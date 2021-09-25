Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Redistricting in Alabama: How You Can Speak Out

Redistricting in Alabama: How You Can Speak Out

These events are an opportunity for Alabamians to share their thoughts and concerns about the redistricting process.

by Leave a Comment

 

Alabama legislators likely will return to Montgomery for a special session on redistricting later this year. Before then, the Joint Reapportionment Committee will hold a series of public hearings across the state beginning Sept. 1. These events are an opportunity for Alabamians to share their thoughts and concerns about the redistricting process.

Alabama Arise urges members to participate in the Legislature’s public hearings on redistricting. In-person and remote attendance options are available. Check out this hearing schedule from the Alabama News Network to find an event in your area. (Note: The link opens as a PDF.)

Every decade, Alabama lawmakers draw new districts for the Legislature, state school board and U.S. House. This redistricting, based on the latest Census data, is designed to adjust for population changes in the previous 10 years.

For more information on the public hearings, contact the Joint Reapportionment Committee at 334-261-0706 or [email protected]. And for more information and resources on redistricting, check out this overview from the Alabama Election Protection Network.

This post was previously published on Alabama Arise with a Creative Commons License.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Alabama Arise

Alabama Arise is a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan coalition of congregations, organizations and individuals united in their belief that people in poverty are suffering because of state policy decisions. Through Arise, groups and individuals join together to promote state policies to improve the lives of low-income Alabamians.

