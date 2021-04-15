

Everyone reacts differently to distress. Some people experience panic attacks, while others know how to handle it when things don’t go their way. Individuals use different methods to calm themselves. For somebody who has obsessive-compulsive disorder, repetitive thoughts and behaviors can be a form of self-soothing. Additionally, for people that have autism, repeating the same actions and having repetitive thoughts can also self-soothe. Here is how repetitive thoughts and behaviors can help a person feel calm when they are under distress.

Repetition and relief

One reason that repetition is calming is that it’s familiar. Many of us are scared of the unknown. What we know can ease our anxiety, so repetition is soothing to people. Think about why you repeat yourself when you’re talking. You feel confident in what you said and you want the other person to hear you. It’s soothing to hear the sound of your voice. Some people listen to the same song over and over again so they can memorize the lyrics, which is a repetitive action. Hearing something familiar, or participating in a familiar action, can be quite soothing. Another repetitive behavior that helps is making and maintaining a schedule. When you know what you’re doing each day, it alleviates anxiety. For example, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday you go to the gym, or each Thursday night is when you eat spaghetti and meatballs. These are simple routines that make a person feel calm because you know what to expect. Human beings thrive on routine. It’s important to note that repetitive actions are known to calm individuals with certain mental health conditions. One example of this is called “stimming,”

Stimming and self-soothing

Stimming (self-stimulatory behavior) is something that people engage in to calm themselves. A simple example of this is when people tap their feet to remain grounded. People with autism or ADHD tend to engage in this behavior frequently. Some examples of stimming are: nail-biting, head-banging, twirling hair, chewing on objects, or face-slapping. Stimming helps some people with autism and ADHD self-regulate and self-soothe. There’s something comforting about these repetitive behaviors that allows them to ease their minds. When things feel out of control, the repetitive behaviors of stimming make people with these conditions feel grounded. It’s especially reassuring for someone with autism. When the person with ASD is used to a routine and that gets broken, they may become upset. Stimming can help alleviate that anxiety.

OCD and compulsions

In addition to ADHD and autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder is a condition where you will see repetitive actions in people. Individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder engage in ruminating and compulsive behaviors. Compulsions are actions that the person is compelled to take. A person with OCD may experience an extremely high level of anxiety because they’re worried that the stove is on. They can’t let go of the worry and they need to check that they turned the burners off multiple times. By checking that there is no danger, it calms them. Compulsions are repetitive behaviors that serve as a form of self-soothing for people with OCD. However, it is a maladaptive form of reassuring oneself. The relief is temporary and goes away when the compulsion emerges again. Compulsions can be destructive to people who have OCD. For example, those who are afraid of getting sick can wash their hands until they are red and raw. It’s important for people who have obsessive-compulsive disorder to see a therapist because they need to talk about their repetitive behaviors so that they can learn coping skills to stop engaging in them. In many cases, therapy and medication are used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder. If you have this condition it’s crucial to see a mental health professional to discuss your compulsions and get the help that you need.

Learning about repetitive actions in therapy

Mental health professionals understand the origins of repetitive actions. It’s critical to see a therapist if your repetitive behavior is interfering with your life. But, there are also repetitive behaviors that can be helpful, such as schedules and routines. It’s important to distinguish between these two things. You also can read more about the origins of repetitive behavior on Mind Diagnostics. After your research, consider whether you want to see a therapist. You can meet with one online, or find one in your local area. Everybody deserves to have the support of a trained mental health professional when they need one. Regardless of what you’re going through, there will be a therapist who can help when you need it.

stock photo ID: 1915759465