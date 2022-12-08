Reflections for Julian Assange on International Human Rights Day, December 10th 2022

By Redazione Italia

A new initiative for Julian Assange has been suggested by the Australian activists who organized a rally in front of the Prime Minister’s office in Sydney on October 15th: on December 10th , International Human Rights Day, we could gather in many places around the world to send thoughts of affection, wellbeing and closeness to Julian Assange. As always, we rely on everybody’s creativity. It can be a time of meditation, but also of music, poems, thoughts, videos and whatever seems appropriate to feel close to a man imprisoned in a tiny cell and to send him a wave of well-being and protection.

In case a human rights event has already been organized for that day, this part for Julian Assange could be included. Otherwise, a specific initiative can focus on this theme.

It will be possible to write to [email protected] to report events with location, title, time and email of a responsible person and they will be included in a new map on www.24hassange.org, as for the marathon on 15 October. After the event photos and a short description of the event will be published on Pressenza

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License

Photo credit: iStock