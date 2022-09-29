Redesign Your Dating Life With These S.M.A.R.T Behaviors

Your palms are sweating. Clothes are all over your room, and your heart’s beating in places you’ve never felt it beat before.

You’ve checked your text messages ten times in three minutes. It’s happening. Again. Another first date. Excited. Nervous.

The doorbell rings. You check your hair, clothes, smile in the mirror one more time. Blow your breath into your hand, sniff, one more time.

Open the door. Mesmerizing suit. Unforgettable dress. Or two people in one of each. They look stunning, and you feel like an absolute idiot.

What could go wrong? Everything.

What could go right? Everything.

Dating can be scary.

Most of us have bombed a date because we wanted a relationship so badly. We wanted to not be lonely. We wanted to be perfect, and that want messed us up.

So, to help you have better dates, here’s five S.M.A.R.T ways from Kristin Neff’s book, “Self-Compassion: The Proven Power of Being Kind to Yourself”:

Self-compassion

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Sometimes, we forget to be our own best friends. We slip into negative, critical self-talk and forget to tell ourselves about our good qualities. I do this a lot still. It’s a hard habit to take off, so I hope these tips help.

Go easy on yourself before, during, and after your date. When you’re about to insult yourself, feel inadequate, or think getting out there was a mistake, pause.

Remind yourself that even if this doesn’t work out, you’re a stunning single, and you’re more than enough to date this person. And while you’re primping your metaphorical feathers, remember that your negative feelings won’t last forever. Like most feelings, they’ll come and go almost as quick as the unlimited breadsticks you’re about to scarf.

And when you do something silly, think about all the other singles on dates, doing silly things too. Talking too much, laughing too loud, constantly checking their clothes to make sure they still look good.

Dating can be a journey for us all, so keep that in mind as you get to know this other person.

Mindful

Photo by No Revisions on Unsplash

When you’re on the date, be there.

It can be tough to not think about what could go wrong or dream about the future you might have, but a great way to redesign your dating life is to be fully present during the date.

Some ways to be mindful is to not use your phone, immerse yourself in the conversation, and focus on having fun.

When your date talks, actually listen. Listen with your body, mind, and spirit. Focus on their words, demeanor, and intent. Show them you really care about what they’re saying and what they’re interested in.

And watch to make sure they’re doing the same.

Take your time, and ask yourself: How are we compatible? Does the conversation flow easily? Am I excited for another date?

Authentic

Photo by Boxed Water Is Better on Unsplash

Many times, when we want to impress someone else, we feel pressured to act like someone else. We may think we have to put on a persona to be liked or to fit what we think the person’s looking for. Suddenly, Pop-Tarts and King Joffrey from Game of Thrones become our favorites.

But the best person to show up to a date is you. Your weird, Spongebob-lovin’ self. Keep true to what you like, don’t like, and assert any boundaries you need to.

Make it clear what you’re looking for from the date, and don’t worry about making it look like you’re the most organized or together adult.

Be honest about who you are so you can be yourself in the relationship — and your date won’t get any surprises later.

You don’t want to be adored for who you’re not; you want to be loved for who you are. So, strive to show yourself. There’s billions of people in the world. If you and your date don’t click, you can always try another seatbelt.

Refined

Photo by Lucas Santos on Unsplash

This “refined” isn’t just talking about your fine taste in wine or steak — though, let’s not completely discount those skills. This “refined” should be there during the entire dating process. With it, you narrow down what you want, stay intentional in your choices, and be picky.

You don’t want any old Jane, Jack, or Emery to walk into your life. A romantic partnership is a big deal.

So, keep a list. Either write it down or have it firmly in your mind. Some people tell you not to have a list or to lower your standards — but don’t do either of those.

You’re not looking for the Cheeri Bows with the 20% off sticker on aisle 21. You’re looking for a premium life partner (or partners). Sift through every aisle for their best traits — and don’t overlook the bad ones.

What are their values? Do most of your philosophies align?

Before starting to date, make a list of your dealbreakers and deal makers. Hold yourself to it, and you may just get the perfect partner for you.

Tactful

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

When you decide to date, create a plan of how you want to date. Be specific about how you want to feel in the relationship. This person (or people) should make you feel good, respected, heard, and more.

Together, you should become stronger. A cohesive team dedicated to supporting one another.

As you and your partner(s) get to know each other, ask them difficult questions. Get to know their core(s). What do they want out of life? What are their finances looking like? Do they want children or pets?

And finally, remember you don’t have to stay in any situation that doesn’t make you feel good. You can leave whenever you want.

I hope these five S.M.A.R.T behaviors will help your dating life. Finding a compatible life partner is possible, but it takes patience, clarity, and the willingness to leave if the bread is hard.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

