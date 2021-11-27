Reclaiming Your Sense of Self

I have been dating for as long as I can remember, jumping from one dating experience to another hoping that at least one of those experiences will lead to the relationship I so strongly want and seek.

My dating history hasn’t been all that great to be very honest. I’d meet a person, get to know them over some time period, go on a date or two and that’s more or less it. I’d either end up being ghosted, gaslighted, coerced into sex or sometimes it would turn out he had a wife or girlfriend all along. I am not kidding, there have been 22 such cases where one or the other happened.

I grew up watching romantic comedies whereby the happy ending was always ‘finding your guy’ and that’s all I wanted too. However, after such a poor track record I started wondering if maybe I am the problem. Maybe I have this strange beacon that sends out signals to all the cheaters, liars, or emotionally distant guys.

No matter the cause for the dates not going anywhere, it is all but natural to feel heartbroken and lose hope in the process. My self-esteem hit the ground and I realized whereby a point came where I no longer even knew what I wanted anymore.

At some point along the way, I got obsessed with the idea of finding the one so much that nothing else in my life felt significant enough for me. Good grades — okay, landed a hotshot job — yea okay, traveled the word — meh. Nothing seemed good enough because I didn’t have someone by my side.

I can’t recall the number of times I have traveled to scenic places and spent that time stalking the social media of a guy who I am dating/ or who recently dumped me, posting stories after stories to gain attention, making up scenarios in my head where I’d randomly bump into them or scenarios where they realize how they did me wrong and come running back to me saying, ‘You are my exception!’

It was only after my last dating experience, where I was gaslighted so much that I let go of every transgression and cheating, that I no longer recognized the eyes that looked back at me in the mirror. It felt like those eyes had no spark left, and I didn’t understand why and how I’d hit such a low point.

I wondered often why did I devalue myself so much that a person could walk all over me and I would let them just so I could say I had someone — Perhaps, I was embarrassed to admit to my friends that I was single again or maybe I was terrified of jumping back in the dating pool or I guess I didn’t believe myself worthy of a healthy relationship because I had only known toxicity.

The person I was seeing at that time, had the habit of disappearing on me after every disagreement and then reappearing weeks later and gaslighting me into believing that the disappearing was somehow my fault because I had held him accountable.

In one of his disappearing episodes I took a mini trip by myself, I just ditched my cellphone and walked endlessly in the city, having breakfasts and dinner by myself, reading a book to keep me busy. When I returned, I vowed myself that this is it, this is enough now, I won’t let this person back in.

Journaling on that trip by myself made me realize how I have let so many opportunities and happy moments go by stressing over one person or another. I never had control over the other person, the only person I had control over was myself. I started noticing the patterns I had been repeating endlessly, I literally made a list of what happened with what guy, and I was astonished at the patterns.

This was my cue that I had to take accountability for my part in all of this mess. I expected respect when I didn’t even respect myself to stand for myself.

I would keep silent just to be appeasing whilst calling myself a feminist.

I let my self-esteem be defined by whether or not the person in my life valued me — it was as if I lost sight of who I was.

I ditched the dating apps as I realized the amount of work I needed to do to reclaim my sense of self expected me to be by myself. I read books on different attachment styles and recognized my anxious attachment patterns. I recognized the limiting beliefs that had made me tolerate so much nonsense because I feared there was no one else out there for me.

I started my journey of self-awareness and embraced the time by myself fully. I finally gave my career the uplift it had been waiting for all along and saw tremendous growth, I took back my fitness routine and dressed up just for myself that helped me reclaim my self-esteem, I established stronger bonds with my friends and realized I had been worrying about being judged by them for nothing as they helped me tremendously in reclaiming my self-worth.

After a two-year hiatus, I went back to dating. I still get ghosted, I still get anxious when people don’t call when they say they would.

However, in those moments I remind myself that my worth is not defined by another person. When a person doesn’t treat me right I remind myself what a healthy dynamic should be like. I no longer stay and make excuses for toxicity, because I did away with limiting beliefs and believe that the right person for me is out there somewhere.

When I finally learned how to be with myself and be happy, being single no longer scared me.

