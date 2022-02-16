Rinse and Repeat

He was getting the help he needed, finally. He wasn’t blaming me for his problems. He was taking responsibility for his part in the break up of his former marriage, in the dysfunction of his children, in the harm done to his relationships with his parents.

He apologized and made sure to tell me how much he loved me and valued me and was so grateful for being there for him like no one ever had. He was effusive in his gratitude for the voicing of my concerns about his behaviors and his social awkwardness.

I wanted to help. Why wouldn’t I talk to him about it?

Well, Shame on me.

Shame on me for investing time and love and energy into another human who wasn’t ready to reciprocate real and honest love.

Shame on me for being patient and loving and kind when no one else was. (There was good reason they weren’t.)

Shame on me for putting my girls in a position that they feel the need to protect me, their mother, from his immature and emotionally traumatizing behavior.

Shame on me for NOT recognizing the patterns.

He broke up with me Sunday. He didn’t cry while he did it. He sat next to me in church, explaining how this “wasn’t working” and he “wasn’t getting his needs met.”

Nice story.

Well, come to find out, it wasn’t about me at all. And it never was.

He cheated on me months ago with some lovely half-drunk acquaintance who lives near him. Yeah…her. There are a lot of “hers” out there, I hear. Lots of late-night “I’m a little drunk and sad” calls. Stupid man for letting her in. Stupid man for being so impulsive. He got what he wanted, I guess.

All those words, the gratitude, the tears, the gifts, the apologies…they were just manipulation. Manipulation to keep me around as long as he could stand having the accountability for his actions and, oh yeah, someone to sleep with whenever he wanted.

See, that’s the ticket. I made it too easy. I loved them both even when they treated me like shit.

But no more.

Red flags appeared long before I married my ex-husband. But I didn’t even know what a red flag was. The control of communication between me and my parents, the lack of any savings, no real plans for his future, the “CA boy” stereotypical spontaneity and fun personality, no car, and a focus in school that could not possibly yield a job…ever. And then, three days into the marriage he said something that would have forced any healthy woman to walk away. But not me…I just got smaller, and more careful.

Red flags appeared, waving high, about a year into being with my now ex-boyfriend. He started having “episodes”. Before that, there were quirky things, but people are weird, right? And they didn’t put me on edge. They didn’t make me feel unsafe. But now…now I felt unsafe.

He would curl up on the bed and cry. His body would get rigid and he would sob. It was loud. It was incredibly terrifying…mostly because my girls could hear him. And it usually happened in the middle of the night, right? Sometimes he would grab onto me and hold me so tight, I could not breathe. I knew it wasn’t meant to harm or hurt me, and I have a huge lung capacity, so I can hold me breath for a LONG time. No harm, no foul….right? Wrong!

“Why did I let him stay,” you ask?

Those of you who are women might get this. Men, not so much, perhaps.

But, I was afraid. You know the phrase, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”? It’s not that he was the enemy, but he was no longer as safe as he had been. I did not feel like making him angry or resentful would be the best bet for my own emotional and even my children’s physical safety.

It didn’t happen much, but when it did, he made it very clear that it was my job to curl up and hold him, my job was to make him feel loved and held, even when his “episode” was about his jealousy issues, or his feelings of inadequacy in our relationship.

I never felt like it was the right thing to try to make HIM feel better, in those moments. It was simply damage control.

I had never in my life seen behavior like this before. I swear, my children came out talking and discussing their feelings with me in a healthy way. We never had fits of rage or irrational behaviors. This was in a foreign country in a NOT fun way, sadly.

The relationship began to be “over” a year ago. It ended, for good, a few weeks ago. Since that moment in church, every possible boundary has been crossed.

-The “Let’s talk in a few months and not until then” boundary was crossed, two days in…blocking necessary.

-Posting a cry for help on Facebook…Facebook blocking necessary.

-Reaching out to at least one man-friend of mine on Messenger…left unread and possibly blocked.

-And now…texting my daughter to tell her he “is okay” and wanting to know if we “are okay”, wanting her to “give me hugs and help me around the house.” And…blocking necessary.

I felt so angry at him for consistently breaching those healthy boundaries. I feel like a terrible mother for exposing my daughters to this in the first place. It’s a pattern that cannot and will not be repeated. I am sick and tired of watching the people I love most-my children-reap consequences of my actions. First…their dad. Now, this. I must do better. And I will.

In the meantime, we all have good therapists, thank God. We have good friends and a great support system. It really doesn’t get better than this, except for my part in it with men. Stupid men. Shame on me.

So, every morning when I watch the sunrise with my dog, do chores, walk the farm lane, and breathe, there is that true and almost desperate intention to see clearly while I love deeply. Is it even possible for me? I don’t know.

—

