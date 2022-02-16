Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Reclaiming What Was Stolen By the Man Box

Reclaiming What Was Stolen By the Man Box

Remaking Manhood: The Healthy Masculinity Podcast

by 1 Comment

Mark and Charles share what men get back when we break out of Man Box culture. It’s a deep dive exploration of the anxiety and disconnection created by Man Box culture, and what changes when we do our men’s work, come in out of the cold, and reconnect with our communities. We share our own stories of what happened in our lives when the Man Box lost its hold on us.

 

For generations, our culture has taught us a narrow limiting set of rules for how to be a man. The end result? Epidemic levels of isolation and violence for boys and men and for the multitude of others who’s lives we impact.

But we can make a different choice. We can choose a masculinity of connection and in return have healthier relationships and more meaningful, lasting lives. Every episode you’ll hear honest conversations designed to show you what breaking out of the man box can look like and feel like. Welcome to Remaking Manhood, the healthy masculinity podcast. We’re glad you’re here.

As a writer, speaker and consultant, Mark Greene has spent over a decade deconstructing our binary-riddled dialogues around manhood and masculinity. He consults to organizations world wide on diversity, inclusion and masculinity. Mark is the author of The Little #MeToo Book for Men, Remaking Manhood and is co-author with Dr. Saliha Bava of The Relational Book for Parenting. Link to all of Mark’s books, resources and social media at linktr.ee/RemakingManhood.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Charles Matheus is an educator and public speaker who has mentored hundreds of men in communication, leadership, & emotional growth. You can learn more about his work at CharlesMatheus.com and/or by requesting to join the Facebook Group, Redefining Strength.

Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Theme music composed by Gus Greene. Click here for links to his music on most streaming services.  

 

Previously Published on anchorfm.com

iStock image

About Mark Greene

Keynote speaker and author Mark Greene writes and consults on relational practices, diversity/inclusion and masculinity for organizations world wide. Greene writes, speaks, coaches and consults on the challenges we face as men raised in Man Box culture.
Mark is the author of Remaking Manhood, The Little #MeToo Book for Men and is co-author with Dr. Saliha Bava of The Relational Book for Parenting.
More information at: http://RemakingManhood.com
All book are available here: http://amzn.to/3iTG69H

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Danielle Griffiths
Guest
Danielle Griffiths
3 seconds ago

ntdrete

0
Reply
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x