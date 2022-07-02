Real Estate Agent…the Perfect Job for Her Dyslexia and ADHD With Gracen Gantt [Video]

By Understood
Gracen Gantt sold her first house as a real estate agent in college. But it was almost by accident. Because of her learning differences and ADHD, she couldn’t meet college math and foreign language requirements, so she switched her major to retail management.
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
[Music]
from the understood podcast network this
is how did you get that job a podcast
that explores the unique and often
unexpected career paths of people with
learning and thinking differences my
name is eleni mathil and i’m a user
researcher here at understood that means
i spend a lot of time thinking about how
we find jobs we love that reflect how we
learn and who we are
i’ll be your host
[Music]
today we’re talking to grayson gantt a
real estate agent and inspiring actor
who has dyslexia adhd and challenges
with math
so you’re from the south uh and now you
live in los angeles just give us a
little bit of an overview of your career
journey what you’re hoping to achieve
and where you’ve landed now
i am originally from greenwood south
carolina it is an extremely small town
it is 40 minutes from an interstate so
definitely way off of the grid
and i currently live in los angeles i
absolutely love it and so i moved out
here for the acting portion but i
definitely still do the real estate to
keep myself financially afloat i went to
the university of south carolina
and i graduated with a real estate
license and my first internship in real
estate done so i had a little bit of
experience already and then
i had already sold my first property
before i even graduated college so it
was definitely like
insane to see
my career taking off so quickly
and so
yeah now i am
out here real estate acting and just
living my best life so grayson you
mentioned that you sold your first house
when you were in college i want to hear
more about that
so i actually sold my first house to my
great aunt i love her to death and i
thank her so much for giving me the
opportunity to make my first sale
it was
really funny because the first day
of my senior year of college i went in
and the professor was oh what’s everyone
done this summer and yada yada and it
was a professor that i already knew
and i was like oh you know i have three
houses under contract and i’ve done this
and that and he’s like what
what and i said yeah i got my real
estate license over the summer i did an
internship i’ve done this and that and
while i was also maintaining a full
schedule of just regular college classes
so he’s just like
what in the world and
it was really cool to like have
professors ask me about real estate it’s
a lot of getting people in your pipeline
like it’s not necessarily you know
you’re gonna make a sale or anything
that day but having these people know
what you’re doing and to be interested
and want your business cards it’s a big
part of the business so to have
professors ask me for a business card
was very
weird and cool at the same time and also
to be able to explain to one of my
retailing professors why i thought that
real estate belonged under retail and to
have her agree with me was a very cool
moment also that is really cool it’s
like who’s teaching who i love that
so it sounds like you were doing a lot
you were studying a degree and getting
your license simultaneously so do you
want to talk a little bit about firstly
what influenced you to decide to study
retail management and what inspired you
to also be getting your real estate
certificate at the same time
it was
kind of a self-discovery process one
door closes for more open type situation
i initially
wanted to be a sports agent i love
football so the nfl was what i thought
my calling was
i initially picked my school
because it had an insanely good sport
and entertainment management program
however
the math requirements for the program
were
a lot more than what i had already
and so that was a stretch and also the
foreign language requirements were a lot
more
so the requirements for the degree i
wanted were just
not realistic for me
and it was just going to be a very very
very big challenge
really initially i changed my major to
retailing just to get in the same school
as the program that i wanted to be in
so initially i had no interest
whatsoever and then it just kind of hit
me okay everything in business is about
sales basically
this is a business degree this might
make more sense so i was actually
studying retail management which if you
think about it real estate
kind of still is retail because it’s
retail it’s just the items are big
purchases instead of t-shirts and things
like that
so i know you have learning differences
including dyslexia and adhd do you want
to talk a little bit about your learning
differences
so i was not formally diagnosed with
dyslexia until i was in college so i
went all through traditional schooling
without any accommodations and i always
