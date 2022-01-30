Reviewed Launches Accessibility Category To Expand Representation for Consumers With Disabilities

By GANNETT CO., INC.

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reviewed, a consumer product review website, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) and the USA TODAY NETWORK launched a dedicated Accessibility category, focused on providing in-depth product insights for adaptive products, assistive technology, and accessible design for people with disabilities and their caregivers. This newly expanded section with continuous coverage represents necessary progress for the industry and enables Reviewed to reach a historically underserved audience.

With over one billion people globally living with a disability, accounting for roughly 15% of the global population1, Reviewed’s accessibility coverage aims to take the stress out of product research for consumers with disabilities who often rely on word-of-mouth recommendations and adapt everyday products to fit their specific needs.

Reviewed Accessibility Editor Sarah Kovac, an award-winning author and speaker living with dexterity issues caused by arthrogryposis, will help lead this first-of-its-kind section. Sarah is a passionate and knowledgeable advocate for accessibility given her personal experience, and this category will also serve as a platform to amplify voices from the disabled community.

“I’m proud to see Reviewed recognizing the need to provide increased coverage around accessibility products, filling a void I and other consumers with disabilities have always felt existed,” said Kovac. “A good accessibility product can be the difference between independence and relying on others to survive. I’ve lived it, and so have the contributors on my team, which instills a collective passion that drives our coverage and hopefully emboldens members of our community.”

Reviewed’s Accessibility section will also include product recommendations and insights for consumers who are aging in place and those who care for them.

“We’re seeing more brands than ever looking to break into the accessibility category and we expect this year to be full of products aimed at a broad set of consumers with disabilities,” said Reviewed Editor in Chief David Kender. “Here at Reviewed, we look forward to serving this community with our expanded accessibility coverage and hope it inspires others.”

Since 1997, Reviewed has been committed to applying a scientific, lab-based approach to its product testing and review processes. With an expansive testing facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and over 100 writers, scientists, product experts, editors and contributors, the Reviewed team performs hands-on testing on thousands of products each year to provide readers with the most trusted, informed recommendations.

Reviewed’s Accessibility section represents Gannett’s continued commitment to significantly investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, from the coverage it reports to the newsrooms behind it.

To learn more about Reviewed’s Accessibility coverage, including accessible products featured in the 2022 CES Editor’s Choice Awards, visit reviewed.com/accessibility.

1. Source: Disability and health fact sheet, November 24, 2021, World Health Organization

