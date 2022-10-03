Real Wealth Is an Abundance of What Is Truly Valuable

“Your real wealth can be measured not by what you have but by what you are”. — Napoleon Hill

Wealth is a state of mind, not just your account balance. Societal pressures can have you easily fall into thinking money and status defines wealth but it goes beyond that. Being wealthy is about having the time and health to enjoy the significant net worth you’ve built with the people you love.

It is important not to live a life where you are rich in money but poor in other things that matter more. Living your best life requires years of learning, practicing and building four different types of wealth;

Financial Wealth (Money) Social Wealth (Status) Time Wealth (Freedom) Physical Wealth (Health)

1. Financial Wealth (Money)

“Wealth is the ability to fully experience life.” — Henry Thoreau

Financial wealth measures how much money or assets someone has accumulated. It encompasses the ability to be financially free. This type of wealth is the most obvious and is what most people in our society are working towards.

The first step to building financial wealth is financial literacy. It’s crucial to learn how to earn, spend, save and invest your money effectively if you truly want financial wealth.

If you are serious about becoming wealthy, you have to take the time to learn how to manage money properly. Financial wealth makes it easier for you to achieve time wealth.

Here are the most crucial aspects to focus on in order to build financial wealth:

Save every month a portion of your income

Make sure you invest your savings

Avoid spending money on useless things

Create new income sources

Carefully manage your money, or hire someone who will

Make sure you research every investment you make

Avoid speculating with your hard-earned savings

2. Social Wealth (Status)

“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” — Charles Dickens

Social wealth comes down to how you interact within the world. This is determined by your relationships with other people, such as family, friends, and community.

Building a strong network of quality relationships plays a significant role on social wealth. If you want to increase your social wealth, you should try to surround yourself with good people who have honest intentions.

Fostering existing and new personal and professional relationships without losing track of your values will help you amplify your social wealth.

Here are some of the most important things in order to build social wealth:

Establish long-lasting relationships with friends and family

Care for them, and be there for them when they need it

Make yourself available and be socially present

Find your place in your community

Interact with people from all walks of life

Nurture your relationships constantly

Build new relationships

3. Time Wealth (Freedom)

“Controlled time is our true wealth.” — Buckminister Fuller

Time wealth is the freedom to choose how and where you spend your days. Most people are too busy trying to achieve financial wealth that they ignore time wealth.

Understanding that time is finite will help you focus on activities that will enable you to experience freedom. There is no sense working two jobs trying to make more money if you rob yourself of the other types of wealth.

Focus on building passive income streams to achieve time wealth. Learn to plan and manage your time effectively and ensure all of your time isn’t being spent on earning money.

Here are some of the things you should focus on in order to build social wealth:

Make time for yourself

Dedicate some of your time to doing the things you love

Plan your day, and your weeks

Be effective and efficient with your time

Avoid doing things that just waste your time

Enjoy your time with your family and friends

Make time for those who care for you

Build financial wealth so that you can have more time wealth

Delegate tasks when you can

4. Physical Wealth (Health)

“Health is like money, we never have a true idea of its value until we lose it.” — Josh Billings

Physical wealth is the glue that holds all the other types of wealth and our life together. Without our health, we can achieve none of the other types of wealth — at least not in a long-term, sustainable way.

The majority of us fail to understand that health is true wealth. No amount of money is worth killing yourself for. If you don’t have your health all your financial wealth in the world is of limited use.

Physical wealth is also more than just physical, it is mental health. Being able to feel happy, and invigorated each day is a blessing. It screams that you have lots of physical wealth.

So make sure that you take care of yourself, and do everything in your power to conserve your physical and mental health.

Here is a list of things to focus on to build physical wealth:

Eat healthily

Control your sleeping schedule and make sure you sleep enough

Exercise daily

Avoid unnecessary stress in your life

Define your goals

Find your purpose

Manage your expectations

Avoid negative thoughts

Adopt a positive and happy lifestyle

We all have the ability to achieve all four types of wealth within our lives and only when we do get to this point can we begin to feel the wealth of fulfilment. This occurs when all four types of wealth are at play at the same time and in the right balance. This is the place where we should all strive to be.

Each of these types of wealth requires years of dedication, practice, humility, learning and understanding. It should be viewed as a lifelong process that doesn’t end because there is no final destination.

