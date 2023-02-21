Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Reflection of the Effects of the Pandemic

Reflection of the Effects of the Pandemic

The pandemic and has transformed me in ways that were mental, physical and emotional in nature.

by

By Ibrahim Birkawi

The pandemic and has transformed me in ways that were mental, physical and emotional in nature.

To start, they only mentioned that COVID-19 is a virus that causes lung problems when I first learned about it in January 2020. Furthermore, Canadian health did not implement lockdown procedures on COVID until the beginning of March, and I recall that when I entered the school, the teachers informed me that the lockdown would only last for the March break.

However, no one had ever considered the possibility that we would skip two years of classes.

Additionally, everything had to be shut down by the government with the exception of the large supermarkets, and even those were restricted, giving the impression that you and your family were stuck inside your home.

Since there was nowhere to go and just two things you could do, social media or spending time with your family, it was initially impossible to avoid being bored. I put on more weight, lost my appetite, and had a horrible sleep pattern while trying to find methods to stay active, like walking alone outside, and buying home gym equipment.

In the end, I will always feel disappointment, despair, and grief because they were present from the beginning of the pandemic. Additionally, as I used to avoid going outside frequently during the pandemic, my sense of loneliness grew over time.

When the vaccination was first offered, I experienced a period of intense excitement and joy. I had the impression that I had entered a new world after exiting one completely. In the end, I was so pleased when the government declared the pandemic was finished and abolished all the limitations that I was unable to articulate my feelings.

This pandemic has altered my life and taught me to appreciate what I have as a result of the negative consequences it had on my health.

This post was previously published on HEALTHYDEBATE.CA and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Healthy Debate

Healthy Debate publishes journalism about health care in Canada by the people whose lives it touches the most, from physicians, patients and caregivers to health journalists, academics, and advocates. Our unique focus on giving a platform to health-care insiders allows us to provide detailed coverage of the inner workings—and dysfunctions—of this important sphere of Canadian society.

We pride ourselves on covering the nitty gritty of Canadian health care through clear, captivating op-eds and reported features. This allows us to be a forum where the general public learns about, discusses, and debates health care in Canada—and, importantly, imagines what it could become.

Visit the website at https://healthydebate.ca/. On Twitter: @healthydebate

