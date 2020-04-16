Reciprocity Is the Best Cake You Will Ever Eat

A mutual exchange of privileges over time can create a beautiful life of well being.

I love carrot cake. Not just any type of carrot cake, high quality carrot cake. Only two people in the world can make the carrot cake that I enjoy. My mother and my future wife.

Why is their cake so much better than all the others? It is 80% better because it is truly amazing but 20% better than all the rest because of the extra time and attention to detail they put into making it just right for me. That additional 20% investment cannot be touched by any other carrot cake baking company in the world because of how much it means to me.

Reciprocity is a beautiful thing. What you invest in will come back to you ten fold. Who you choose to love; if loved correctly, will come back ten fold. How you treat people at work will come back to you ten fold. This is the value of reciprocity.

There are few things as rich in life as receiving something for giving something. On a basic level of human nature, it allows us to feel a sense of unity, value and belonging to our peer groups, spouse, family or colleagues.

Reciprocity is not the reason why we do what we do. True reciprocity is when we receive something with a humble heart that we did not expect.

it is about being a genuinely good human.

Perfect example. I help coach an Intercollegiate Badminton team here in the UAE. Some of my players were talking one practice about not knowing what to do in the gym for fitness exercises and so they weren’t sure if they would be training over the winter break without any direction or plan. So, I went to a member of the team and said, “If you can get 5 players to commit to doing a fitness program over the winter break, I will create a program for free and send it to the whole team.”

Four days later I received an email that she had found the players needed and they were committed to the program if I were to create it. So, I kept my word and delivered a high quality, easy to implement fitness program for their winter break.

Expecting nothing in return for my investment in my team during their winter break, the next practice a player came to me to talk about the program. We chatted for a few minutes and landed on the topic of my upcoming book. She was asking a lot of detailed questions about it and I was taken back and humbled to hear of her interest. As practice finished she asked me if I would be willing to have my book translated into Arabic. Her skill set was in editing and translating English documents into Arabic documents which is a very unique language which still requires human interference for high quality translation.

I was floored. Of course I said yes and now she is going to be editing and translating my book into Arabic for millions of people around the world to read in their native language.

That is the power of reciprocity. We invest in each other whole heartedly and the value we share with others comes back to us ten fold. Delivering a training program was in my skill set and an investment I wanted to make to my team.

I helped five people and in return one of those five is going to help me share my book with millions.

I encourage you today to evaluate your level of reciprocity. Are you giving to others whole heartedly? Are you investing in other people? Are you investing in yourself? Or are you constantly trying to ‘take’ from this world without leaving something valuable behind for others to then give back ten fold?

