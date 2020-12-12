Resist: Injustice, Resilience, Power: Trans Lives in LA’s Prison System Part 8 of 12 [Video]

By Patrisse Cullors

Bamby Salcedo, of the [email protected] Coalition, works with formerly incarcerated trans and gender-nonconforming voices to explain how the prison system subjects them to extreme violence and danger.

RESIST is a 12 episode docuseries that follows the grassroots work of the intersectional organizations fighting the Los Angeles county’s $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2018. RESIST examines the issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration.

00:07 (upbeat rhythmic music)

00:12 – So my partner’s name is Krystal Shelley.

00:15 But they go by Krys. Krys is gender non-conforming.

00:18 When I first got to Valley State Prison,

00:20 we actually flirted with each other for four years

00:22 and then got together the last two years.

00:24 We came home five weeks apart.

00:32 Krys was treated very bad inside of prison.

00:38 She was abused by the sheriff, she was thrown in SHU.

00:42 When she turned 18,

00:44 they put her in general population.

00:47 – …no one that was there like me.

00:48 So, I had to, like,

00:50 push through all these doors, fight through all these doors.

00:54 Fight to not be locked up just because

00:56 I was born looking this way.

00:58 – Because she had a full beard

01:01 and she looked more masculine,

01:03 the officers had a problem with that, you know?

01:05 They oftentimes would test her masculinity up against theirs.

01:09 They like to mess with their girlfriends,

01:10 they liked to take their boxers,

01:12 they liked to take anything that makes them feel whole,

01:15 they take it.

01:16 That messes people up psychologically.

01:19 And it doesn’t matter what you do,

01:20 it doesn’t matter who you 602,

01:22 what captain you talk to, what warden.

01:24 It just falls on deaf ears.

01:31 – I was hoping I could get some people.

01:36 Come into our session, it’s gonna be the bomb.

01:39 This is a session that you do not want to miss.

01:42 Yes, this a session that you do want to come to.

01:46 As a trans woman,

01:48 the issues and experiences that I had

01:50 when I was incarcerated

01:52 are the exact same issues and experiences

01:55 that trans women are experiencing today.

01:59 I am a very privileged trans woman,

02:02 I need to say that.

02:04 I’m fortunate that I do have a job.

02:08 That I get to go to school, that I have a roof over my head.

02:11 Which is not necessarily the experiences

02:13 of our community.

02:15 I was born and raised in Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico.

02:20 I was raised by a single mother.

02:22 You know, my childhood was, uh…

02:25 I’m gonna say, um…

02:27 very difficult.

02:28 And as a result, I…

02:30 started using drugs

02:32 when I was about 8 years old.

02:35 I was basically raised on the streets.

02:38 When I was 12 years old,

02:40 I started being institutionalized.

02:43 And at that point, I was incarcerated

02:45 at a youth facility.

02:46 I think it’s important that we understand

02:48 sort of like, the broader aspect of things.

02:51 Right? In other words, the societal factors.

02:54 Right? That influence for us to be criminalized.

02:58 I am a survivor. Street life,

03:00 prison, immigration detention, beatings…

03:03 Whatever you can think of, I have survived.

03:05 (laughing, applause)

03:08 I was able to reform my life

03:10 and understand really…

03:13 how the criminal system, and the judicial system work.

03:16 And it’s set up against our communities.

03:22 20% of trans women,

03:23 and 10% of trans men are incarcerated at least once

03:27 compared to less than 5% of all adults.

03:31 In most jails and prisons,

03:33 trans people are among the most vulnerable.

03:35 Because housing is assigned according to the gender

03:38 on their birth certificate

03:40 or according to genitalia.

03:42 Trans women are usually locked up with men

03:45 subjecting them to harassment,

03:47 physical abuse, and sexual assault.

03:50 I, as a trans woman who has not gotten

03:52 gender re-assignment surgery,

03:54 I was housed with men.

03:57 Which put me obviously,

04:00 in, you know, huge danger.

04:02 In other instances, trans and queer prisoners

04:05 experience painful isolation and solitary confinement

04:09 or are separated from the general population

04:12 into K6G units,

04:15 like in Los Angeles County.

04:17 Oftentimes all the inmates

04:20 who are not gay claim to be gay and go to these units.

04:24 The reality is that we’re never safe.

04:26 – I have moments where I really just don’t talk

04:28 for a period of time. It’s kinda sad, I know.

04:32 Because of being in solitary confinement

04:34 and not talking for so long.

04:36 – I think people just being open

04:38 in spaces like jail and prison

04:40 around certain guards is just not safe.

04:43 But being isolated isn’t safe as well.

04:46 It’s just, it’s no win-win there.

04:48 It’s no win-win there.

04:56 The TransLatina Coalition

04:57 is a national advocacy organization

05:00 with representation in ten different states.

05:03 Our focus is to work with trans women

05:06 who need resources and support.

05:08 Especially those trans women who still suffer from the trauma

05:11 of being incarcerated.

05:13 Can you just share

05:15 what was your experience while you were inside?

05:19 – I remember the experience of a trans woman

05:21 that I was arrested with.

05:22 An officer was screaming in her face,

05:24 “Are you a man or a woman?

05:26 “Do you have a penis or do you have a vagina?”

05:28 They put her in SEG, um…

05:31 by herself in solitary confinement.

05:33 Which is ridiculous, we’re human beings,

05:35 we’re not… we’re not animals.

05:37 – All the harassment I had been receiving just made me…

05:41 feel powerless

05:42 and people began to notice my weaknesses

05:44 so they seemed to kind of attack me.

05:48 – I was walking towards my house and a cop stopped me.

05:51 He automatically characterized me

05:53 as a prostitute and literally

05:55 handcuffed me, and took me to the police station.

06:10 – It’s not easy to talk about these things.

06:14 But I appreciate you, that…

06:17 you were willing and open.

06:20 Because…

06:21 if we don’t talk about it, like you were saying,

06:24 if we’re not our own voice, then we’re gonna be silenced.

06:27 – Coming to TransLatina is like a recovery zone

06:31 and it’s been very comforting to be here.

06:47 – I’m hoping that I can, in some ways

06:49 give some people some hope and light

06:52 despite the horrible experiences that we continue to experience.

06:58 – I think people need educating

07:00 on what it means to be transgender

07:03 or what it means to be gender non-conforming.

07:05 I mean, I feel if I’d had that,

07:06 maybe I could have stepped up when things were happening

07:09 to folks inside the prison when I was there.

07:12 – I’m hoping that we can all understand

07:16 that we deserve better within this society.

07:21 We, if we organize,

07:24 we can get there. Together.

07:27 We’re uplifting and highlighting

07:29 trans and gender non-conforming individuals

07:30 as high-fashion models.

07:32 You know, some of them have never had

07:33 their hair and makeup done professionally.

07:37 So it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate trans lives.

07:41 (crowd cheering)

07:44 (whistling)

07:45 (upbeat music)

07:47 …that we are the very first trans led organization

07:51 that is providing direct, supportive services

07:55 to trans and gender non-conforming in Los Angeles.

07:58 (cheering) When I say trans,

08:00 you say power.

08:02 – Trans. – Power!

08:04 – Trans! – Power!

08:06 – Trans! – Power!

08:07 – Trans! – Power!

08:09 That’s what I’m talking about!

08:12 (cheering, whistling)

08:14 Subtitling: difuze

—

