesses

23:15

were that’s great i love that

23:17

i know that we’ve talked a little bit

23:19

about some of the challenges that come

23:20

up with adhd and dyslexia but it also

23:23

sounds like you are coming from like a

23:26

place of confidence and you definitely

23:28

are really like aware of what your

23:30

strengths are you know one thing we talk

23:31

about is like thriving not

23:34

in spite of your difference but because

23:36

of your difference so i would love to

23:38

hear like how did you build that

23:39

confidence

23:41

being on a self-discovery journey in

23:43

many ways like i have been it’s taken

23:45

time

23:46

but i’m just at a point where i’m

23:48

comfortable looking in the mirror every

23:50

day and just saying this is me and this

23:52

is what i’ve been given and i’m going to

23:54

make the best of it so whether it be

23:57

body image whether it be dyslexia adhd

24:02

or anything that i might not like about

24:04

myself i’m just at a point where i feel

24:06

comfortable

24:08

letting everyone know that this is who i

24:10

am and i’m gonna embrace it instead of

24:12

run from it

24:14

do you think that you have landed

24:17

the right fit for you and if acting

24:20

doesn’t necessarily work out do you

24:22

think real estate is something that

24:23

you’ll like continue to pursue forever

24:26

as far as the future i definitely want

24:28

to continue to evolve i feel like i

24:29

learn things about myself daily as far

24:32

as strengths weaknesses ways to do

24:34

things ways to get around things

24:37

and i definitely feel like every day i’m

24:40

getting closer to my purpose

24:43

i do think that real estate is great

24:45

because there’s so many ways you can do

24:47

real estate you can be a landlord you

24:49

can

24:50

do the leasing portion you can just work

24:53

with buyers you can just work with

24:54

sellers i feel like it’s always going to

24:57

be of interest to me and as i do grow in

25:01

my career you know maybe there will be

25:04

some specialties that i take on that i

25:06

realize oh i’m really good at this or

25:09

maybe there’ll be some added things to

25:11

my career because obviously i love to

25:13

keep busy so

25:14

whether that be

25:16

going back and maybe doing some teaching

25:18

at some point or maybe it’s

25:22

not acting maybe i teach acting maybe

25:25

something like that

25:26

i just definitely feel like the world is

25:29

an oyster and i’m just ready to see what

25:33

this journey’s like and

25:35

i think that

25:37

every day just keep working on

25:40

the things that challenge me and

25:42

anything’s possible

25:44

well thanks so much for being here

25:46

grayson

25:47

thank you so much for having me and for

25:49

allowing me to tell this story because i

25:52

haven’t really talked about this much

25:53

before but i’m so glad to be able to

25:56

share my journey with everyone

25:58

[Music]

26:06

this has been how’d you get that job a

26:08

part of the understood podcast network

26:10

you can listen and subscribe to how’d

26:12

you get that job on apple spotify or

26:14

wherever you get your podcast

26:16

and if you like what you heard today

26:17

tell someone about it

26:19

how’d you get that job is for you so we

26:21

want to make sure you’re getting what

26:22

you need go to you.org that job to share

26:25

your thoughts and to find resources from

26:27

every episode that’s the letter u as in

26:29

understood.org

26:32

that job do you have a learning

26:34

difference in a job you’re passionate

26:36

about email us at that job

26:38

understood.org if you’d like to tell us

26:40

how you got that job we’d love to hear

26:42

from you

26:44

as a non-profit and social impact

26:45

organization i’m just literalizing the

26:47

help of listeners like you to create

26:49

podcasts like this one to reach and

26:50

support more people in more places we

26:53

have an ambitious mission to shape the

26:54

world for difference and we welcome you

26:56

to join us in achieving our goals learn

26:58

more at understood.org

27:01

mission

27:02

how’d you get that job is produced by

27:04

andrew lee and justin d wright who also

27:06

wrote our theme song

27:07

laura key is our editorial director at

27:09

understood scott cashier is our creative

27:12

director

27:13

seth melnick and briana berry are our

27:15

production director

27:17

thanks again for listening

27:21

[Music]

27:40

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock