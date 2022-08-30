Get Daily Email
Reina Rose: The Soul Nutritionist

Reina Rose: The Soul Nutritionist

The Championship Leadership Podcast with Nate Bailey.

by

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Reina Rose talks about nourishing the soul and her show Soul Nutrition, the importance of silence, contemplation and so much more.

In This Episode:
[3:27] What does championship leadership mean to Reina?
[4:27] Who is Reina Rose and what brought her to where she is today?
[12:19] Her book.
[20:48] Her vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.
[26:54] A turning point inside of her life.
[35:17] Episode takeaways.

The Guest:
International Best Selling Author and host of the ROKU TV Show “Soul Nutrition,” Reina Rose shares with readers and audiences alike the various ways of nourishing the soul. Digging deep into what truly satisfies the inner life, Reina takes ancient wisdom and distills it into practical tools that modern audiences can easily implement. Covering topics from stress management and meditation to prayer and personal awareness, Reina leads her audiences on a journey towards personal and spiritual fulfillment.

Resources:

reina-rose

Instagram

Youtube

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Connect With Nate:

Facebook

Instagram

Set out on the path to live the life you want with Nate’s free ebook 100 Mile Mindset

 

This post was previously published on NATEBAILEY.ORG.

 

 

***

Photo credit: NateBailey.org

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

guest

