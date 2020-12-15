Resist: Bringing the Prison Abolition Movement To Antelope Valley Part 11 of 12 [Video]

By Patrisse Cullors

.

.

Justice LA hosts a city-wide town hall in Antelope Valley, where the city is working to build a new prison. Hear from the families of several who have been killed by police violence.

RESIST is a 12 episode docuseries that follows the grassroots work of the intersectional organizations fighting the Los Angeles county’s $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2018. RESIST examines the issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:10 (woman 1): I got a call a day after my son was already gone.

00:15 He said: “I’m sorry to tell you

00:17 “your son passed away in his cell last night.”

00:21 (rhythmic music)

00:25 (woman 2): When they first initially

00:26 gave a statement to media,

00:27 they called my nephew a suspect.

00:29 He wasn’t a suspect of anything.

00:34 (man 1): I’d seen in the news that a dude was pepper sprayed.

00:38 Everybody told his story, but where’s my brother’s story?

00:42 How did he pass?

00:47 (woman 1): My son had a scar across his nose.

00:50 He had a knot on the left side of his head.

00:52 And they’re still not, right to this day,

00:55 telling me anything.

00:59 But he almost made it home.

01:01 He almost made it home.

01:10 – Ahh!

01:12 – How is everybody? – Everybody’s good.

01:13 (Patrisse): We are two weeks away from meeting Hilda Solis.

01:16 The Board of Supervisor member who we hope will write

01:18 a motion to stop the jail plan.

01:21 So Justice LA is holding a Town Hall meeting

01:22 as one last push in our efforts.

01:25 We’re gonna open up the meeting. We’re gonna have a panel.

01:28 And then we’re gonna have a moment for families

01:30 to talk about what happened their loved ones.

01:32 I’m just really grateful to be here.

01:34 I just wanna give a lot of praise and honor

01:38 to y’all who are in the audience

01:40 who have either seen your loved ones be brutalized,

01:43 harmed, or killed by the Sheriff’s Department.

01:45 This is our first Town Hall. The Justice LA Town Hall

01:48 in the Antelope Valley. That was on purpose.

01:51 Because I know folks don’t come up here.

01:53 I know that elected officials who are over this place

01:56 don’t come up here.

01:57 (crowd murmuring in agreement)

01:58 So it was very important for me

02:00 to bring this conversation up here.

02:02 We’re gonna build and develop a relationship.

02:05 Hopefully, many of you all will join Justice LA.

02:08 We decided that we needed to show up differently.

02:11 We needed more than just the usual suspects.

02:13 And so, Justice LA is an effort to get people

02:17 who are from the Antelope Valley,

02:19 people from Pomona,

02:21 people from the San Fernando Valley,

02:23 people from South Central LA,

02:25 people from Compton, to come together and say:

02:28 “We think this 3.5 billion dollars is better resourced

02:32 “in places like education…

02:35 “and places like people having access to employment,

02:38 “and places like people having access to housing.”

02:41 – They call this Women’s prison an open campus,

02:44 where women will be able to walk.

02:46 Well, I wonder why we have prison campuses

02:48 in this community, but no university campus.

02:50 (crowd laughing, shouting in agreement)

02:51 (applause)

02:52 (Patrisse): Nobody wants the jail in the Antelope Valley.

02:55 Everybody thinks it’s a waste of money.

02:57 In fact, there are so many issues

03:00 the Antelope Valley is facing.

03:02 They wish that the County Board of Supervisors

03:04 would put money towards those issues.

03:06 – So when we talk about mass incarceration

03:09 when we look at this prison system,

03:10 it’s no surprise who’s up in there.

03:13 OK? It’s filled up with black and brown bodies.

03:17 And then they label them.

03:18 The felon. A criminal.

03:20 Even illegal.

03:22 Gang member.

03:24 These are terms that are used to make it OK

03:27 to take away rights.

03:29 The first thing they say

03:30 when these pigs blow somebody away…

03:32 What do they say? “Criminal. Gang member.”

03:35 To make you say: “Oh, well he must’ve deserved it.”

03:39 – The Sheriff called me.

03:42 He said, “Hey. You’re Tamika Spriggs?”

03:44 I’m like, “Yes…”

03:46 “Well, we have your son here. We arrested him.”

03:50 The Sheriff talked to me

03:52 for 15 to 20 minutes.

03:54 And then at the end of the conversation…

03:57 he said, “I’m sorry to tell you.

