We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Resist: Politicians Betrayed Us, So We Fight Harder Part 12 of 12 [Video]

Resist: Politicians Betrayed Us, So We Fight Harder Part 12 of 12 [Video]

The LA county board of supervisors may have given them the cold shoulder, but this coalition of activists are still going to fight for what’s right.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Patrisse Cullors

.

.

The LA County Board of Supervisors may have given them the cold shoulder, but this coalition of activists are still going to fight for what’s right.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
(rhythmic music)
00:13
– Aye, aye, aye.
00:17
Can’t do much now. Just gotta get there.
00:20
Just got to relax.
00:22
Today, some of the Justice LA team
00:24
is meeting with supervisor Hilda Solis
00:26
to try to convince her to draft a motion
00:27
against the 3.5 billion dollar jail plan.
00:31
Out of the five supervisors, four of them are aligned
00:35
with our politics.
00:38
Would they say they’re abolitionists? No.
00:40
Would they say there’s a need
00:42
for alternatives to incarceration? Yes.
00:44
Will any of them say that we need to stop the jail plan?
00:47
It’s 50/50.
00:49
I’m trying to just be easy. Like…
00:53
I’m just trying to be like, this is gonna be
00:54
exactly what it needs to.
01:04
– Can you get there earlier, like 12:15?
01:07
Great.
01:08
Alright, peace.
01:12
Yeah, it’s gonna be me, you, and Ivette.
01:14
Everyone else is gonna meet us there.
01:15
This in one of our last ditch efforts
01:18
to make an inroad
01:21
in the County Board of Supervisors.
01:23
This is the body that has the power to decide
01:26
that this jail plan can stop.
01:29
Nobody wants to be the first supervisor
01:31
to put their neck out there, but if we can get Solis,
01:33
we can Hahn, and we can possibly get Ridley-Thomas,
01:37
and open up the whole conversation.
01:39
So it’s a big meeting.
01:41
It’s really important that we…
01:42
walk out of here with a concrete “yes” from Solis.
01:46
(upbeat music)
01:54
– Hi, I’m here for the Hilda Solis meeting.
01:56
– Okay, your name? – Patrisse.
01:57
– Patrisse. Last name? – Cullors.
01:59
– I hope that they decide
02:02
that we don’t need these two new jails.
02:03
I’m praying that happens, but…
02:06
Only God knows what’s gonna happen.
02:11
– Justice LA created a motion. We actually drafted
02:15
a document ourselves that says what we want.
02:17
It says we want this county to create
02:20
a working group that will coordinate
02:23
all the activities happening
02:25
around alternatives to incarceration,
02:27
that will actually investigate all the investments
02:29
that have happened in housing,
02:31
and addressing homelessness, and mental health,
02:34
and actually look at how will that reduce
02:36
jail bed usage in Los Angeles County.
02:40
And that rigorous assessment will be used
02:43
to stop and reduce the jail population in LA.
02:56
(Patrisse): I’m (bleep) pissed.
02:58
Supervisor Solis said she wouldn’t present a motion
03:00
to put a moratorium on building the jails.
03:03
These five people are literally allowing
03:06
death chambers to be built.
03:08
Their only response is “my hands are tied”.
03:10
And I think it’s shameful,
03:12
it’s embarrassing, and it’s infuriating.
03:17
At this point, the jail plan is a political plan.
03:20
They’re too afraid to change policy,
03:22
because it may impact their own political careers,
03:25
and their own political aspirations.
03:27
And that has been such a huge challenge for our movement.
03:30
What I’m most clear of today
03:32
is that none of these supervisors
03:33
are gonna stop the jail plan.
03:35
She said, “I looked at your motion,
03:37
“I’m not gonna stop a jail. I can’t do it.”
03:39
My organizer mind wants to be like,
03:41
“I’m okay, we got this!
03:43
“We’re gonna do this, we’re gonna fight it.”
03:45
And it’s sometimes in these moments as an organizer
03:47
where I feel hopeless.
03:49
– I didn’t say anything, because I was really confused.
03:52
I was… I don’t know. She threw me for a loop today.
03:55
So, yeah…
03:57
– It’s always interesting to meet with an elected official
04:00
especially because it often lands flat.
04:03
We just have to eat that, you know?
04:06
and pivot.
04:09
I wouldn’t be an organizer if I didn’t have hope,
04:12
if I didn’t know that there is a way out of this.
04:15
We just have to find it.
04:18
Mark-Anthony, have you heard back from Hilda Solis’ office?
04:22
– Haven’t heard back from them yet.
04:24
– She did get kind of defensive when she was like,
04:25
“I did try to stop it at first.”
04:28
You know, which is true. She did,
04:29
but she didn’t continue.
04:30
For us, this isn’t over.
04:34
They might have decided that they’re gonna break ground,
04:39
but we know that we’re going to fight back.
04:42
I think we can build the fire up again.
04:46
It’s just gonna take a lot of work.
04:48
This is like, a different type of campaign
04:50
we have to launch now.
04:52
We’ve gotta figure out some other ways.
04:54
The next phase of this is taking it
04:55
to the state of California.
04:56
Only way they can really and truly build this jail
05:00
is if they have money from the state.
05:02
So we have to take this to the state of California,
05:04
and to our state legislators.
05:06
We also wanna take this to voters.
05:09
We wanna really move on our next steps
05:12
and bring this to LA County for voters to vote on it.
05:16
– I like the more aggressive approach.
05:19
(laughing) Personally.
05:21
You know, just getting in their face,
05:23
you know, like actually, I want you to walk outside,
05:26
and I want there to be a jail bed
05:27
in front of your house.
05:29
Because that’s what you’re doing to our houses,
05:31
you’re putting jail beds in our backyards.
05:33
– It’s hard to be optimistic
05:35
