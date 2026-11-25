The way we are doing marriage today is an arrangement different from any other time in history: marrying for love, monogamy for life — with a marriage that can last 70 years or more — needing to be everything to each other, and raising a family in relative isolation from the web of community and family that used to support couples.

When you realize how different and how hard this new arrangement is, and that we have received zero education about how desire changes over time — it takes the sting of shame away. Then a new path forward becomes clear.

The lack of education around desire has led to two erroneous assumptions. 1) Men believe that a woman’s desire should work like theirs, arising spontaneously — so if she desired you, she would initiate, just like you would. 2) That desire “should” be spontaneous, or it doesn’t “count.”

For most women, that isn’t how desire works, and it’s definitely not how desire works in a long-term marriage. The fact that desire changes is a feature, not a bug — but we aren’t aware of this, nor are we prepared for it. I talked about desire with David Chambers on The Authentic Man podcast, and I wanted to put some of that conversation in writing here.

Watch the full conversation: “Why So Many Successful Men Are In Sexless Marriages — And What Actually Fixes It,” The Authentic Man podcast with David Chambers, July 8, 2026.

Why she doesn’t initiate: spontaneous versus responsive desire

Emily Nagoski, PhD, the fun and witty sex educator who wrote Come As You Are, describes two ways desire shows up. Spontaneous desire comes out of nowhere — you’re driving home, and the thought of sex just arises within you. On the other hand, responsive desire shows up in response to something that’s already happening: touch, closeness, feeling safe and unhurried, or physical arousal that has already started.

Yep, that’s right. In responsive desire, sometimes the body needs to get turned on first, and then desire for sex shows up. Turns out, all those centuries of songs and poems about courtship and flowers and going on adventures had wisdom in them: setting the scene and setting the mood is a way of working with responsive desire.

(Rosemary Basson described this pattern in long-term couples back in 2000. Nagoski is the one who made it famous.)

So how common is each kind? Nagoski’s rough estimate is that about three quarters of men experience their desire as mostly spontaneous, while only about fifteen percent of women do. Around thirty percent of women describe their desire as mostly responsive, and the rest land somewhere in between depending on what’s going on in their lives. These are her ballpark estimates rather than survey data, but they give you a sense of how different the picture can be for men and women.

I want to highlight something here. If only about fifteen percent of women experience their desire as mostly spontaneous, it’s very likely that the way your wife’s desire works is quite different from yours. Most men are simply not aware of this (through no fault of their own).

But once you become aware of this, it can start to really change the dynamic between the two of you, from frustration and expectations and assumptions into “Ah, aha. Now I know why and what to do.”

This means that if your wife is like most women, waiting for her to initiate out of the blue means you’re basing your desirability as a man on a phenomenon that is simply unlikely to occur. Her wanting shows up after the conditions are right, not before. That isn’t a flaw in her, and it isn’t a verdict on you — it’s just how she’s built, how female desire works. And in a long-term marriage, even if desire started out as spontaneous in her, or in both of you, the normal progression is that her desire ends up being responsive.

(Men’s desire in long-term relationships also turns out to be more context-dependent than our stereotypes suggest, and it’s often tied to wanting emotional connection. However, research finds that the shift is stronger and more consistent in women than in men.)

This understanding changes the question at hand. “Why doesn’t she initiate?” is really asking “why isn’t there spontaneous desire?” And for a lot of women, the honest answer is that this is simply not how their desire arises. The more useful question is what your wife is responding to now, and what’s in the way.

She wants to want you

Women tell me something that might surprise you: they want to want you. They feel guilty that they don’t, and they don’t understand why. Often she has no more idea what’s going on than you do.

So she pulls back. She doesn’t want to talk about it, partly because talking means facing the guilt, and partly because she doesn’t want to hurt your feelings. From your side, that can look like she doesn’t care. From hers, she’s trying to protect you — and herself — from something she can’t explain.

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That guilt then becomes one more thing on her brakes. Each time she avoids the subject it gets a little heavier, and the heavier it gets, the harder it is for desire to come through.

What’s on her brakes

There’s another key understanding of desire beyond the spontaneous/responsive difference that is a revelation for my clients.

Two researchers at the Kinsey Institute, Erick Janssen and John Bancroft, described sexual response as a dual control system. Think of it like a car. The accelerator is everything her brain reads as sexy, and it turns arousal up. The brakes are everything her brain reads as a reason not to get sexual right now (stress, feeling pressured, the kids might walk in, not feeling close to you), and they turn arousal down. Both pedals are being pressed at the same time, so how turned on she gets depends on the balance between them — not on how hard you press the accelerator. This same system operates in men.

Over years of marriage, a lot piles up on the brakes: she’s exhausted, she’s carrying the mental load of running the household, she feels pressured, she doesn’t love how her body feels after kids. Many of us also absorbed old messages that a good woman doesn’t want sex or talk about sex, or worse — that our bodies are shameful and dirty. For some women, there are earlier sexual experiences that weren’t safe.

What I see men do, with the best of intentions, is press harder on the accelerator while the brakes are still fully on. Nicer dinners, lingerie, new toys, more compliments, a massage “hoping she’ll let things progress” (she can feel that hope, by the way). If you floor the accelerator in a car while the brakes are on, it doesn’t move. It just burns fuel and makes a lot of noise.