struggled but i just
never really thought that it was
anything more than i just needed to try
harder
testing was always really hard for me
and it’s something about multiple choice
i have no clue what it is but i am one
of those people that can justify
anything and i can tell you why all of
the answers are correct
so that was actually something one of my
professors picked up on in college
he said you know i notice you in class
you’re a very active listener you raise
your hand all the time you know this
material
why in the world did you make a 50 on
the exam
and so he picked up on
there was something just not connecting
he took the time
to
pull me aside and talk to me through it
and he suggested you know that i get
tested or that i seek out accommodations
because he said something just isn’t
right here your testing isn’t showing
what you’re capable of i know this
material but when it came to multiple
choice and having to know it and make
those decisions
absolutely not obviously i was not good
at testing and i also knew that anything
that involved
extremely high levels of math were
probably not going to be
the easiest for me
so i learned my strengths and my
weaknesses very early in college so i
was able to
cater
what i was
more focused on towards what i was good
at
so you found out you had dyslexia in
college but did you also struggle with
learning as a kid
i
for the longest time could not read and
could not read at a level that i was
supposed to
i remember being in the first grade
second grade my mom would basically have
to sit me down
and sit on me to get me to try to read a
book and i would cry i like would do
anything to get out of it because it was
so difficult and i never understood why
it was so easy for everyone else there
was just a disconnect there so i did the
hooked on phonics literally everything
that was like a supplement back then i
was trying but it was still just
brutal like tears all the time i just
did not get it
and so
finally as i kept reading more
and kept on it and
would do things that
helped me like games and things i still
to this day on my phone have games that
will help me keep brushing up on my
spelling
and i just think there’s little tricks
like that and just keeping with stuff
and if the progress isn’t exactly with
your classmates that’s okay because i
really think that we need to normalize
everyone has a different level
and as long as you’re moving forward and
not backward
that’s great and i don’t think that
anyone should get discouraged and that
was something that it took a really long
time for me to understand
that
i didn’t have to compare myself to my
classmates that they were on their own
journey and i was on mine and you
mentioned you were on a little bit of a
journey of discovering what your
strengths were and then trying to figure
out what to do based on those strengths
can you talk a little bit about how you
know real estate and pursuing acting
really works for your brain and your
differences and why you think that might
be a good fit for you
so i grew up my family in the business
world i’ve always loved business and so
i definitely wanted to pursue something
in that realm
so
for me real estate would allow me to do
the business aspect but it also allowed
me to be extremely social it allowed me
to talk to people all day long and also
as far as adhd i thought it was a great
fit because you were never in the same
office all day your surroundings were
always changing and no day was the same
i really don’t like routines where every
day is the same
and so
i
was interested every day because every
day was different that was really
important to me
to realize that maybe a traditional
office job wasn’t the best for me for
those reasons it was very easy for me to
get sidetracked to get bored it just it
didn’t stimulate me like real estate
does and you mentioned you like variety
not really interesting for you to like
sit at a desk all day and that’s partly
because of your adhd
how did you figure out that
you needed a job with a little bit more
movement or that perhaps sitting at a
desk would be a challenge i have always
wanted to have a job actually i would
make up businesses when i was younger
and try to hand them off on all my
family members i always wanted to be
working i wanted to have my own money i
wanted to just do my own thing so i
actually was a consultant
for an off-campus student housing when i
was 17. that was like my first adult job
while i was off at college that job was
a lot of sitting at a desk because there
wasn’t much to really do and so every
day was very repetitive
and there wasn’t much variety in that
that didn’t interest me that much so i
kind of figured out through process of
elimination i had that job i also worked
at a clothing store which was a big
mistake because that was one of my
favorite clothing stores and i promise
you i spent way more money than i ever
made just because i loved it
there would be different customers every
shift and getting to talk to people and
walking around the floor it was a little
