Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Relationship Alive! Reclaiming (and Enjoying) Your Sexual Self

Relationship Alive! Reclaiming (and Enjoying) Your Sexual Self

Taking sexy back with Alexandra Solomon.

by Leave a Comment

What turns you on, and what turns you off? How do you get past the messages about sex that have been handed to you by others – to discover your own personal sexuality that emerges from within? How do you own your deepest desires – and then communicate them to your partner in a way that stands the best chance of having them be realized? In today’s episode, we’re having a return visit from Dr. Alexandra Solomon, author of the new book Taking Sexy Back: How to Own Your Sexuality and Create the Relationships You Want. Our conversation will help you take your intimacy to a whole new level, so that your relationships can be satisfying in and out of the bedroom.

LISTEN HERE:


A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Do you want to talk about how to have richer, more mindful, and enduring relationships?
Join like-minded individuals in The Good Men Project Community.
Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.