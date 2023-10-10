Relationships Aren’t Tulips, You Shouldn’t Have to Tiptoe Through Them

We’ve all been there, right?

Whether with a co-worker, friend, or romantic partner, we bite our tongues and keep our thoughts and feelings to ourselves because it feels too risky to speak up. Or we make lots of accepting noises that placate and soothe the person in question.

Sometimes holding back is the right choice. Your boss doesn’t necessarily need to know you think his suit is poorly tailored, nor does your 6-year-old child need to know you don’t really like her artwork.

But often, what we’re holding back are our thoughts and feelings that are valid, valuable, and reflective of our own emotional needs. This can be problematic for many reasons, not the least of which is the health of your relationship.

Why Choosing To Be “Nice” Can Be A Bad Choice

Most of us were taught how to be polite and nice from a young age. Although undeniably good traits that should be encouraged (frankly, some adults could use a refresher on those early childhood lessons), the don’t-make-waves, keep-the-peace approach can often do more harm than good.

Most of us don’t want to offend others (even if we secretly think about the fantastically cutting remarks we’d love to make). This is especially true when it comes to those we care about. Truly, having someone like us feels much better than them being upset or bothered by us, right?

But aiming to please through accommodating, agreeable, or polite behavior when it’s contrary to your true feelings is not only inauthentic, it’s also dishonest.

Relationships + dishonesty = unhealthy or failed relationships

We aren’t trying to be dishonest though – just nice.

The problem arises when being polite and nice morphs into being overly deferential and tiptoeing around someone for fear of,

Offending them

Being judged negatively

Creating conflict

Becoming disliked

Sacrificing your thoughts and feelings to preserve comfort or stay in someone’s good graces will eventually backfire. So, rather than maintaining the relationship, what you’re doing is damaging it little by little, nice response by nice response.

Does It Feel Too Emotionally Unsafe To Be Honest?

The need to be overly cautious about how you express yourself and what you express is a sign of feeling psychologically or emotionally unsafe.

However, feeling emotionally unsafe goes deeper than concern for your own feelings and the feelings of others. The root is really the fear of damaging or destroying the relationship. Fear is one thing when the relationship is an acquaintance, but an entirely different animal when it comes to established relationships with people you love.

Let’s consider a couple of examples.

Scenario One

Your partner’s been drinking more than usual. You know the behavior is unhealthy and you’re not a fan of it. But saying something feels like inviting an argument and risking the peace in your relationship. And what if they refuse (again) to stop – does that mean the relationship is over?

The choice of someone who feels emotionally unsafe is a keeping-the-peace response. This means leaving things alone and hoping your partner changes their behavior on their own.

The result of this choice is:

Denying your own feelings of discomfort.

Accepting something you don’t like.

Allowing someone you love to continue down a destructive path.

Feelings of guilt and responsibility for their bad behavior because you didn’t say anything.

As risky to the relationship as it may feel, speaking up regarding your feelings about your partner’s poor choices is the more healthy choice. And it’s the real demonstration of caring for them and you.

Scenario Two

Your adult child feels lost and unhappy in their marriage and seems to be having an emotional affair with a co-worker. You know there are better ways for their marital problems to be handled. But you’re so happy that they confide in you and are worried that saying something will alienate them and they’ll stop talking to you. So, you decide that since your child is an adult, they can make their own decisions, and it’s better for you to stay out of it.

Staying out of it and not offering an opinion and guidance can be the choice of someone who feels emotionally unsafe in an adult parent/child relationship.

The result of this choice is:

The child you love risks their marriage and family (if they have children).

Delaying your child and their spouse getting the help they need.

Guilt at watching someone you love suffer because you were too afraid to get involved.

Knowing that your grandchildren could lose the stability of their family because their parents didn’t get the proper help.

In each scenario, the driving fear for the choice to remain quiet is the fear of upsetting the person and losing their love and the relationship. And in each case the choice is one whose repercussions are unequivocally negative.

Don’t Tiptoe – Walk Lovingly

Unless it’s something superficial like the cut of your boss’s suit or a cost-free kindness like praising your 6-year-old’s artwork, tiptoeing around people isn’t doing them or you any favors. Ultimately, in fact, it’s doing harm to both of you.

The honest choice, and the one that demonstrates the most respect for,

Yourself

Others

Your relationships

is to walk, rather than tiptoe.

This doesn’t mean being rude, hypercritical, aggressive, or combative. It means overcoming your concerns about offending or creating conflict by caring enough to speak up.

Offering your opinions, observations, or guidance isn’t unkind or rude. Quite the opposite. It’s demonstrating the depth of your caring by being willing to risk discomfort and brave your fear of their reaction, even if it’s the fear of jeopardizing your relationship.

Strong relationships aren’t always comfortable. Authentic connection to another person means understanding that things will occasionally get messy and trusting each other to speak when something’s wrong.

The adage, “If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” does not apply to difficult times in loving relationships. When you love someone and value your relationship, you say something – even if it’s not “nice.”

—

iStock image