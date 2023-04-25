Reasons Why a Woman Might Flake On You: And How to Fix It

There’s a surprisingly common reason why some men always get flaked on by women.

You might think this happens because your date has found someone better…

But that’s not always the case.

Oftentimes, she’s found someone or something less risky.

Women Will Rarely Take Risks When Dating

It’s widely accepted that women are more risk-averse than men.

This is particularly true in dating because there are worse consequences for women who go on a bad date.

Women are far more likely to be victims of stalking or assault when meeting the wrong guy than vice-versa.

They’re also less willing to deal with potentially creepy or awkward dates.

And who can blame them?

Most modern women have tons of romantic options, so there’s no reason for them to take a risk on a potentially uncomfortable experience.

Men Need To Be Attractive AND Safe

If a man is attractive and charismatic, that can be enough for women to agree to go on a date with him. They often get swept up in the emotional rollercoaster of being asked out and say yes because it feels good.

But, eventually they’ll weigh up the potential risks of meeting him. And if it seems too risky, they’ll find an excuse not to do it.

That’s why men need to make an effort to appear attractive and safe. Below are some never-fail tips for how you can do this.

Meet Women Through Your Social Circle

Despite the rise of dating apps, it’s still common for women to meet romantic partners through friends. This is mostly because they trust men who have been vetted by their friends more.

I’ve written a few guides about how women test men to see if they’re the real deal, but this rarely happens if her friend has helped you get together. In this case, you’re often already proven in her eyes.

That’s why it’s recommended to make attractive female friends and have them introduce their friends to you.

You should invite these female friends to the bar with you when you go to meet women too. When other women see that you’re friends with bonafide hotties, they’ll assume there must be something awesome about you. At the very least, they’ll expect that you’re not a serial killer and probably safe to talk to.

Post Pictures With Your Female Friends On Social Media

As just mentioned, most women will assume you’re safe to hang out with if you have attractive female friends.

This is due to two psychological phenomena that affect EVERYONE.

Social Proof. If a lot of people have already chosen a product, we assume it must be good.

But, since you can’t drag your gal pals everywhere you go, it makes sense to post photos with them on your social media profiles.

Then, when you swap Instagram details with future romantic interests, they’ll see that social proof and feel more comfortable meeting you.

Spend As Much Time With This Woman As You Can

When meeting women in the real world, don’t make the mistake of running away as soon as you get their contact details.

It’s much better to remain in the conversation for as long as you can. The more time you spend talking, the more she gets to know you, the safer she’ll feel about meeting you later on.

Try to mention some deeper facts about yourself that you wouldn’t tell just anyone too. This vulnerability massively increases her sense of comfort.

Remember the goal of approaching a woman isn’t to get her contact details; it’s to spend more time with her. So, there’s no reason to part ways sooner than you need to…

Arrange A Video Call

A woman will generally feel a lot safer arranging a video call before agreeing to a date in the outside world.

As such, if you’re trying to meet women online, it might serve you well to arrange a short video call before inviting them out.

These calls generally serve as a ‘vibe check’ to test for catfishes and chemistry. You can use them to ask a woman about her hobbies and explore ideas for a first date.

With that said, the longer these calls last, the more sure you can be about her actually showing up to meet you.

