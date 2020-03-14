Relationship Alive! Reclaiming (and Enjoying) Your Sexual Self

—

What turns you on, and what turns you off? How do you get past the messages about sex that have been handed to you by others – to discover your own personal sexuality that emerges from within? How do you own your deepest desires – and then communicate them to your partner in a way that stands the best chance of having them be realized? In today’s episode, we’re having a return visit from Dr. Alexandra Solomon, author of the new book Taking Sexy Back: How to Own Your Sexuality and Create the Relationships You Want. Our conversation will help you take your intimacy to a whole new level, so that your relationships can be satisfying in and out of the bedroom.