bit repetitive but at the same time it
showed me
variety and i was like okay i like this
let’s go more towards this and so it
really was process of elimination for me
yeah definitely and you know that’s
partly because you have two jobs but
also just thinking about real estate
itself and how that brings variety for
you
so i’d love to hear more about what a
typical day looks like you know are you
primarily
doing like rentals or selling or like a
bit of both
so when i first started out it was a lot
of leasing
and then that turned into an internship
that
quickly evolved into
purchasing working with customers and
sellers so i did that for a while when i
wasn’t pursuing acting at all but now
that i am pursuing acting and need my
days freed up a little bit more i do
more of what they call referral work so
someone will come to me
and i will be able to send them to
someone in their area or they’ll be able
to go through me to be able to purchase
sell lease whatever they may need
and it’s just been a great
thing for me to be able to do with a lot
of flexibility because i’m not actively
out there showing and things like that
but that change has also been
kind of recent so up until not too long
ago i was every day driving around and
having signs in the back of my car all
the time and it was always on the go and
i loved that but i definitely feel like
as far as me moving forward and having
time and being able to pursue
my dreams that the referral route is
definitely better for me
you also talked a little bit about being
more of a verbal communicator than a
written communicator so i would love to
hear like how you discovered that the
verbal communication is more so your
strength and then what you do day to day
when written communication challenges
come up and you know what you do to like
cope with that and manage that
day-to-day
spelling has always been my downfall
and i guess part of it is like me being
self-conscious and not wanting to mess
up too much when it comes to writing and
that type of thing so i’ve always loved
to talk i love communicating with people
i love being social and so
whenever it comes to writing and things
like that it just was a challenge but i
know that i have to do it to a degree so
one of the things that i force upon
myself is keeping
a
calendar that’s written so that way i’m
making sure like i’m still getting that
written stuff in and i also keep a
checklist and a to-do list at all times
because that way i’m able to make sure
you know i have a moment i’m like oh
yeah i need to do this today you know
you talked a little bit about
some of
your strengths and some of the
challenges you have that might relate to
adhd or dyslexia
before you started working and in this
job in particular did you have any idea
how it might impact your work or when it
would come up
one thing this is actually a very
embarrassing story
i was out showing houses and you know
dyslexia
you get numbers confused sometimes and
so i’m always extremely careful of
looking at something four times or more
to make sure that i’m putting it in my
gps correctly
and there was a very big difference in
the numbers i put in and where we were
supposed to be and ended up on the
absolute wrong side of town and at
someone’s house that did not have a for
sale sign in the yard so i was like this
is weird maybe it’s just unlisted
yeah that house definitely wasn’t for
sale and then i realized it
way after the fact and i was like oh
that’s so funny
so that’s definitely one of the ways
that
i knew would be a challenge that
randomly would come up that would be a
challenge but i had to be extreme and
i’m still careful to this day when
putting stuff in my gps i would much
rather copy and paste on my phone than i
would someone tell me over the phone
like okay we’re going to 3 300.
i would much rather you text it to me
and let me copy and paste it that way i
know we’re on the same page because if
you
trust me to put it in there’s no telling
that’s hilarious
okay so we chatted about some of your
challenges with math in school
i imagine those challenges impacted you
in real estate too right the size of a
room or something like that
so as far as measuring rooms and square
footage and that kind of thing
there is a tool you can purchase it
looks like a cat toy if i’m being honest
and it will measure the room for you it
will say like from this point you’re
eight feet from the wall and whatnot so
you could use that tool very easily and
that was something that was a game
changer for me
and also
looking at floor plans that to me was on
the harder side
did you worry about getting those kind
of measurement and math questions wrong
in your real estate exam
so one way that obviously you can get
some things wrong on the test you don’t
have to get a hundred and that was kind
of a mentality that i had to realize
growing up also is you’re not gonna get
a hundred on everything and it’s okay to
get some stuff wrong
but
you have to also know your strengths and
weaknesses and like where is worth
putting the effort kind of thing so for
me i knew i was really good at papers
