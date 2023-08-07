Red Means Stop, Green Means Go, Beige Means Recognizing Subtle Relationship Warnings

When it comes to relationships, red flags are thought of as clear indicators of what will likely be big issues. In other words, RUN!

On the other hand, green flags mean potential spouse material, so full steam ahead.

However, another, less obvious set of signals can quietly reveal underlying problems. These are known as “beige flags.” While not as glaring as their crimson counterparts or as brightly encouraging as the green ones, beige flags shouldn’t be ignored.

But what are beige flags? And should they signal full stop, or just proceed with caution?

Understanding Beige Flags

Beige flags are subtle, easily overlooked warning signs that might appear in the early stages of a relationship, or simmer just below the surface in long-term partnerships.

Unlike red flags that raise immediate concern, beige flags can be deceptive due to their seemingly harmless nature. They can represent patterns or behaviors that may not be severe or overtly negative, but can accumulate over time, leading to relationship strain and dissatisfaction.

Beige flags don’t have to be relationship killers but should be factored into long-term plans.

What Do They Look Like? Examples of Beige Flags and Why They’re Easy to Overlook

So, what does a beige flag look like?

To better understand them, consider the following scenario.

Jessica and Jim have been together for about a year. Everything is going well. Mostly. But Jim can’t handle it when she’s sick. He went as far as to slide a bowl of soup through the door on the floor rather than enter the room when she was getting over the flu.

Do you see a problem here?

It’s tough to tell, isn’t it?

On the one hand, we can all understand not wanting to be exposed to someone sick and potentially end up with the flu ourselves. On the other hand, what does this look like in 20 years if she’s REALLY sick and needs to be cared for?

Will he be there for her?

Will he hire someone?

Will he bail?

Or,

Will he step up and really be there for her?

This is a beige flag. It might be an issue, but it might not. Right now, it’s just something that’s mildly bothersome.

Other examples of beige flags are often found in the following areas:

Communication imbalances. It can be annoying if one partner consistently dominates conversations or dismisses the other’s opinions without considering their feelings. But eventually it may lead to resentment and emotional distance.

Emotional avoidance. Difficulty expressing emotions or discussing deeper feelings can be something you (or a counselor) can help a partner overcome. But if it doesn’t change, it can hinder the growth of emotional intimacy in your relationship.

Leaving conflicts unresolved. Brushing minor conflicts aside may seem harmless, but unresolved issues can fester and create more significant problems over time.

Disinterest in your day. Showing little interest in each other’s daily experiences or hobbies can turn into a lack of engagement and connection.

Avoidance of future planning. Living in the moment is great. But being hesitant or unwilling to discuss future plans together may indicate commitment issues or a lack of seriousness about a life together.

Lack of shared values. Ying and yang and opposites attracting are all well and good, but fundamental differences in core values, such as beliefs about family, finances, religion, or personal goals, can cause conflicts in the long run.

Are all of these beige flags a reason to move on? No, not at all.

But they are all worth deeper exploration and thought. Small issues now may become big issues later.

It should also be noted that we all see color differently. What’s a beige flag for one person may be a red flag for another. Or it may be something they don’t perceive as a problem at all.

Recognizing and Addressing Beige Flags

If you’re starting to feel a little uncomfortable and as though the beige flags in your relationship may indicate problems to come, it can be disconcerting.

Again, beige flags aren’t necessarily relationship killers. But if yours fall into the category of things that make you go, hmmm, there are some steps you can take to understand them and their potential impact more clearly.

Some suggestions for dealing with beige flags are,

Be honest with yourself. Acknowledging a beige flag is an excellent time to assess your feelings about the relationship and the significance of what you’re seeing.

Have an open and honest conversation with your partner regarding your concerns and ask them to share their feelings as well.

Create a plan. If things are concerning, establishing a clear plan to address specific issues and prevent them from becoming more significant is a necessary, positive, and proactive step.

Be willing to compromise. Beige flags may not require drastic changes or behavior modifications, they may just need some dialogue, attention, and compromise.

Subtle Yet Significant, the Importance of Beige Flags

In our scenario above, Jessica hasn’t been bothered enough to find Jeff’s aversion to sickness a problem. Yet.

But if she were to think forward about this particular beige flag and amplify it in the way time tends to do with bad habits, she’d see that this could be a big problem someday. And by the time it’s a big enough issue to do damage, it may be too late to easily modify.

So, despite the subtlety of many beige flags, they represent essential topics that should be addressed sooner rather than later.

Ignoring them can lead to emotional disconnection, communication breakdown, and, ultimately, the deterioration of the partnership. Addressing these subtle issues early on can help prevent significant problems down the road.

While red flags are easy to spot, beige flags require a keen eye and self-awareness to recognize their significance. By addressing these subtle warnings proactively, you can strengthen your relationship and foster a deeper connection with your partner while simultaneously heading off future problems.

