Relationship Done Differently [PODCAST]

By
This week I am joined by my lovely enjoyable other, Brendon Watt.
We discuss why you should never be needy in a relationship, how to start giving yourself permission to be vulnerable and start receiving more, and why having gratitude for everything that happens in your life is a complete game-changer.
On today’s podcast:
- Be willing to be intimate with yourself
- Don’t be needy
- Give yourself permission to be vulnerable
- Never give yourself up for someone else
- Let go of the wrongness of your past
- Start having gratitude for everything in your life
Links:
Learn how to have the best relationship possible while staying true to yourself.
Get the bonus: Relationship Done Differently #2
Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!
—
Previously published on simonemilasas
*******************************
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
*************************
Photo credit: shutterstock
.