Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Repetitive Thoughts and Behaviors Can Be a Form of Self Soothing

Repetitive Thoughts and Behaviors Can Be a Form of Self Soothing

How repeating actions calms people.

by Leave a Comment


Everyone reacts differently to distress. Some people experience panic attacks, while others know how to handle it when things don’t go their way. Individuals use different methods to calm themselves. For somebody who has obsessive-compulsive disorder, repetitive thoughts and behaviors can be a form of self-soothing. Additionally, for people that have autism, repeating the same actions and having repetitive thoughts can also self-soothe. Here is how repetitive thoughts and behaviors can help a person feel calm when they are under distress.

Repetition and relief

One reason that repetition is calming is that it’s familiar. Many of us are scared of the unknown. What we know can ease our anxiety, so repetition is soothing to people. Think about why you repeat yourself when you’re talking. You feel confident in what you said and you want the other person to hear you. It’s soothing to hear the sound of your voice. Some people listen to the same song over and over again so they can memorize the lyrics, which is a repetitive action. Hearing something familiar, or participating in a familiar action, can be quite soothing. Another repetitive behavior that helps is making and maintaining a schedule. When you know what you’re doing each day, it alleviates anxiety. For example, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday you go to the gym, or each Thursday night is when you eat spaghetti and meatballs. These are simple routines that make a person feel calm because you know what to expect. Human beings thrive on routine. It’s important to note that repetitive actions are known to calm individuals with certain mental health conditions. One example of this is called “stimming,”

Stimming and self-soothing

Stimming (self-stimulatory behavior) is something that people engage in to calm themselves. A simple example of this is when people tap their feet to remain grounded. People with autism or ADHD tend to engage in this behavior frequently. Some examples of stimming are: nail-biting, head-banging, twirling hair, chewing on objects, or face-slapping. Stimming helps some people with autism and ADHD self-regulate and self-soothe. There’s something comforting about these repetitive behaviors that allows them to ease their minds. When things feel out of control, the repetitive behaviors of stimming make people with these conditions feel grounded. It’s especially reassuring for someone with autism. When the person with ASD is used to a routine and that gets broken, they may become upset. Stimming can help alleviate that anxiety.

OCD and compulsions

In addition to ADHD and autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder is a condition where you will see repetitive actions in people. Individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder engage in ruminating and compulsive behaviors. Compulsions are actions that the person is compelled to take. A person with OCD may experience an extremely high level of anxiety because they’re worried that the stove is on. They can’t let go of the worry and they need to check that they turned the burners off multiple times. By checking that there is no danger, it calms them. Compulsions are repetitive behaviors that serve as a form of self-soothing for people with OCD. However, it is a maladaptive form of reassuring oneself. The relief is temporary and goes away when the compulsion emerges again. Compulsions can be destructive to people who have OCD. For example, those who are afraid of getting sick can wash their hands until they are red and raw. It’s important for people who have obsessive-compulsive disorder to see a therapist because they need to talk about their repetitive behaviors so that they can learn coping skills to stop engaging in them. In many cases, therapy and medication are used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder. If you have this condition it’s crucial to see a mental health professional to discuss your compulsions and get the help that you need.

Learning about repetitive actions in therapy

Mental health professionals understand the origins of repetitive actions. It’s critical to see a therapist if your repetitive behavior is interfering with your life. But, there are also repetitive behaviors that can be helpful, such as schedules and routines. It’s important to distinguish between these two things. You also can read more about the origins of repetitive behavior on Mind Diagnostics. After your research, consider whether you want to see a therapist. You can meet with one online, or find one in your local area. Everybody deserves to have the support of a trained mental health professional when they need one. Regardless of what you’re going through, there will be a therapist who can help when you need it.

stock photo ID: 1915759465

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x