You’ve tried so damn hard — it’s just been aimed at the wrong pedal. The higher-leverage work is finding out what’s on her brakes and helping take it off, and a lot of that has nothing to do with the bedroom.

Why trying harder makes it worse (a chemist’s view)

Before this work, I spent about ten years in chemistry labs (MIT, Berkeley, UCSF). Most mornings I walked in asking the same question: did my reaction work? Most of the time the answer was no, so the real work was figuring out which condition I’d gotten wrong. When a step was stuck, the answer was rarely to add more of what was already in the flask. It was a different reagent, a different condition, or a different order of addition. (Despite a decade studying how molecules bond, I had never had a single class on how people bond. I had to learn that part the hard way after my divorce.)

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Marriage rewards the same habit. John Gottman worked with the mathematician James Murray to model how couples interact, and the equations they used are nonlinear (their book is The Mathematics of Marriage — and yes, it’s the same class of math that describes what I spent a decade wrestling with in the lab, where the order you add things in matters, where doubling an ingredient can give you a different product instead of more of the same, and where a small change in conditions flips the outcome — which delighted me to no end). In a linear system, more input gets you more output. In a nonlinear system, it often doesn’t, and sometimes more input makes things worse.

That’s the trap I see analytical men fall into. More date nights, a cleaner, a better vacation, a stronger argument for why she should want him — and then real frustration when none of it moves anything. (If you’re an engineer or a founder, you’re especially good at this, because trying harder has worked for you everywhere else.)

The systems thinker Donella Meadows (lead author of The Limits to Growth, from her years on the MIT system dynamics team) laid out a hierarchy of places to intervene in a system, from least to most powerful. At the very bottom she put the numbers — how much of something you put in. In her words, nearly all of our attention goes to those, “but there’s not a lot of leverage in them.” Changing the rules, the goals and the shared vision sits near the top. The three moves below live up there.

Three moves that make her want to initiate

1. Be a no to reluctant, dutiful sex. Not many people say this, and I say it to the men I work with early. If she’s going along with sex out of obligation, stop accepting it. Tell her something like: “I’m not interested in having sex with you unless you’re a full yes, you’re finding your own pleasure in it, and we’re creating this together.” That can feel like giving up the little you’re getting (I know). In my experience it does the opposite. When a man says this to his wife, it tends to light her up, because she can feel that he’s paying attention to her and not to the scoreboard. A boundary like that is an aphrodisiac.

2. Take sex off the table for six weeks. If every touch carries a hope that it leads somewhere, she feels it whether or not you say a word. So make it overt, and then remove it: “I’m taking sex off the table between us for the next six weeks. I still want to connect and have fun with you, and I want you to know that none of my touch is meant to lead anywhere.” For a woman with responsive desire, pressure is a brake. Take it off, and there’s finally room for her to come towards you. I’ve watched this one shift long-standing unspoken dynamics, and alleviate frustration and pressure, because it changes the rules and the goal of the touching at the same time. The key is to make sure you’re reestablishing non-sexual intimacy and empathic communication during these six weeks. This one is an advanced practice, and I find that it works best in the context of being guided through it. My Relationship Reboot program does just that.

3. Have the hard conversation. From my own life: when my partner notices something is off and says, “Can we sit down and talk about what’s going on for you?”, it does more for my desire than any gift he could buy. He’s showing me that he sees me, and that what’s happening between us matters to him. For a lot of women, a man who can stay in a difficult conversation is deeply attractive. It’s also the fastest way I know to find out what’s actually on her brakes.

Two conversations to consider having this week

First, lead with what sex means to you, rather than asking for more of it: why it matters to you, what it’s about for you, and that you’d like to collaborate on how it could be meaningful, pleasurable, and fun for both of you. That’s a conversation about the goals and vision of your relationship, which is the high-leverage end of Meadows’ hierarchy.

Second, ask her a question I credit to Emily Nagoski: “What is it that you don’t want, when you don’t want sex with me?” It’s the brave question, and one that can open up so much, because it also takes the pressure off and gives her permission to feel what she feels and want what she wants. But don’t ask it unless you’re prepared to listen without defending yourself, and prepared to hear things you’d rather not.

It’s a tough situation, I’m not gonna lie. If your own regulation isn’t solid yet, have these conversations with a coach or therapist alongside you rather than alone. If what you’re really asking is whether to stay at all, I wrote about that separately in Before You Walk Away From Your Sexless Marriage. And for more on what to take off her brakes, there’s Three Ways to Awaken Your Wife’s Desire.

I believe in you, and I believe in what’s possible between the two of you. Nobody prepared us for this version of marriage — but desire that changes over time can be worked with, and you can be the one who takes the lead and changes everything. At the end of the day, it’s not just for you. It’s also going to feel better to her.

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Dr. Jessica Gold is a Relationship Chemist and the founder of Bliss Science. She works with post-exit founders, STEM leaders, and high-net-worth couples. Gottman Leader, ICF PCC, certified in Relational Life Therapy and applied neuroscience. TEDx speaker.