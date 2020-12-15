Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Resist: Bringing the Prison Abolition Movement To Antelope Valley Part 11 of 12 [Video]

Resist: Bringing the Prison Abolition Movement To Antelope Valley Part 11 of 12 [Video]

Hear from the families of several who have been killed by police violence.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Patrisse Cullors

.

.

Justice LA hosts a city-wide town hall in Antelope Valley, where the city is working to build a new prison. Hear from the families of several who have been killed by police violence.

RESIST is a 12 episode docuseries that follows the grassroots work of the intersectional organizations fighting the Los Angeles county’s $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2018. RESIST examines the issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:10
(woman 1): I got a call a day after my son was already gone.
00:15
He said: “I’m sorry to tell you
00:17
“your son passed away in his cell last night.”
00:21
(rhythmic music)
00:25
(woman 2): When they first initially
00:26
gave a statement to media,
00:27
they called my nephew a suspect.
00:29
He wasn’t a suspect of anything.
00:34
(man 1): I’d seen in the news that a dude was pepper sprayed.
00:38
Everybody told his story, but where’s my brother’s story?
00:42
How did he pass?
00:47
(woman 1): My son had a scar across his nose.
00:50
He had a knot on the left side of his head.
00:52
And they’re still not, right to this day,
00:55
telling me anything.
00:59
But he almost made it home.
01:01
He almost made it home.
01:10
– Ahh!
01:12
– How is everybody? – Everybody’s good.
01:13
(Patrisse): We are two weeks away from meeting Hilda Solis.
01:16
The Board of Supervisor member who we hope will write
01:18
a motion to stop the jail plan.
01:21
So Justice LA is holding a Town Hall meeting
01:22
as one last push in our efforts.
01:25
We’re gonna open up the meeting. We’re gonna have a panel.
01:28
And then we’re gonna have a moment for families
01:30
to talk about what happened their loved ones.
01:32
I’m just really grateful to be here.
01:34
I just wanna give a lot of praise and honor
01:38
to y’all who are in the audience
01:40
who have either seen your loved ones be brutalized,
01:43
harmed, or killed by the Sheriff’s Department.
01:45
This is our first Town Hall. The Justice LA Town Hall
01:48
in the Antelope Valley. That was on purpose.
01:51
Because I know folks don’t come up here.
01:53
I know that elected officials who are over this place
01:56
don’t come up here.
01:57
(crowd murmuring in agreement)
01:58
So it was very important for me
02:00
to bring this conversation up here.
02:02
We’re gonna build and develop a relationship.
02:05
Hopefully, many of you all will join Justice LA.
02:08
We decided that we needed to show up differently.
02:11
We needed more than just the usual suspects.
02:13
And so, Justice LA is an effort to get people
02:17
who are from the Antelope Valley,
02:19
people from Pomona,
02:21
people from the San Fernando Valley,
02:23
people from South Central LA,
02:25
people from Compton, to come together and say:
02:28
“We think this 3.5 billion dollars is better resourced
02:32
“in places like education…
02:35
“and places like people having access to employment,
02:38
“and places like people having access to housing.”
02:41
– They call this Women’s prison an open campus,
02:44
where women will be able to walk.
02:46
Well, I wonder why we have prison campuses
02:48
in this community, but no university campus.
02:50
(crowd laughing, shouting in agreement)
02:51
(applause)
02:52
(Patrisse): Nobody wants the jail in the Antelope Valley.
02:55
Everybody thinks it’s a waste of money.
02:57
In fact, there are so many issues
03:00
the Antelope Valley is facing.
03:02
They wish that the County Board of Supervisors
03:04
would put money towards those issues.
03:06
– So when we talk about mass incarceration
03:09
when we look at this prison system,
03:10
it’s no surprise who’s up in there.
03:13
OK? It’s filled up with black and brown bodies.
03:17
And then they label them.
03:18
The felon. A criminal.
03:20
Even illegal.
03:22
Gang member.
03:24
These are terms that are used to make it OK
03:27
to take away rights.
03:29
The first thing they say
03:30
when these pigs blow somebody away…
03:32
What do they say? “Criminal. Gang member.”
03:35
To make you say: “Oh, well he must’ve deserved it.”
03:39
– The Sheriff called me.
