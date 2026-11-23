If the last couple of years have taught us anything in the DEI space, it’s that living in constant hyper-vigilance will burn you out.

Between economic shifts, societal pushback, and the sheer mental load of caring for everyone else, so many of us are operating in complete fight or flight mode.

In this episode of Allyship in Action, I sat down with the incredible Regena Thomashauer—aka Mama Gena—to talk about how we can shift out of defense mode and back into our own innate power.

I’ll be honest, when Regena pulled up music for an impromptu 15-second dance break right in the middle of our interview, my initial instinct was to laugh off my bad “Elaine from Seinfeld” moves.

But feeling my heart rate settle and my nervous system calm down in real time reminded me of an essential truth: as women and leaders, we cannot pour from an empty cup or lead effectively when we’re disconnected from our own joy.

Pleasure as a Biological and Healing Modality. Connecting to body-based pleasure triggers vital neurotransmitters like oxytocin, dopamine, and endorphins that calm the nervous system and lower cortisol.

“If we are not actively connecting to our erotic aliveness, we are leaving one of the most profound healing modalities on the table.”

Connecting to body-based pleasure triggers vital neurotransmitters like oxytocin, dopamine, and endorphins that calm the nervous system and lower cortisol. Rebalancing Divine Masculine and Feminine Energies. True systemic progress requires honoring both masculine and feminine perspectives equally rather than forcing women to conform to male-centered organizational or cultural norms.

“Masculine and feminine are equally divine, equally sacred, and equally holy. The feminine excluded from leadership positions, from spiritual culture, it’s damaging to both men and women.”

True systemic progress requires honoring both masculine and feminine perspectives equally rather than forcing women to conform to male-centered organizational or cultural norms. Surrendering to Your Aliveness in Crisis. Surrender is not about submitting to external circumstances. It is an act of reclaiming internal power and grounding yourself when facing financial or personal hardships.

“In hard times, how do you, instead of turn on yourself, turn on to your erotic aliveness. That is the biggest difference, because if you cannot connect, you surrender to that erotic aliveness that lives inside every woman.”

Surrender is not about submitting to external circumstances. It is an act of reclaiming internal power and grounding yourself when facing financial or personal hardships. Overcoming the Conditioning Against Self-Celebration. Women are socialized to stay humble and small, but normalizing bragging builds connection, restores joy, and changes team dynamics in workplace environments.

“Women, by nurture don’t like bragging. We’ve been socialized to be humble. When you brag, you’re creating a pleasurable experience and turning on all those neurotransmitters.”

Actionable Takeaway. Start your next team meeting or individual work routine with a brief, intentional shift into positive energy—whether that is a 15-second physical dance break to reset your nervous system or sharing a single brag to celebrate a personal or professional win.

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This post was previously published on Next Pivot Point.

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