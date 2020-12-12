Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Resist: Injustice, Resilience, Power: Trans Lives in LA’s Prison System Part 8 of 12 [Video]

Resist: Injustice, Resilience, Power: Trans Lives in LA’s Prison System Part 8 of 12 [Video]

How the prison system subjects them to extreme violence and danger.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Patrisse Cullors

.

.

Bamby Salcedo, of the [email protected] Coalition, works with formerly incarcerated trans and gender-nonconforming voices to explain how the prison system subjects them to extreme violence and danger.

Support the [email protected] Coalition here: https://www.translatinacoalition.org/…

RESIST is a 12 episode docuseries that follows the grassroots work of the intersectional organizations fighting the Los Angeles county’s $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2018. RESIST examines the issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07
(upbeat rhythmic music)
00:12
– So my partner’s name is Krystal Shelley.
00:15
But they go by Krys. Krys is gender non-conforming.
00:18
When I first got to Valley State Prison,
00:20
we actually flirted with each other for four years
00:22
and then got together the last two years.
00:24
We came home five weeks apart.
00:32
Krys was treated very bad inside of prison.
00:38
She was abused by the sheriff, she was thrown in SHU.
00:42
When she turned 18,
00:44
they put her in general population.
00:47
– …no one that was there like me.
00:48
So, I had to, like,
00:50
push through all these doors, fight through all these doors.
00:54
Fight to not be locked up just because
00:56
I was born looking this way.
00:58
– Because she had a full beard
01:01
and she looked more masculine,
01:03
the officers had a problem with that, you know?
01:05
They oftentimes would test her masculinity up against theirs.
01:09
They like to mess with their girlfriends,
01:10
they liked to take their boxers,
01:12
they liked to take anything that makes them feel whole,
01:15
they take it.
01:16
That messes people up psychologically.
01:19
And it doesn’t matter what you do,
01:20
it doesn’t matter who you 602,
01:22
what captain you talk to, what warden.
01:24
It just falls on deaf ears.
01:31
– I was hoping I could get some people.
01:36
Come into our session, it’s gonna be the bomb.
01:39
This is a session that you do not want to miss.
01:42
Yes, this a session that you do want to come to.
01:46
As a trans woman,
01:48
the issues and experiences that I had
01:50
when I was incarcerated
01:52
are the exact same issues and experiences
01:55
that trans women are experiencing today.
01:59
I am a very privileged trans woman,
02:02
I need to say that.
02:04
I’m fortunate that I do have a job.
02:08
That I get to go to school, that I have a roof over my head.
02:11
Which is not necessarily the experiences
02:13
of our community.
02:15
I was born and raised in Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico.
02:20
I was raised by a single mother.
02:22
You know, my childhood was, uh…
02:25
I’m gonna say, um…
02:27
very difficult.
02:28
And as a result, I…
02:30
started using drugs
02:32
when I was about 8 years old.
02:35
I was basically raised on the streets.
02:38
When I was 12 years old,
02:40
I started being institutionalized.
02:43
And at that point, I was incarcerated
02:45
at a youth facility.
02:46
I think it’s important that we understand
02:48
sort of like, the broader aspect of things.
02:51
Right? In other words, the societal factors.
02:54
Right? That influence for us to be criminalized.
02:58
I am a survivor. Street life,
03:00
prison, immigration detention, beatings…
03:03
Whatever you can think of, I have survived.
03:05
(laughing, applause)
03:08
I was able to reform my life
03:10
and understand really…
03:13
how the criminal system, and the judicial system work.
03:16
And it’s set up against our communities.
03:22
20% of trans women,
03:23
and 10% of trans men are incarcerated at least once
03:27
compared to less than 5% of all adults.
03:31
In most jails and prisons,
03:33
trans people are among the most vulnerable.
03:35
Because housing is assigned according to the gender
03:38
on their birth certificate
03:40
or according to genitalia.
03:42
Trans women are usually locked up with men
03:45
subjecting them to harassment,
03:47
physical abuse, and sexual assault.
03:50
I, as a trans woman who has not gotten
03:52
gender re-assignment surgery,
03:54
I was housed with men.
03:57
Which put me obviously,
04:00
in, you know, huge danger.
04:02
In other instances, trans and queer prisoners
04:05
experience painful isolation and solitary confinement
04:09
or are separated from the general population
04:12
into K6G units,
04:15
like in Los Angeles County.
04:17
Oftentimes all the inmates
04:20
who are not gay claim to be gay and go to these units.
04:24
The reality is that we’re never safe.
04:26
– I have moments where I really just don’t talk
04:28
for a period of time. It’s kinda sad, I know.
04:32
Because of being in solitary confinement
04:34
and not talking for so long.
04:36
– I think people just being open
04:38
in spaces like jail and prison
04:40
around certain guards is just not safe.
04:43
But being isolated isn’t safe as well.
04:46
It’s just, it’s no win-win there.
04:48
It’s no win-win there.
04:56
The TransLatina Coalition
04:57
is a national advocacy organization
05:00
with representation in ten different states.
05:03
Our focus is to work with trans women
05:06
who need resources and support.
05:08
Especially those trans women who still suffer from the trauma
05:11
of being incarcerated.
05:13
Can you just share
05:15
what was your experience while you were inside?
05:19
– I remember the experience of a trans woman
05:21
that I was arrested with.
05:22
An officer was screaming in her face,
05:24
“Are you a man or a woman?
05:26
“Do you have a penis or do you have a vagina?”
05:28
They put her in SEG, um…
05:31
by herself in solitary confinement.
05:33
Which is ridiculous, we’re human beings,
05:35
we’re not… we’re not animals.
05:37
– All the harassment I had been receiving just made me…
05:41
feel powerless
05:42
and people began to notice my weaknesses
05:44
so they seemed to kind of attack me.
05:48
– I was walking towards my house and a cop stopped me.
05:51
He automatically characterized me
05:53
as a prostitute and literally
05:55
handcuffed me, and took me to the police station.
06:10
– It’s not easy to talk about these things.
06:14
But I appreciate you, that…
06:17
you were willing and open.
06:20
Because…
06:21
if we don’t talk about it, like you were saying,
06:24
if we’re not our own voice, then we’re gonna be silenced.
06:27
– Coming to TransLatina is like a recovery zone
06:31
and it’s been very comforting to be here.
06:47
– I’m hoping that I can, in some ways
06:49
give some people some hope and light
06:52
despite the horrible experiences that we continue to experience.
06:58
– I think people need educating
07:00
on what it means to be transgender
07:03
or what it means to be gender non-conforming.
07:05
I mean, I feel if I’d had that,
07:06
maybe I could have stepped up when things were happening
07:09
to folks inside the prison when I was there.
07:12
– I’m hoping that we can all understand
07:16
that we deserve better within this society.
07:21
We, if we organize,
07:24
we can get there. Together.
07:27
We’re uplifting and highlighting
07:29
trans and gender non-conforming individuals
07:30
as high-fashion models.
07:32
You know, some of them have never had
07:33
their hair and makeup done professionally.
07:37
So it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate trans lives.
07:41
(crowd cheering)
07:44
(whistling)
07:45
(upbeat music)
07:47
…that we are the very first trans led organization
07:51
that is providing direct, supportive services
07:55
to trans and gender non-conforming in Los Angeles.
07:58
(cheering) When I say trans,
08:00
you say power.
08:02
– Trans. – Power!
08:04
– Trans! – Power!
08:06
– Trans! – Power!
08:07
– Trans! – Power!
08:09
That’s what I’m talking about!
08:12
(cheering, whistling)
08:14
Subtitling: difuze

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x