Redistricting in Alabama: How You Can Speak Out

Alabama legislators likely will return to Montgomery for a special session on redistricting later this year. Before then, the Joint Reapportionment Committee will hold a series of public hearings across the state beginning Sept. 1. These events are an opportunity for Alabamians to share their thoughts and concerns about the redistricting process.

Alabama Arise urges members to participate in the Legislature’s public hearings on redistricting. In-person and remote attendance options are available. Check out this hearing schedule from the Alabama News Network to find an event in your area. (Note: The link opens as a PDF.)

Every decade, Alabama lawmakers draw new districts for the Legislature, state school board and U.S. House. This redistricting, based on the latest Census data, is designed to adjust for population changes in the previous 10 years.

For more information on the public hearings, contact the Joint Reapportionment Committee at 334-261-0706 or [email protected]. And for more information and resources on redistricting, check out this overview from the Alabama Election Protection Network.

This post was previously published on Alabama Arise with a Creative Commons License.