and presentations so for those i knew i
had to do good because i knew i could do
good so when the
measuring questions came up on the test
i really wasn’t too phased by it because
i knew there were only a few of them
and as long as i did good on the
definitions and the fair housing and
that type of thing that i could miss
those and it would be okay and that in
real life i could just use the little
laser pointer thingy and all would be
well and no one would know
totally so
i’m kind of majorly telling on myself
right now but it’s fine
yeah i mean i think it’s really useful
like the tools out there exist for a
reason right so exactly yeah you might
as well
utilize them when you can
and i know that for both of your jobs
you’re not necessarily like on a salary
do you think that working for commission
does it work well for you and the way
that your brain works
yes so that’s how real estate works you
work for commission and then acting jobs
you know whenever you work you get paid
and i have to be very careful because
it’s not a traditional job i don’t know
that i’m going to get a paycheck every
week i know so many horror stories of
people getting paid and they’re like oh
this is great you know i’m making big
money then they go out and blow all of
it and then they’re in a pickle so
you have to be very careful working for
commission for me is a really great
system because it is rewarding and i
know if i do a good job i’m going to be
rewarded at the end which is great and
that is a very good motivator for me of
knowing okay this is what i have to do
and it’s very clear to see
what you have to do in order
to earn said paycheck whereas
another job you aren’t exactly told oh
you’re doing a good job here’s your
paycheck you don’t get those same
feelings and i guess what you were
saying it goes back to that i think i
see the end in sight and i know what i
have to do to get there can you relate
that to your adhd in any way
probably i haven’t really ever thought
about that but i can definitely see
where that can be a thing that can go
together because i think that
seeing an end in sight and
knowing that’s coming
and
knowing that it varies also
is really good because obviously you
sell a more expensive house you’re gonna
make more money so
knowing those kinds of things and like
with every day being a different
variable
it’s
very good for someone’s brain who is
highly stimulated
so one thing people with adhd that i’ve
interviewed say
is that often there needs to be more of
an immediate or obvious reward for them
to do something
um so for some people maybe money is a
motivator for other people it might be
forming relationships or being
accountable to people so that’s why i
was interested to hear if you moved in
the direction of a commission-based job
because that is what motivated you to
perform you know rather than an ongoing
salary where it isn’t as clear what
you’re getting compensated for
exactly
so another thing that we talk about with
people with adhd they often like thrive
in chaos or uncertainty and you know
like really that’s me
yeah like really being able to like
think on the spot and like work in the
moment i would love to hear
how does that show up in real estate do
you have any horror stories or any like
interesting things that have happened
where you’ve had to think on your feet a
little bit more
how do you think that potentially
relates to your adhd or dyslexia in any
way
definitely with the whole instant
gratification and all that with your
brain i definitely think that kind of
goes with the chaos and that goes with
you wanting to be a problem solver and
wanting to fix everything
in the split of a second and so
i would say with real estate stuff that
when you’re out showing houses and
things of that nature
that
you have to be on the fly because your
office isn’t
at your disposal sometimes so you might
be on the opposite side of town and you
have to do this and that
and
you have to be very resourceful so i
have used my phone as a hot spot sitting
in my car hooked up to my laptop trying
to get a contract sent in or a ups store
sending an email to the printer and just
being very resourceful in that way
as far as client situations i have
gotten a call this unfortunately was a
family member of mine
she had fallen and she ended up breaking
her hip while looking at a house
obviously i was like oh my gosh like i’m
on the way let me help but you just have
to know anything’s gonna happen and so
that is one thing i will say that keeps
me interested every day is because you
do know anything can happen
walking into every day and just
expecting the unexpected
definitely makes you want to do it every
day because you just want to know what’s
going to happen next totally
yeah it’s really interesting because we
spoke to a teacher that has a similar
description for what their day is like
and why that works for their brains so
it’s just interesting to hear how two
jobs that you wouldn’t necessarily
associate are similar can have these
parallels if that parallel here is not
knowing what you’re walking into and