about the County Board of Supervisors.
05:37
I’m optimistic about what we’re gonna be doing
05:40
as a community.
05:42
We have plenty more up our sleeves.
05:45
For me, it’s a call to action.
05:47
We’re not gonna stop this fight.
05:50
This setback is just the reason
05:52
to build the movement even bigger.
05:55
This is a little graph of how many people
05:57
are locked up in the United States.
05:59
1.3 million are in state prisons for drugs,
06:02
burglaries, awaiting trial.
06:04
Almost half a million people are just in jail
06:07
awaiting trial.
06:08
An organization is only a group of people
06:11
with one goal, one mission.
06:13
My organization…
06:15
it was three of us getting together at a coffee shop.
06:18
Organizing is a natural response
06:21
to an unnatural situation.
06:23
We talk about MLK,
06:26
we talk about Malcolm X, Assata…
06:30
That’s organizing.
06:31
And the best kind of organizing comes from the streets.
06:35
(applause)
06:36
– To organize people, it’s a lot of hard work.
06:39
But despite all of those different challenges,
06:41
people do still come together.
06:44
We have the power to make a difference in our country,
06:48
and in the world.
06:49
This starts with one person, and another person,
06:53
working together until the momentum builds
06:57
and we see real change.
06:58
– The jail fight took so much out of us,
07:00
but I’m not giving up.
07:02
That just made me that much stronger.
07:04
We operate off of three pillars:
07:06
abolition, transformative justice
07:08
and healing justice.
07:09
I did six years in prison,
07:11
I joined the organization as a volunteer,
07:14
and then a member, then staff, then director.
07:17
So I like to say that I’m the perfect model
07:19
of transformative justice. (all laughing)
07:20
There were so many barriers placed up against me.
07:23
I wanna set a strong foundation
07:25
for the next group of organizers who are coming in
07:27
to take on this work.
07:28
(crowd chanting): UTLA! UTLA!
07:32
UTLA! UTLA!
07:35
(cheering, chanting continues)
07:39
(rhythmic music)
07:41
– Hi, I’m a student with “Student Deserve”
07:43
and there are some things I am confused about.
07:46
I wanna know why there are at least three police officers
07:48
a day on my campus, but only one nurse that comes
07:50
maybe two days a week.
07:51
I wanna know why California spends seven times
07:53
more per prisoners a year than per student?
07:55
(crowd cheering)
07:57
Tell me why LA is tearing down the biggest jail in America
08:01
to build a bigger one
08:03
for a budget of 3.5 billion dollars?
08:05
Yet our after school programs,
08:07
teachers, and benefits for teachers
08:09
continue to be under attack.
08:11
Fighting takes a lot of forms, and…
08:13
this is like, a very therapeutic form of that.
08:15
‘Cause it’s a way to stand together with everybody and say:
08:18
“Yeah, we’re right, we’re here,
08:20
“and we’re gonna keep fighting.”
08:22
(woman): No justice, no peace!
08:24
(crowd): No justice, no peace!
08:27
– No racist police!
08:29
– No racist police!
08:31
– I’m not just here for John Horton my son,
08:33
I’m not just here for everybody else that lost their babies,
08:37
I’m here for y’all, the generations after these,
08:40
’cause if we don’t stop it now, it’s gonna keep going,
08:43
and going, and going.
08:45
It’s never gonna stop.
08:46
I’m just a mother that grew up in Watts…
08:50
and had a tragedy happen to me,
08:53
had my son murdered by the Sheriff’s Department.
08:55
And out of his death, it made me an activist.
09:00
And I’ll be an activist for the rest of my life
09:03
to help other people’s kids.
09:06
– I’m never gonna give up. I can’t give up.
09:08
I can’t give up because I’ve been there.
09:10
I’ve been to prison, I know what it’s like,
09:13
I know what’s happening with people.
09:15
And I couldn’t see myself doing anything else, because…
09:20
I have to be the voice for the voiceless.
09:26
– If it really means something to you,
09:28
if you’re impacted by it,
09:30
you’re not gonna give up.
09:32
And that’s who we need in this fight.
09:35
People that are not going to give up
09:36
so we can have the next generation of people
09:40
like, read it in a history book and say,
09:43
“Oh my God, that was so awful, I’m so glad we’re out of that.”
09:46
That’s what I wanna see.
09:50
– Those of us who believe in social justice,
09:53
it’s important to continue
09:54
to hold our elected officials accountable
09:56
to really invest in what people need.
10:02
– Tune in to your communities, and tune in to your neighbors,
10:05
and listen to their stories. Everybody has a story.
10:08
Educate yourself about what’s going on around you
10:11
and get involved.
10:15
– The system’s foundation is corrupt,
10:18
is rotten.
10:21
And the only way to deal with something that’s rotten
10:23
is you uproot it, right?
10:25
And you start all over again.
10:27
You plant new seeds. That’s what Justice LA is doing.
10:30
We are literally uprooting what is rotten,
10:34
and we’re planting new seeds.
10:36
(rhythmic music)
10:40
It is our duty to fight for our freedom.
10:43
(crowd): It is our duty to fight for our freedom.
10:46
– It is our duty to win! – It is our duty to win!
10:49
– We must love and respect one another!
10:51
– We must love and respect one another!
10:54
– We have nothing to lose but our chains.
10:56
– We have nothing to lose but our chains.
10:59
– This is not a moment to give up,
11:01
this is a moment to clarify our goal
11:03
and to say, “We will figure this out.”
11:06
We will put our bodies on the line
11:08
if they try to build that jail. We will show up,
11:10
in front of the jail, we will show up
11:12
in front of the crane, and we will make sure
11:14
that that shit doesn’t get built.
11:19
(rhythmic music)
11:31
Subtitling: difuze

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

