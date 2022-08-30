Reina Rose: The Soul Nutritionist

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Reina Rose talks about nourishing the soul and her show Soul Nutrition, the importance of silence, contemplation and so much more.

In This Episode:

[3:27] What does championship leadership mean to Reina?

[4:27] Who is Reina Rose and what brought her to where she is today?

[12:19] Her book.

[20:48] Her vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[26:54] A turning point inside of her life.

[35:17] Episode takeaways.

The Guest:

International Best Selling Author and host of the ROKU TV Show “Soul Nutrition,” Reina Rose shares with readers and audiences alike the various ways of nourishing the soul. Digging deep into what truly satisfies the inner life, Reina takes ancient wisdom and distills it into practical tools that modern audiences can easily implement. Covering topics from stress management and meditation to prayer and personal awareness, Reina leads her audiences on a journey towards personal and spiritual fulfillment.

This post was previously published on NATEBAILEY.ORG.

