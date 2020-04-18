Relationship Alive! How to Boost Your Oxytocin for a Sense of Wellbeing

—
Sometimes you just need simple strategies to give yourself a boost. In today’s episode, we’re going to cover ways that you can increase your sense of wellbeing and connectedness – by harnessing your own biochemistry to foster oxytocin production. This can all be done solo – no partner required (though you can do them with a partner too). Our guest, Dr. Jessica Zager, is a Pelvic Health Physical Therapist, and one of only 5 physical therapists in the world with an AASECT certification in sex counseling. Along with these simple oxytocin-boosting strategies, you’ll also learn a bit about how pelvic floor physical therapy can help with pain during sex. It’s a lighthearted conversation full of practical ways to keep you feeling good, and connected, that you can use whenever…but especially during these times of social distancing.
LISTEN HERE:
—
A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
Leave a Reply
.