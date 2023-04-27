Revealed: the US States Most and Least Likely to Use Artificial Intelligence… And What They Want To Use It For

Utah is the state most likely to use AI over any other state in the US

A new study has revealed that Utah is the most likely state to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the US.

The research carried out by AI-driven website builder YACSS examined Google Keywords data of search terms frequently used by people interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the past 12 months. These terms were combined to find each state’s average monthly search volume for AI-related terms per 100,000 people and each state’s most common uses.

Utah is the state most likely to use AI, with 202.9 searches per 100,000 people for AI and AI-related tools. These tools are used the most for art and, secondly, for voice generator (generates human voices for games/films). The third most popular use for AI in Utah is for music, animation, and resume writing.

Oregon is the second most AI-interested state, with 192.2 searches per 100,000 people for AI and AI-related tools. Oregon uses AI the most for art, then voice generator, thirdly music, then animation, and finally, resume writing.

Washington is the third state most likely to use AI for art the most, followed by voice generator, music, animation and resume writing. Washington has an average of 187 searches per 100,000 people for AI and AI-related tools per month.

The fourth most AI-interested state is Vermont. Vermont uses AI the most for art, voice generator, music, text-to-video and animation. Searches for AI and AI-related terms average 173.08 per 100,000 people per month.

Colorado is the fifth state most interested in AI, with an average of 170.03 searches for AI and AI-powered tools per month per 100,000 people. The state uses AI the most for art, followed by voice generator, music, animation and resume writing.

The sixth most AI-interested state is Alaska, with its main uses being for art, voice generator, music, and animation, followed by text to video. Its monthly searches for AI and AI-powered tools average 169.03 per 100,000 people per month.

New Hampshire uses AI the most for art, voice generator, music, animation, and text-to-video. Searches for AI and AI-powered tools average 164.13 per 100,000 people per month, ranking the state seventh.

Idaho is the eighth state most likely to use AI, with searches for AI and AI-powered tools averaging 159.87 per 100,000 people, per month. The state uses AI the most for art, voice generator, music, animation, and, finally, resume writing.

Wyoming is the ninth most AI-interested state, with an average of 158.24 searches for AI and AI-powered tools per month per 100,000 people. The state uses AI the most for art, music and voice generator, followed by marketing and animation.

The tenth state most likely to use AI is Maine, which uses it the most for art, voice generator, music, marketing and animation. Monthly searches for AI and AI-powered tools average 156.64 per 100,00 people.

Overall, the most common use of Artificial Intelligence in the US is for art. Its second most popular use is voice generator, followed by music, then animation.

A spokesperson for YACSS commented on the findings:

“The use of Artificial Intelligence in the US is on the rise, and it’s clear to see why.

It is frequently used to reduce time spent on tedious tasks as well as provide users with endless creative possibilities, and this is all available at the touch of a button. The most recent surge in popularity of ChatGPT has caused millions of Americans to use the tool in everyday life, introducing them to AI.

Artificial Intelligence is excellent for improving accuracy and precision while reducing common errors in writing. As well as introducing a whole industry of new jobs alongside aiding huge sectors such as education, healthcare, finance, marketing, cybersecurity and many more.”

The States Most Interested in Artificial Intelligence

Rank State Avg Monthly Volume Per 100k For All AI Tools 1 Utah 202.91 2 Oregon 192.21 3 Washington 187 4 Vermont 173.08 5 Colorado 170.03 6 Alaska 169.03 7 New Hampshire 164.13 8 Idaho 159.87 9 Wyoming 158.24 10 Maine 156.64 11 Montana 154.96 12 California 150.14 13 Nevada 148.84 14 Rhode Island 146.28 15 Massachusetts 144.37 16 Virginia 138.42 17 Oklahoma 136.32 18 Arizona 136.02 19 Hawaii 133.31 20 Maryland 133.01 21 North Dakota 130.89 22 Missouri 130.30 23 Connecticut 129.88 24 Delaware 129.61 25 Nebraska 129.07 26 Texas 127.57 27 Kansas 125.97 28 Ohio 123.42 29 South Dakota 122 30 Michigan 120.58 30 Kentucky West Virginia 120.55 31 Indiana 120.44 32 Florida 120.16 33 New Mexico 119.71 34 Minnesota 119.28 35 Illinois 117.38 36 Tennessee Iowa 116.85 37 New York 115.20 38 Wisconsin 115.06 39 North Carolina 113.56 40 Pennsylvania 113.47 41 Georgia 112.16 42 New Jersey 111.75 43 South Carolina 105.06 44 Arkansas 103.42 45 Alabama 92.03 46 Louisiana 82.56 47 Mississippi 74.14

The study was conducted by YACSS, a website builder that uses sophisticated AI to create content and websites using only one keyword as input.

Photo credit: iStock