that being like really interesting and
stimulating for the adhd brain to not
know what’s going to come up and how
you’re going to respond to it
and it’s actually funny that you brought
up teaching because in college that’s
something that i did also i was a tutor
so i really loved working with kids with
learning differences because i kind of
wanted to give them hope and help them
realize that they weren’t alone that
there were people who had the same
struggles that they did that were
successful and that the sky was the
23:10
limit for them and it was just figuring
23:11
out
23:13
where their strengths and weaknesses
23:15
were that’s great i love that
23:17
i know that we’ve talked a little bit
23:19
about some of the challenges that come
23:20
up with adhd and dyslexia but it also
23:23
sounds like you are coming from like a
23:26
place of confidence and you definitely
23:28
are really like aware of what your
23:30
strengths are you know one thing we talk
23:31
about is like thriving not
23:34
in spite of your difference but because
23:36
of your difference so i would love to
23:38
hear like how did you build that
23:39
confidence
23:41
being on a self-discovery journey in
23:43
many ways like i have been it’s taken
23:45
time
23:46
but i’m just at a point where i’m
23:48
comfortable looking in the mirror every
23:50
day and just saying this is me and this
23:52
is what i’ve been given and i’m going to
23:54
make the best of it so whether it be
23:57
body image whether it be dyslexia adhd
24:02
or anything that i might not like about
24:04
myself i’m just at a point where i feel
24:06
comfortable
24:08
letting everyone know that this is who i
24:10
am and i’m gonna embrace it instead of
24:12
run from it
24:14
do you think that you have landed
24:17
the right fit for you and if acting
24:20
doesn’t necessarily work out do you
24:22
think real estate is something that
24:23
you’ll like continue to pursue forever
24:26
as far as the future i definitely want
24:28
to continue to evolve i feel like i
24:29
learn things about myself daily as far
24:32
as strengths weaknesses ways to do
24:34
things ways to get around things
24:37
and i definitely feel like every day i’m
24:40
getting closer to my purpose
24:43
i do think that real estate is great
24:45
because there’s so many ways you can do
24:47
real estate you can be a landlord you
24:49
can
24:50
do the leasing portion you can just work
24:53
with buyers you can just work with
24:54
sellers i feel like it’s always going to
24:57
be of interest to me and as i do grow in
25:01
my career you know maybe there will be
25:04
some specialties that i take on that i
25:06
realize oh i’m really good at this or
25:09
maybe there’ll be some added things to
25:11
my career because obviously i love to
25:13
keep busy so
25:14
whether that be
25:16
going back and maybe doing some teaching
25:18
at some point or maybe it’s
25:22
not acting maybe i teach acting maybe
25:25
something like that
25:26
i just definitely feel like the world is
25:29
an oyster and i’m just ready to see what
25:33
this journey’s like and
25:35
i think that
25:37
every day just keep working on
25:40
the things that challenge me and
25:42
anything’s possible
25:44
well thanks so much for being here
25:46
grayson
25:47
thank you so much for having me and for
25:49
allowing me to tell this story because i
25:52
haven’t really talked about this much
25:53
before but i’m so glad to be able to
25:56
share my journey with everyone
25:58
[Music]
26:06
this has been how’d you get that job a
26:08
part of the understood podcast network
26:10
you can listen and subscribe to how’d
26:12
you get that job on apple spotify or
26:14
wherever you get your podcast
26:16
and if you like what you heard today
26:17
tell someone about it
26:19
how’d you get that job is for you so we
26:21
want to make sure you’re getting what
26:22
you need go to you.org that job to share
26:25
your thoughts and to find resources from
26:27
every episode that’s the letter u as in
26:29
understood.org
26:32
that job do you have a learning
26:34
difference in a job you’re passionate
26:36
about email us at that job
26:38
understood.org if you’d like to tell us
26:40
how you got that job we’d love to hear
26:42
from you
26:44
as a non-profit and social impact
26:45
organization i’m just literalizing the
26:47
help of listeners like you to create
26:49
podcasts like this one to reach and
26:50
support more people in more places we
26:53
have an ambitious mission to shape the
26:54
world for difference and we welcome you
26:56
to join us in achieving our goals learn
26:58
more at understood.org
27:01
mission
27:02
how’d you get that job is produced by
27:04
andrew lee and justin d wright who also
27:06
wrote our theme song
27:07
laura key is our editorial director at
27:09
understood scott cashier is our creative
27:12
director
27:13
seth melnick and briana berry are our
27:15
production director
27:17
thanks again for listening
27:21
[Music]
27:40
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock