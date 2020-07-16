Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Relationship Done Differently [PODCAST]

Relationship Done Differently [PODCAST]

This week I am joined by my lovely enjoyable other, Brendon Watt.

By Danielle

This week I am joined by my lovely enjoyable other, Brendon Watt.

We discuss why you should never be needy in a relationship, how to start giving yourself permission to be vulnerable and start receiving more, and why having gratitude for everything that happens in your life is a complete game-changer.

On today’s podcast:

  • Be willing to be intimate with yourself
  • Don’t be needy
  • Give yourself permission to be vulnerable
  • Never give yourself up for someone else
  • Let go of the wrongness of your past
  • Start having gratitude for everything in your life

Links:

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

