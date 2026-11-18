By Sean Wenzel

Michael Grillo, as George Washington, observing the battle. (Credit: Sean Wenzel)

The warship The Dromedary swayed in Pelham Bay, flashes erupting from the deck, fogging the sunny air in cannon smoke. On this Bronx beach, kids happily rested on their fathers’ shoulders. Seconds later, a blast of sound – a cannon! – ruptured over the spectating crowd. After 250 years of peace, the Battle of Pells Point was underway once more, this time as a war reenactment.

The original battle took place on Oct. 18, 1776, when a 4,000-man British landing force attempted to trap General Washington’s Continental Army on Manhattan Island. The single-day engagement is widely considered to be a British victory. The reenactors, however, dressed in full period uniform for the one-time 250th event, beg to differ.

“We lost the battle, but it was a delaying tactic. It had nothing to do with winning,” General Washington said, before checking his iPhone.

The General – or rather, the actor playing him, Michael Grillo – did not mention that the British reenactors who disembarked the warship onto beach-bound paddle boats could not fight back the ocean current and had to return to the Dromedary, never to fight.

Luckily, some reenactors in British uniforms had landed beforehand, and the battle continued with around a dozen for each side (minus two Redcoat casualties from Pelham High School, who played dead for 30 minutes in Nike sneakers).

British reenactors engage the Revolutionary forces. (Credit: Sean Wenzel)

Other charms of the battle-turned-community event included an improvising commentator and safety officers that shooed kids away from the guns, 20 feet away. Even if the weapons were only shooting blanks, it was better to keep modern-day children away from a 250-year old battle.

Despite the relative safety of the reenactment, adrenaline-filled shouts of ‘Huzzah!’ and ‘For the King!’ rang out across the British line as the formation of lay historians and volunteer teenagers went into the fray.

Among the American reenactors holding off the charge was Kevin Chapman, a member of the Sixth United States Colored Troops Reenactors, the only African American war reenactment group in existence. “No one does what we do. No one worldwide,” he said.

Antoine Watts joined him. “We do this for the ancestors. We are the only group of people in the United States that created their own [culture] because we lost ours,” Watts said.

Everyone at the 2026 staging of the battle of Pelham Bay had their own motivation for being there, from showing off a flintlock rifle, or padding a high school resume, to trying out a several-thousand-dollar camera.

But what about the present, beyond pre-college experience and iPhones? What can we learn about our own complicated American moment by mimicking the violence that founded our country?

“All this talk about freedom and liberty, but is it for us? It’s not. That is constantly on my mind when I’m portraying a Black soldier,” Chapman said.

During the firefight, Michael Grillo, in his role as George Washington, was walking across the knoll strewn with spectators, seemingly unaffected by the reenactment. Perhaps this was because the real Washington was not actually at the battle, or because, like many, Grillo finds more meaning in bringing people together than in the reenactment itself.

“It’s turned out to be a service to everyone to learn history, to learn the dynamics of what’s going on now,” Grillo said, excited that the 5 years of revolutionary conflict means 250th anniversaries, and subsequent reenactments, are only just beginning. “People think it’s done. It’s not done till 2031,” he said.

For others, these anniversaries are not easily celebrated: “What do Black people care about the 250th? They think this is a bunch of white people stuff. It’s not. This is for all of us because we were there — for better or worse,” Mr. Chapman said.

Approximately 4 percent of the Continental Army consisted of African Americans, even after General Washington tried to exclude Black men from service in 1775.

After 40 minutes, the battle petered out when the two ‘armies’ came within talking distance of one another, at which point historical accuracy was no longer the point. Without any announcement, the soldiers bled into the crowd, and the scene became less a battle reenactment and more of a Halloween in the park, just a few steps from the once bloody landing shores.

While amongst the crowd, Grillo thought the moral contradictions surrounding America’s founding were only a problem for the present. “They’re throwing the baby out with the bathwater. You can’t blend modern sensibilities with the past. You just can’t do it,” he said, still in the uniform he hand-sewed.

Thirty feet away, Chapman thought differently about criticizing America’s past injustice. “I’m not anti-America or anti-patriotic. I’m pro-truth. So tell it all, or we’re doomed to make the same mistakes again,” Chapman said.

Replying to Chapman, Watts called for their collective purpose to be used against today’s injustice. “The [Trump] administration is trying to shut down our history. It’s more important than ever that we speak out. For me, this is my form of resistance,” Watts said.

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Previously Published on columbianewsservice with Creative Commons License

Photo credit: Michael Grillo, as George Washington, observing the battle. (Credit: Sean Wenzel)

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