We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Republicans' Agenda List as the Party of "No"

Republicans’ Agenda List as the Party of “No”

Republicans are predicting a red wave or maybe a tsunami to drown the Democrats and carry themselves to power.

by

 

Since the Democrats took over the Oval Office and both houses of Congress in the 2020 elections, national unemployment rates have fallen considerably to pre-pandemic levels, and wages have risen.

Congress, with the help of President Biden, passed landmark legislation, including comprehensive Covid relief for free vaccines, masks, and home testing kits, and payments to struggling businesses and households.

For the first time since the Eisenhower administration, Congress passed a wide-ranging bi-partisan infrastructure bill to repair outdated and crumbling highways, bridges, sewage and water systems, and mass transit, and to extend internet access.

In addition, President Joe Biden has shown true leadership in bringing back together the Western alliance of nations to counter the unwarranted and brutal invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign nation, by the Russian Federation’s totalitarian regime under Vladimir Putin.

Despite this progress, Democrats have been falling in the polls primarily because of soaring inflation rates that have hit a 40-year high. As the 2022 midterm primaries and elections are quickly approaching, Republicans are predicting a red wave or maybe a tsunami to drown the Democrats and carry themselves to power.

But what policy initiatives are the Republicans proposing for the voters to give them governing power?

As a political observer, I have recorded Republican talking points and agenda items since the last election, and I developed a preliminary and continually expanding list of items they will initiate if they hold majorities in Congress and in the State Houses across the nation. As it turned out, the list is composed of items that the Republicans will delete or take away rather than provide to the residents of the United States:

  • No Abortion
  • No Federal Funding of Women’s Healthcare Clinics
  • No National Healthcare Plan
  • No Appropriate and Quick Response to Public Health Emergencies
  • No Trust in Science
  • No Paid Parental Leave
  • No National Childcare Plan and No Eldercare Plan
  • No Knowing about Critical Race Theory
  • No Knowing about Race in Schools
  • No Knowing about Gender in Schools
  • No Knowing about Sexuality in Schools
  • No Knowing of “Hard” History
  • No Reading of Controversial Books
  • No Bilingual Education Programs
  • No Judges & Justices Nominated by Democrats
  • No Marriage Equality
  • No Public Accommodations for Trans People
  • No Gender Confirmation Medical Procedures for Trans People
  • No Separation of “Church & State”
  • No Consumer Protections
  • No Labor Unions & No Collective Bargaining
  • No Guaranteed Federal Minimum Hourly Wage
  • No Authority of the Federal Government over States
  • No NATO & No United Nations
  • No Limits on Fossil Fuel Emissions
  • No Limits on Gas & Oil Drilling, Mining, & Deforestation
  • No Cleaning of the Environment
  • No Commitment to Clean Energy Sources
  • No Gun Restrictions of Any Kind
  • No Black & Brown Immigrants & No Immigration Reform
  • No Path to Citizenship for Black & Brown Undocumented Immigrants
  • No Police Reform
  • No Public Safety Net Programs of Any Kind
  • No Reductions on Student Loan Debt
  • No Supplemental Nutrition Assistance
  • No Reduction in Prescription Drug Prices
  • No Voting Rights & No GOP Limits on Gerrymandering
  • No Trust in the Electorate to Make Informed Decisions
  • No Trust in Elections Unless Republicans Win
  • No Equitable & Fair Tax Policies
  • No Narrowing of the Massive Income & Wealth Gaps
  • No Social Security, No Medicare, & No Medicaid
  • No Government Regulations on Business & Industry
  • No Prosecution of Capitol Insurrectionists & Any Republicans
  • No Accountability
  • No Ethics, No Truth, No Facts, No Decency
  • No Desire to Govern Even When they Have the Power To Do So
  • No Democracy

 

The Democrats must tell their story, the highlights as well as the items that need more time to improve. They must also tell the truth that the only thing the Republicans will do and say is “No.”

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Warren Blumenfeld

Dr. Warren J. Blumenfeld is author of God, Guns, Capitalism, and Hypermasculinity: Commentaries on the Culture of Firearms in the United States(Peter Lang Publishers), The What, the So What, and the Now What of Social Justice Education (Peter Lang Publishers), Warren’s Words: Smart Commentary on Social Justice (Purple Press); editor of Homophobia: How We All Pay the Price (Beacon Press), and co-editor of Readings for Diversity and Social Justice (Routledge) and Investigating Christian Privilege and Religious Oppression in the United States (Sense), and co-author of Looking at Gay and Lesbian Life (Beacon Press).

