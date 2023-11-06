Research Shows That COPD Stigma Hinders Treatment and Harms Mental Health for Patients, and Also Leads to Reduced Funding

Stigma and the perception that the disease is self-inflicted profoundly impact social support, mental health, self-esteem, and the likelihood of pursuing diagnosis and treatment. Because of public and professional bias, COPD patients are also more likely to experience inappropriate or insufficient care from medical staff, endure uncomfortable patient-doctor interactions, and be refused emergency care and access to oxygen therapy1.

Miami, Fla. (Oct. 18, 2023) — COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) is a chronic, progressive lung disease that affects more than 30 million people in the United States. Shockingly, over 15 million of them remain undiagnosed. COPD comprises several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. In the United States cigarette smoking remains the most common cause, but data suggests that 25-40% of COPD occurs in those who never smoked.

This November, you can also get involved in the COPD Foundation’s COPD Awareness Month efforts to increase disease awareness, promote early diagnosis, reduce stigma, and raise funds for critical research.

As the prevalence of all types of COPD rises both nationally and globally, it is important to confront any bias and advocate for awareness, early diagnosis, and funding for research, new treatments, and advanced therapies.

This classification of COPD into origin types helps researchers, medical professionals, and the public re-examine assumptions about COPD patients and increases the likelihood that critical research and new treatment options will receive funding and support.

