Realizing the Power of Choice Can Improve Your Life | Dad University

The power of choice is one of those simple yet powerful ideas that so many people don’t take advantage of. The idea that we have the power over our decisions, to control our emotions, what things mean, and to control our destiny is really simple to understand, but yet so few people use it to improve their life.

In this video, Jason discusses the power of choice and how when you realize you have this power it can transform your life in so many areas. You can improve the quality of your life, improve your relationships, advance your career, or move forward with anything else you determine as important.

Previously published on YouTube