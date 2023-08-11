Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Rewilding: There’s a Strong Case for Letting Nature Reduce Global Warming

Rewilding: There’s a Strong Case for Letting Nature Reduce Global Warming

One of the most interesting ideas being proposed in response to the climate emergency and the need to capture carbon dioxide and reduce global warming is rewilding: allowing land once used for intensive crop production or livestock farming to return to nature.

One of the most interesting ideas being proposed in response to the climate emergency and the need to capture carbon dioxide and reduce global warming is rewilding: allowing land once used for intensive crop production or livestock farming to return to nature.

In his recent book, “Regenesis”, rewilding prophet George Monbiot argues convincingly that governments should allocate vast tracts to be repopulated with their original species and letting them act as natural carbon dioxide sinks. It’s a simple, low-cost and highly effective strategy: remove humans from the equation and nature is wonderful at removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere; what’s more, given improvements in farming technology, returning land to nature is perfectly possible without compromising food production, and could remove more than 500 billion tons of carbon dioxide by 2100.

The activity of animals along the food chain, particularly large herbivores, through foraging, digging and trampling, can increase the carbon storage capacity of an ecosystem by up to 250%. Animals consume the carbon contained in the grasses they eat and excrete it in their dung, which is then integrated into the soil by insect activity. In addition, they manage grasslands, reducing the risk of forest fires.

In some cases, such as plans for the Galapagos, the idea is to return an ecosystem to its state before human activity started to take its toll. Rewilding is about finally abandoning our obsession since the stone age: the need to exploit all available land to produce food, using far from optimal methods. Intensive agriculture and livestock farming are primitive approaches that drastically alter the landscape and impact other living creatures negatively; technology means we now have other, more efficient ways to meet our food needs. Continuing with our millenarian practices will only worsen the climate emergency, as we further reduce the quality of the soil, in an ever-closing vicious circle.

We need to start calculating the amount of land that can be returned to nature, and how to increase ecological diversity so as to create huge carbon dioxide sinks. Why must we continue to use all available space on the planet for human settlement, when this strategy has clearly proven not to work? Surely there has never been a better time to rethink such strategies?

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Enrique Dans

Enrique Dans is Professor at IE Business School in Madrid, Spain. He is the author of "Everything Is About to Change". Check out his blog here, or follow him on Twitter.

