Revealed: The Most Googled 2024 Oscar Nominated Actors – Ryan Gosling Crowned Top

A new study has revealed the most Googled 2024 Oscar nominated actors – with Barbie actor Ryan Gosling claiming the top spot.

No Deposit Bonus Codes Site NoDepositRewards.com used Google Keyword Planner to analyze the search volume popularity of the 20 nominated actors and actress.

The research looked at the figures for every month from the past year across the US and calculated a monthly average to provide a ranking.

Taking the top spot was Ryan Gosling with an average of 1,713,600 Google searches per month. The Barbie star was nominated for Best Supporting Actor – although his co-star and Barbie lead, Margot Robbie, was shockingly snubbed of a nomination for Best Actress.

Gosling received critical acclaim for his performance with his perfect combination of comedic timing, vulnerability, and humorous musical performances – including the Oscar nominated song, “I’m Just Ken.”

In second was Irish actor Cillian Murphy with an average of 1,247,100 Google searches per month. The Oppenheimer star scored a nod for Best Actor for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer and is a favorite to win the award.

Murphy reached unprecedented levels of fame after starring as the man behind the atomic bomb, and the strength of his performance undoubtedly contributed to Oppenheimer’s huge critical and commercial success, amounting to 13 nominations in total.

Following in third was Killers of the Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, with an average of 832,400 Google searches per month. The two-time Oscar winner garnered a ninth nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the latest Scorsese film, which depicts the Osage murders from the 1910s-1930s.

De Niro’s villainous turn in Killers of the Flower Moon was widely acclaimed. It marked his first acting nomination in eleven years, and many critics described it as one of his best roles.

In fourth was Bradley Cooper with a monthly average of 788,600 Google searches per month. The star was nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Maestro – a film he also directed.

Cooper’s performance as the iconic composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein continued the tradition of the Academy awarding biopics about iconic music legends – and Maestro stood out thanks to Cooper’s distinctive interpretation.

Rounding out the top five was Robert Downey Jr. with a monthly average of 760,000 Google searches per month. The Oppenheimer star was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Lewis Strauss.

Downey Jr. is a strong favorite to win the award, having picked up a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award earlier this month, alongside pending nominations for the BAFTA and the SAG award.

Rank Oscar nominee Average Google searches per month 1 Ryan Gosling 1,713,600 2 Cillian Murphy 1,247,100 3 Robert De Niro 832,400 4 Bradley Cooper 788,600 5 Robert Downey Jr. 760,600 6 Emma Stone 755,500 7 Emily Blunt 729,900 8 America Ferrera 359,000 9 Jodie Foster 273,800 10 Mark Ruffalo 223,000

Coming in sixth was Emma Stone, with an average of 755,500 Google searches per month. The previous Oscar winner was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which received 11 nominations overall.

After winning both the Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice Award, the actress is a popular choice for the win due to her spectacular and unique performance as Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life via her baby’s brain – with many calling it her best performance to date.

Ranking seventh was Emily Blunt, with the Oppenheimer actress generating a monthly average of 729,900 Google searches. The British actress was nominated in the Supporting Actress Category for her role as Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer.

Despite lacking the screentime of some of her male counterparts, Blunt’s performance gained significant praise and is considered a major highlight of the film with several memorable moments.

Following in eighth was America Ferrera, with an average of 359,000 Google searches per month. The actress played the role of Gloria in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, resulting in a Best Supporting Actress nod.

Upon Barbie’s release, Ferrera’s performance was lauded as an instant standout, with many identifying with the struggles of her character. In particular, the monologue Gloria gives instantly went viral, with many women quoting it and relating to the sentiment behind it.

In ninth place was Jodie Foster, with a monthly average Google search volume of 273,800. The actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance as Bonnie Stoll in the Netflix film Nyad.

Originally not a big contender, Nyad picked up steam after the announcement of the SAG award nominations. The film details the attempts of swimmer Diana Nyad to swim the Straits of Florida in the early 2010s.

Completing the top ten was Mark Ruffalo with 223,000 Google searches on average per month. Ruffalo had a key role in Poor Things and received a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

Ruffalo’s performance received acclaim for the portrayal of the despicable yet hilarious character, Duncan Wedderburn. Several critics described it as a highlight of his career and a departure from his typical roles.

Commenting on the results of the study, Mason Jones of NoDepositRewards.com commented: “This new data cements the immense popularity of some of the Oscar nominees and demonstrates how many huge stars have been nominated this year.

“It is clear that the performances from these actors got many people talking and wanting to dive deeper into their filmographies.

“In particular, the nominations are notable for the love “Barbenheimer” received – a quarter of the acting nominations are performances from either Barbie or Oppenheimer, although Margot Robbie’s omission was unexpected.

“This just goes to show that commercially successful blockbusters can also be huge awards contenders, despite their reputation for being typically low brow.

“On the other end of the spectrum, even relative unknowns such as Sandra Hüller and Da’Vine Joy Randolph garnered buzz on Google – and that is certain to grow exponentially now that they’re Oscar nominees.

