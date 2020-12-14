Resist: ‘Why Didn’t LA’s Prison System Protect My Son?’ Part 10 of 12 [Video]

By Patrisse Cullors
.
.
This episode is dedicated to the memories of Juan Correa, Jr. and John Thomas Horton III, two men whose mysterious deaths inside L.A.’s prison system remain unsolved. Meet the families who are seeking justice for their wrongful deaths.
RESIST is a 12 episode docuseries that follows the grassroots work of the intersectional organizations fighting the Los Angeles county’s $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2018. RESIST examines the issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.