03:42
He said, “Hey. You’re Tamika Spriggs?”
03:44
I’m like, “Yes…”
03:46
“Well, we have your son here. We arrested him.”
03:50
The Sheriff talked to me
03:52
for 15 to 20 minutes.
03:54
And then at the end of the conversation…
03:57
he said, “I’m sorry to tell you.
03:59
“Your son passed away in his cell last night.”
04:01
(man): Wow.
04:02
I just want justice. I wanna know…
04:04
(crying)
04:06
…why my baby is gone. I wanna know.
04:11
That’s all I wanna know.
04:17
– Good evening.
04:18
(crowd): Good evening.
04:20
I’m here because my son, Leroy Browning…
04:23
was murdered by the Sheriff’s Department
04:25
two years ago.
04:28
My heart is broken, because he leaves behind
04:31
two sons and a daughter.
04:34
And he was a very, very attentive and lovable father,
04:38
and son to us.
04:44
(Patrisse): There’s so many things unanswered
04:46
about Leroy’s murder, but What we were told
04:48
is that he was asleep in his car,
04:50
and the next thing we know is that he was shot and killed
04:52
by the sheriffs.
04:56
– That’s my daddy?
04:59
– Look. That’s your dad with two sombreros on.
05:04
I met him in 2007.
05:06
He was like my best friend.
05:08
Romance came later. He wanted to get married.
05:11
He wanted to have a little family.
05:15
(child): And that’s… – Look.
05:17
That’s him cooking.
05:21
I want to say… Is that here? This is at your house for sure.
05:24
– Who is that? – My mom.
05:25
– Are you sure?
05:26
– Is that me? I felt like a rock star.
05:29
That was me being rockstared out.
05:32
I personally never talked to the police about it.
05:35
They never contacted me. They contacted his mom.
05:39
Well, the one cop that shot him, he explained his story.
05:42
The officer said he was reaching for his gun.
05:45
The whole thing doesn’t really make sense.
05:48
The other officers, on the scene,
05:50
in the police report, they said,
05:51
“Oh, I couldn’t see, it was too dark.
05:53
“I couldn’t see if he was reaching or not.”
05:55
I guess he was unconscious in the car, they woke him up,
05:58
and then decided that they were going to arrest him,
06:00
because he was intoxicated.
06:02
And then once that happened, he declined.
06:06
Like, “Oh, I’m not about to get arrested.”
06:08
And then they said he attacked them.
06:11
And then he… I mean they shot him.
06:12
– There’s so many reasons why Leroy should be alive today.
06:15
Why he should be with his partner.
06:18
Why he should be with his mother.
06:19
Why he should be in his community,
06:21
in the Antelope Valley.
06:22
And instead, he was murdered.
06:25
He was murdered by the sheriffs,
06:26
and they attempted to cover it up.
06:30
– According to my lawyer, when interviewing them,
06:33
he said, yeah, the story don’t add up to him as well.
06:35
They said that they shot him three times,
06:37
but he had a total of eight holes.
06:40
He loved to be a dad.
06:42
He thought teaching them was the best thing.
06:45
Flip your hands down. Flip your legs down.
06:48
It’s hard for my sons.
06:51
Like, Tyson, my youngest son, he doesn’t remember him at all.
06:55
(tearing up): And Chaney remembers him, but…
06:57
he’s conflicted about what happened,
07:00
and not really understanding.
07:04
Like… He’s not gonna come back.
07:11
(Patrisse): When you have no resolve
07:13
for something that happened to your family,
07:15
and when it happens by the State,
07:17
the people that we pay to protect us…
07:20
When they kill us,
07:21
and they have no repercussions, there’s no accountability,
07:25
there’s something sick about that.
07:28
And that sickness festers in our communities,
07:32
and it festers in the families
07:35
that are most impacted by it.
07:36
And you hear that in Sky’s voice.
07:40
– My four-year-old is scared to death of the police.
07:43
I’ll say, “Put your seatbelt on.”
07:45
“Are they gonna kill us?”
07:46
Like, “No, they’re not gonna kill us
07:48
“for not wearing a seatbelt.”
07:49
But then I’ll be thinking to myself… maybe.
07:52
I don’t know, they might kill us. You feel me?
07:54
But I can’t tell my four-year-old that.
07:57
– I’m gonna jump off. – You’re gonna jump off?
07:59
Alright, go. Let me see.
08:03
Yeah, I heard about the jail
08:04
being rebuilt for 3.5 billion.
08:07
I feel like it’s ridiculous because…
08:11
Who are they gonna put in there? Me?
08:13
Like… My sisters?
08:16
I feel like they’re gonna need to fill them up,
08:18
so they’re gonna looking for a reason or an excuse to…
08:21
fill the beds.
08:29
Subtitling: difuze

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x