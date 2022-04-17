Republicans’ Agenda List as the Party of “No”

Since the Democrats took over the Oval Office and both houses of Congress in the 2020 elections, national unemployment rates have fallen considerably to pre-pandemic levels, and wages have risen.

Congress, with the help of President Biden, passed landmark legislation, including comprehensive Covid relief for free vaccines, masks, and home testing kits, and payments to struggling businesses and households.

For the first time since the Eisenhower administration, Congress passed a wide-ranging bi-partisan infrastructure bill to repair outdated and crumbling highways, bridges, sewage and water systems, and mass transit, and to extend internet access.

In addition, President Joe Biden has shown true leadership in bringing back together the Western alliance of nations to counter the unwarranted and brutal invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign nation, by the Russian Federation’s totalitarian regime under Vladimir Putin.

Despite this progress, Democrats have been falling in the polls primarily because of soaring inflation rates that have hit a 40-year high. As the 2022 midterm primaries and elections are quickly approaching, Republicans are predicting a red wave or maybe a tsunami to drown the Democrats and carry themselves to power.

But what policy initiatives are the Republicans proposing for the voters to give them governing power?

As a political observer, I have recorded Republican talking points and agenda items since the last election, and I developed a preliminary and continually expanding list of items they will initiate if they hold majorities in Congress and in the State Houses across the nation. As it turned out, the list is composed of items that the Republicans will delete or take away rather than provide to the residents of the United States:

No Abortion

No Federal Funding of Women’s Healthcare Clinics

No National Healthcare Plan

No Appropriate and Quick Response to Public Health Emergencies

No Trust in Science

No Paid Parental Leave

No National Childcare Plan and No Eldercare Plan

No Knowing about Critical Race Theory

No Knowing about Race in Schools

No Knowing about Gender in Schools

No Knowing about Sexuality in Schools

No Knowing of “Hard” History

No Reading of Controversial Books

No Bilingual Education Programs

No Judges & Justices Nominated by Democrats

No Marriage Equality

No Public Accommodations for Trans People

No Gender Confirmation Medical Procedures for Trans People

No Separation of “Church & State”

No Consumer Protections

No Labor Unions & No Collective Bargaining

No Guaranteed Federal Minimum Hourly Wage

No Authority of the Federal Government over States

No NATO & No United Nations

No Limits on Fossil Fuel Emissions

No Limits on Gas & Oil Drilling, Mining, & Deforestation

No Cleaning of the Environment

No Commitment to Clean Energy Sources

No Gun Restrictions of Any Kind

No Black & Brown Immigrants & No Immigration Reform

No Path to Citizenship for Black & Brown Undocumented Immigrants

No Police Reform

No Public Safety Net Programs of Any Kind

No Reductions on Student Loan Debt

No Supplemental Nutrition Assistance

No Reduction in Prescription Drug Prices

No Voting Rights & No GOP Limits on Gerrymandering

No Trust in the Electorate to Make Informed Decisions

No Trust in Elections Unless Republicans Win

No Equitable & Fair Tax Policies

No Narrowing of the Massive Income & Wealth Gaps

No Social Security, No Medicare, & No Medicaid

No Government Regulations on Business & Industry

No Prosecution of Capitol Insurrectionists & Any Republicans

No Accountability

No Ethics, No Truth, No Facts, No Decency

No Desire to Govern Even When they Have the Power To Do So

No Democracy

The Democrats must tell their story, the highlights as well as the items that need more time to improve. They must also tell the truth that the only thing the Republicans will do and say is “No.”

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock