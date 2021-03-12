Release of Limited Edition Double Orange Vinyl Set of ‘Once On This Island’ on March 26Th!

Broadway Records (https://www.broadwayrecords. com) announced today the release of the Grammy Award-nominated 2018 recording of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND as a double record set printed on orange vinyl. It will be available on March 26, 2021. The limited-edition vinyl is available today for pre-order on BroadwayRecords.com and other major music retailers including Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

This is Broadway Records’ third new vinyl release of a series, following the December 2020 release of MATILDA THE MUSICAL double album set on blue vinyl and the February 2021 release of THE COLOR PURPLE double album set on purple vinyl. Additional new vinyl titles to be announced later this year.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Vinyl Track listing

SIDE ONE

1. We Dance

2. One Small Girl

3. Waiting for Life

4. And the Gods Heard Her Prayer / Rain

SIDE TWO

1. Discovering Daniel / Pray

2. Forever Yours

3. The Sad Tale of the Beauxhommes

4. Ti Moune

SIDE THREE

1. Mama Will Provide

2. Some Say

3. The Human Heart

4. Gossip

5. Some Girls

SIDE FOUR

1. The Ball

2. Ti Moune’s Dance

3. When We Are Wed

4. Forever Yours (Reprise)

5. A Part of Us

6. Why We Tell the Story

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND received the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical as well as 7 Tony Award nominations, including best lead actress in a musical (Hailey Kilgore) and best direction of a musical (Michael Arden).

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award®-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

Tony Award winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Allegiance), Alex Newell (“Glee”, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Merle Dandridge (“The Flight Attendant”, Spamalot), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Cats, Ragtime) are joined by Tony Award nominee Hailey Kilgore (“The Village”, “Respect”), with Phillip Boykin (Sunday in the Park with George, The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess), Darlesia Cearcy (Shuffle Along, The Color Purple), Rodrick Covington (The Lion King), Emerson Davis, Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Tyler Hardwick (Motown the Musical), Cassondra James (“One Tree Hill”), David Jennings (Tina, After Midnight), Grasan Kingsberry (The Color Purple, Motown The Musical), Loren Lott (Motown The Musical, “Cherish the Day”), Kenita R. Miller (Come From Away, Xanadu), Isaac Powell (West Side Story, “Dear Evan Hansen” film), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown, Sunset Boulevard), Aurelia Williams (In-Transit, “Fosse/Verdon”), and Mia Williamson.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel “My Love, My Love” by Rosa Guy. This production features Tony Award-nominated new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo. The new Broadway cast recording is produced by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Elliott Scheiner, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport and WitzEnd Productions.

Art Credit-Broadway Records