Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Research Shows That COPD Stigma Hinders Treatment and Harms Mental Health for Patients, and Also Leads to Reduced Funding

Research Shows That COPD Stigma Hinders Treatment and Harms Mental Health for Patients, and Also Leads to Reduced Funding

COPD Awareness Month is celebrated in November

by Leave a Comment

 

Miami, Fla. (Oct. 18, 2023) — COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) is a chronic, progressive lung disease that affects more than 30 million people in the United States. Shockingly, over 15 million of them remain undiagnosed. COPD comprises several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. In the United States cigarette smoking remains the most common cause, but data suggests that 25-40% of COPD occurs in those who never smoked.

Stigma and the perception that the disease is self-inflicted profoundly impact social support, mental health, self-esteem, and the likelihood of pursuing diagnosis and treatment. Because of public and professional bias, COPD patients are also more likely to experience inappropriate or insufficient care from medical staff, endure uncomfortable patient-doctor interactions, and be refused emergency care and access to oxygen therapy1.

COPD has five main causes:

  1. Smoking and secondhand smoke
  2. Early life events like premature birth
  3. Occupational and environmental causes such as long-term exposure to air pollutants
  4. Genetics (alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency)
  5. Recurrent lung infections, particularly during childhood

 

This classification of COPD into origin types helps researchers, medical professionals, and the public re-examine assumptions about COPD patients and increases the likelihood that critical research and new treatment options will receive funding and support.

As the prevalence of all types of COPD rises both nationally and globally, it is important to confront any bias and advocate for awareness, early diagnosis, and funding for research, new treatments, and advanced therapies.

This November, you can also get involved in the COPD Foundation’s COPD Awareness Month efforts to increase disease awareness, promote early diagnosis, reduce stigma, and raise funds for critical research.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Studies:

  1. Mathioudakis AG, Ananth S, Vestbo J. Stigma: an unmet public health priority in COPD. The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. 2021;0(0). doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/S2213-2600(21)00316-7
  2. Tamondong-Lachica DR, Skolnik N, Hurst JR, et al. GOLD 2023 Update: Implications for Clinical Practice. 2023;Volume 18:745-754. doi:https://doi.org/10.2147/copd.s404690

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About COPD Foundation

The COPD Foundation is a nonprofit organization established to improve the lives of people with COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease through initiatives that expand services and speed innovations to make treatment more effective and affordable. The Foundation does this through scientific research, education, advocacy, and awareness to prevent disease, slow progression, and find a cure. For more information, visit copdfoundation.org, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x