03:59 “Your son passed away in his cell last night.”

04:01 (man): Wow.

04:02 I just want justice. I wanna know…

04:04 (crying)

04:06 …why my baby is gone. I wanna know.

04:11 That’s all I wanna know.

04:17 – Good evening.

04:18 (crowd): Good evening.

04:20 I’m here because my son, Leroy Browning…

04:23 was murdered by the Sheriff’s Department

04:25 two years ago.

04:28 My heart is broken, because he leaves behind

04:31 two sons and a daughter.

04:34 And he was a very, very attentive and lovable father,

04:38 and son to us.

04:44 (Patrisse): There’s so many things unanswered

04:46 about Leroy’s murder, but What we were told

04:48 is that he was asleep in his car,

04:50 and the next thing we know is that he was shot and killed

04:52 by the sheriffs.

04:56 – That’s my daddy?

04:59 – Look. That’s your dad with two sombreros on.

05:04 I met him in 2007.

05:06 He was like my best friend.

05:08 Romance came later. He wanted to get married.

05:11 He wanted to have a little family.

05:15 (child): And that’s… – Look.

05:17 That’s him cooking.

05:21 I want to say… Is that here? This is at your house for sure.

05:24 – Who is that? – My mom.

05:25 – Are you sure?

05:26 – Is that me? I felt like a rock star.

05:29 That was me being rockstared out.

05:32 I personally never talked to the police about it.

05:35 They never contacted me. They contacted his mom.

05:39 Well, the one cop that shot him, he explained his story.

05:42 The officer said he was reaching for his gun.

05:45 The whole thing doesn’t really make sense.

05:48 The other officers, on the scene,

05:50 in the police report, they said,

05:51 “Oh, I couldn’t see, it was too dark.

05:53 “I couldn’t see if he was reaching or not.”

05:55 I guess he was unconscious in the car, they woke him up,

05:58 and then decided that they were going to arrest him,

06:00 because he was intoxicated.

06:02 And then once that happened, he declined.

06:06 Like, “Oh, I’m not about to get arrested.”

06:08 And then they said he attacked them.

06:11 And then he… I mean they shot him.

06:12 – There’s so many reasons why Leroy should be alive today.

06:15 Why he should be with his partner.

06:18 Why he should be with his mother.

06:19 Why he should be in his community,

06:21 in the Antelope Valley.

06:22 And instead, he was murdered.

06:25 He was murdered by the sheriffs,

06:26 and they attempted to cover it up.

06:30 – According to my lawyer, when interviewing them,

06:33 he said, yeah, the story don’t add up to him as well.

06:35 They said that they shot him three times,

06:37 but he had a total of eight holes.

06:40 He loved to be a dad.

06:42 He thought teaching them was the best thing.

06:45 Flip your hands down. Flip your legs down.

06:48 It’s hard for my sons.

06:51 Like, Tyson, my youngest son, he doesn’t remember him at all.

06:55 (tearing up): And Chaney remembers him, but…

06:57 he’s conflicted about what happened,

07:00 and not really understanding.

07:04 Like… He’s not gonna come back.

07:11 (Patrisse): When you have no resolve

07:13 for something that happened to your family,

07:15 and when it happens by the State,

07:17 the people that we pay to protect us…

07:20 When they kill us,

07:21 and they have no repercussions, there’s no accountability,

07:25 there’s something sick about that.

07:28 And that sickness festers in our communities,

07:32 and it festers in the families

07:35 that are most impacted by it.

07:36 And you hear that in Sky’s voice.

07:40 – My four-year-old is scared to death of the police.

07:43 I’ll say, “Put your seatbelt on.”

07:45 “Are they gonna kill us?”

07:46 Like, “No, they’re not gonna kill us

07:48 “for not wearing a seatbelt.”

07:49 But then I’ll be thinking to myself… maybe.

07:52 I don’t know, they might kill us. You feel me?

07:54 But I can’t tell my four-year-old that.

07:57 – I’m gonna jump off. – You’re gonna jump off?

07:59 Alright, go. Let me see.

08:03 Yeah, I heard about the jail

08:04 being rebuilt for 3.5 billion.

08:07 I feel like it’s ridiculous because…

08:11 Who are they gonna put in there? Me?

08:13 Like… My sisters?

08:16 I feel like they’re gonna need to fill them up,

08:18 so they’re gonna looking for a reason or an excuse to…

08:21 fill the beds.

08:29 Subtitling: difuze

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video