We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Reimagining Men’s Sexuality – Karen Brody

Reimagining Men’s Sexuality – Karen Brody

The Man Alive Podcast

by Leave a Comment

Have you ever felt shame or doubt about your “performance” in bed, or your ability to give a woman pleasure?

If so, today’s podcast is a must-listen!

Shame and self-doubt can keep spark and passion from igniting.

They can kill spark suddenly and surprisingly.

And they can creep in slowly over time, making sex that was once hot and exciting turn dull and disconnected.

From speaking to thousands of men, I know that many men experience only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the pleasure and intimacy that’s possible in the bedroom.

I wish it wasn’t this way. And believe me, so do the women I talk to!

They want you to feel great about yourself so you can be more connected and available for ALL the passion and play that is possible. 

Coaching men for more than 15 years has shown me that YOU can have an amazing sex life, even if that’s not how it is right now!

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Karen Brody, agrees! She is one of my favorite men’s coaches. She is also the author of Open HerActivate 7 Masculine Powers to Arouse Your Woman’s Love & Desire. And she has a new TEDx talk: Re-imagining Masculinity.

In today’s conversation we talk about:

  • How your sexual relationships are harmed and shaped by shame
  • What a shame-free emotional and sexual connection looks and feels like
  • How to understand a woman’s negative reactions to sex and inspire positive ones
  • What naturally evokes more depth, play and sensuality from a woman
  • The path to letting go of the parts of you that perform and are afraid of rejection 

When two women who love men get together to support you to have more and better love, connection and sex, you don’t want to miss it!

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

