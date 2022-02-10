Reconnection to Our Earthly Origins Can Heal Us

2022 offers all kind of new approaches, but this one is fundamental.

Leave the Matrix

Human beings are story tellers. Much of our present danger and urgency is due to our advanced ability to think in stories, rather than to feel reality.

As Yuval Harari has noted, we invent non-real fictional entities such as economics, borders, money, and religion. We often live as if they are more important than our immersion into the biosphere that creates weather, food, habitats, and more.

Everything is processed through our brains, we have learned markers, bias, and more, that make us more tribal than is always good for us. The late great E.O. Wilson said,

“We have paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions, and god-like technology.”

Some people are so entrenched within feelings of supremacy, hierarchical dominance, and superficial things like skin color, gender, nationalism, class, and more, that we threaten to destroy civilization.

We also do this by seeing the natural world as ours to “take from.” Over-exploitation, the world is realizing, is a disaster.

We ignore our belonging to the natural world, the reverse to “owning it” as no other species does. This puts us in danger, but also hurts the biosphere.

We tend to use the natural world for its abundance of resources, forests, animals, minerals, and so on, but we have largely forgotten our sacred and spiritual connection to our planet.

Belonging and longing

Ecopsychology is human psychology based on the assumption that our species belongs to the Earth. We live, and breathe, in ecosystems, yet we have social and psychological minds. That is, sapiens evolved with this planet, its systems and habitats, and one another.

Gadgets predicted for 2022 and beyond suggest we can all wear virtual reality googles (including cows!) even when outside. Or, we can meet with one another as digital avatars. We don’t have to interact with the grocery market, or share car rides due to self-driving cars. Many will attain delivery-bots, drones, robots, and automated “co-workers” will be normalized.

Such a dystopia gives me nightmares.

What happens to love of birds (and protections of them and trees) if we get focused on pop music, super heroes, or games when we are presented with a chance to BE in the real world?

I love technology which can be used to help us green our spaces, plant diverse vegetation, cool and water our hot urban areas, keep adding to clean battery/energy systems storage, and find ways to conserve all valuable resources.

But like nature herself, science and technology is neutral and can work for our destruction or creation, depending upon what we choose.

Normally, human beings choose bits of both.

Ecopsychologists advise you connect to that which makes your breath and heartbeat. (Life) Find the reward and health benefits from senses and movement.

People now do this with devices, but you don’t need them for a walk outdoors. Without having taken fully physical and psychological inventory of it, we have let our connections to a supportive planet slip away from us.

This leads us astray.

We largely separated from our many connections of community, food, and living outdoors as we began to widely disperse, invent complex hierarchal systems of religion and governing, and as we advanced our technology. As we separated from immersion in nature, hunting, sowing, following the stars, following crops, flocks, and seasons, we changed.

With writing, we invented complex language, codes, maps, and eventually abstraction so devolved from the physical that we went virtual with much of our narrative being digital, rather than sensual. Cryptocurrency, people say is the “real” future.

People are recognizing their disconnection

Nature is literally under fire, and some species are literally drowning, too.

As we enter trans apocalyptic “forever fire” and regional flood seasons, war, or refugee/ revolution, we can sense the change in the air that marks our adaptation. It is not annihilation if we react appropriately.

A crash, either brought on ecological collapse, plague, extinctions, resulting conflicts, climate uncertainty, or most likely, unique combinations will continue to unfold.

We are not headed back to “normal”, or a “new normal” but into a “weird normal.” That is because we have never been more than eight billion, and we have never had so much power over the living world.

Many of us believe it will not be one single thing, but a multitude of tiny ravages that slowly shred the former world into a new fabric.

This does not necessarily mean all is lost. If we apply our human minds, determined will, and most of all, attention to nature’s limits and gifts, we have gigantic opportunities to benefit from.

Dr. Wilson also espoused sociobiology, and discovered our human propensity for biophilia.

He knew that we are not just biological, but also “socio”. That is, our love of one another makes us communal, cooperative, and altruistic. This does not mean we can’t be horrible, or cruel, but that we thrive best when we comprehend and sometimes, overcome our competitiveness.

Many social species thrive this way.

For many people, this sounds too good to be true. Maybe too new age, hippie dippy, or saccharine drippy. But, all of it — from our biological belonging, our technology, and our abstraction of reality — is based on sound science and even common sense.

We can hack brain intelligence, for example, because we tap into emotion, body response, and even subtle bias. Obviously, this can work to control us, or to help guide us to reconnect to our human ecopsychology.

Our love of one another, and our love of nature — if we find it before we destroy too much — is our best chance to remake the world into one of belonging.

Knowing what we know, and why we act, can make all the difference.

—

—

