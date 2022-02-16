Reclaiming What Was Stolen By the Man Box

Mark and Charles share what men get back when we break out of Man Box culture. It’s a deep dive exploration of the anxiety and disconnection created by Man Box culture, and what changes when we do our men’s work, come in out of the cold, and reconnect with our communities. We share our own stories of what happened in our lives when the Man Box lost its hold on us.

For generations, our culture has taught us a narrow limiting set of rules for how to be a man. The end result? Epidemic levels of isolation and violence for boys and men and for the multitude of others who’s lives we impact.

But we can make a different choice. We can choose a masculinity of connection and in return have healthier relationships and more meaningful, lasting lives. Every episode you’ll hear honest conversations designed to show you what breaking out of the man box can look like and feel like. Welcome to Remaking Manhood, the healthy masculinity podcast. We’re glad you’re here.

As a writer, speaker and consultant, Mark Greene has spent over a decade deconstructing our binary-riddled dialogues around manhood and masculinity. He consults to organizations world wide on diversity, inclusion and masculinity. Mark is the author of The Little #MeToo Book for Men, Remaking Manhood and is co-author with Dr. Saliha Bava of The Relational Book for Parenting. Link to all of Mark’s books, resources and social media at linktr.ee/RemakingManhood.

Charles Matheus is an educator and public speaker who has mentored hundreds of men in communication, leadership, & emotional growth. You can learn more about his work at CharlesMatheus.com and/or by requesting to join the Facebook Group, Redefining Strength.

